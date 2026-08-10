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Opinion

Jockey Club departure from RCA comes at a critical moment for British racing with funding model under pressure
NEW

Jockey Club departure from RCA comes at a critical moment for British racing with funding model under pressure

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On The Money
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Aidan O'Brien is about to smash John Gosden's prize-money record - and it tells a story racing's lower leagues would rather not hear
Aidan O'Brien is about to smash John Gosden's prize-money record - and it tells a story racing's lower leagues would rather not hear
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Julian Muscat
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What Billy Loughnane has achieved since his Group 1 breakthrough just a year ago is insane
What Billy Loughnane has achieved since his Group 1 breakthrough just a year ago is insane
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Sadie Iddenden
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Pressing the detonator without a clear plan - was this the Jockey Club chief's Donald Trump moment?
Pressing the detonator without a clear plan - was this the Jockey Club chief's Donald Trump moment?
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Lee Mottershead
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How all-weather racing quietly bred the toughness out of the thoroughbred
How all-weather racing quietly bred the toughness out of the thoroughbred
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Peter Thomas
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Tony Martin is winning big handicaps again with a horse whose form figures are 9800078 - it's just like old times
Tony Martin is winning big handicaps again with a horse whose form figures are 9800078 - it's just like old times
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David Jennings
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Six grand for a Glorious Goodwood winner? The bargain buys who are giving this Flat season another dimension
Six grand for a Glorious Goodwood winner? The bargain buys who are giving this Flat season another dimension
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Daniel Hill
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I love the Shergar Cup - and grumpy punters need to learn to love it too
I love the Shergar Cup - and grumpy punters need to learn to love it too
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The Form Hacker
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Trainers and owners profit from jockey interference - it could be time they shared the punishment
Trainers and owners profit from jockey interference - it could be time they shared the punishment
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Comment
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Why betting early in the morning needs a clear head
Why betting early in the morning needs a clear head
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Quintessential Kealy
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Punting disasters and war stories reinforced a great lesson - talking about betting on horses is one of the best ways to spend your time
Punting disasters and war stories reinforced a great lesson - talking about betting on horses is one of the best ways to spend your time
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Chris Cook
Glorious Goodwood ends with a real whimper - and I'm not sure moving the Lennox is enough to fix it
Glorious Goodwood ends with a real whimper - and I'm not sure moving the Lennox is enough to fix it
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Catherine Macrae
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Galway's Celtic Tiger lunacy has thankfully been left in the past - now we can celebrate what really matters
Galway's Celtic Tiger lunacy has thankfully been left in the past - now we can celebrate what really matters
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Alan Sweetman
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Everyone wants success in a flash but Juddmonte's patience keeps paying off spectacularly - this time with their star jockey
Everyone wants success in a flash but Juddmonte's patience keeps paying off spectacularly - this time with their star jockey
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Matt Rennie
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Glorious Goodwood showed British racing at its best - these are my standout performances across the five days
Glorious Goodwood showed British racing at its best - these are my standout performances across the five days
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Maddy Playle
The daft jockey booking I called right and the sprint where I let myself down - the lessons from my good and bad punting decisions at Goodwood
The daft jockey booking I called right and the sprint where I let myself down - the lessons from my good and bad punting decisions at Goodwood
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Ross Brierley
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From Hackney to Hamilton: the unlikely alliance behind Kaiya Fraser's rise
From Hackney to Hamilton: the unlikely alliance behind Kaiya Fraser's rise
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Another View
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She’s the €1.7 million filly who now looks like a bargain - and she’s surely Aidan O’Brien’s most likely Arc winner
She’s the €1.7 million filly who now looks like a bargain - and she’s surely Aidan O’Brien’s most likely Arc winner
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Julian Muscat
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A familiar name returns as prediction markets continue to challenge the established order in the gambling industry
A familiar name returns as prediction markets continue to challenge the established order in the gambling industry
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On The Money
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Goodwood was great - but it's about to be followed by an unholy mess
Goodwood was great - but it's about to be followed by an unholy mess
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Lee Mottershead
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Bold, bullish and brilliant: George Boughey's not afraid to make the most of Bow Echo and Billy Loughnane
Bold, bullish and brilliant: George Boughey's not afraid to make the most of Bow Echo and Billy Loughnane
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Peter Thomas
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Joseph O'Brien has replaced Willie Mullins as the staying handicap king on the Flat - and this one looks interesting at Goodwood
Joseph O'Brien has replaced Willie Mullins as the staying handicap king on the Flat - and this one looks interesting at Goodwood
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Tom Segal
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Select committee asks the right questions but response suggests the status quo will continue
Select committee asks the right questions but response suggests the status quo will continue
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Bill Barber
Punters need to know there’s a clear Goodwood type - and it leads me to this well-handicapped filly as the best bet of day one
Punters need to know there’s a clear Goodwood type - and it leads me to this well-handicapped filly as the best bet of day one
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Martin Dixon
padlock
Jockey Club departure from RCA comes at a critical moment for British racing with funding model under pressure
NEW

Jockey Club departure from RCA comes at a critical moment for British racing with funding model under pressure

icon
On The Money
padlock
Aidan O'Brien is about to smash John Gosden's prize-money record - and it tells a story racing's lower leagues would rather not hear
Aidan O'Brien is about to smash John Gosden's prize-money record - and it tells a story racing's lower leagues would rather not hear
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
What Billy Loughnane has achieved since his Group 1 breakthrough just a year ago is insane
icon
Sadie Iddenden
padlock
Pressing the detonator without a clear plan - was this the Jockey Club chief's Donald Trump moment?
icon
Lee Mottershead
padlock
What Billy Loughnane has achieved since his Group 1 breakthrough just a year ago is insane
icon
Sadie Iddenden
padlock
Pressing the detonator without a clear plan - was this the Jockey Club chief's Donald Trump moment?
icon
Lee Mottershead
padlock
How all-weather racing quietly bred the toughness out of the thoroughbred
How all-weather racing quietly bred the toughness out of the thoroughbred
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
Tony Martin is winning big handicaps again with a horse whose form figures are 9800078 - it's just like old times
Tony Martin is winning big handicaps again with a horse whose form figures are 9800078 - it's just like old times
icon
David Jennings
padlock
Six grand for a Glorious Goodwood winner? The bargain buys who are giving this Flat season another dimension
Six grand for a Glorious Goodwood winner? The bargain buys who are giving this Flat season another dimension
icon
Daniel Hill
padlock
I love the Shergar Cup - and grumpy punters need to learn to love it too
I love the Shergar Cup - and grumpy punters need to learn to love it too
icon
The Form Hacker
padlock
Trainers and owners profit from jockey interference - it could be time they shared the punishment
Trainers and owners profit from jockey interference - it could be time they shared the punishment
icon
Comment
padlock
Why betting early in the morning needs a clear head
Why betting early in the morning needs a clear head
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
Punting disasters and war stories reinforced a great lesson - talking about betting on horses is one of the best ways to spend your time
Punting disasters and war stories reinforced a great lesson - talking about betting on horses is one of the best ways to spend your time
icon
Chris Cook
Glorious Goodwood ends with a real whimper - and I'm not sure moving the Lennox is enough to fix it
Glorious Goodwood ends with a real whimper - and I'm not sure moving the Lennox is enough to fix it
icon
Catherine Macrae
padlock
Galway's Celtic Tiger lunacy has thankfully been left in the past - now we can celebrate what really matters
Galway's Celtic Tiger lunacy has thankfully been left in the past - now we can celebrate what really matters
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
Everyone wants success in a flash but Juddmonte's patience keeps paying off spectacularly - this time with their star jockey
Everyone wants success in a flash but Juddmonte's patience keeps paying off spectacularly - this time with their star jockey
icon
Matt Rennie
padlock
Glorious Goodwood showed British racing at its best - these are my standout performances across the five days
Glorious Goodwood showed British racing at its best - these are my standout performances across the five days
icon
Maddy Playle
The daft jockey booking I called right and the sprint where I let myself down - the lessons from my good and bad punting decisions at Goodwood
The daft jockey booking I called right and the sprint where I let myself down - the lessons from my good and bad punting decisions at Goodwood
icon
Ross Brierley
padlock
From Hackney to Hamilton: the unlikely alliance behind Kaiya Fraser's rise
From Hackney to Hamilton: the unlikely alliance behind Kaiya Fraser's rise
icon
Another View
padlock
She’s the €1.7 million filly who now looks like a bargain - and she’s surely Aidan O’Brien’s most likely Arc winner
She’s the €1.7 million filly who now looks like a bargain - and she’s surely Aidan O’Brien’s most likely Arc winner
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
A familiar name returns as prediction markets continue to challenge the established order in the gambling industry
A familiar name returns as prediction markets continue to challenge the established order in the gambling industry
icon
On The Money
padlock
Goodwood was great - but it's about to be followed by an unholy mess
Goodwood was great - but it's about to be followed by an unholy mess
icon
Lee Mottershead
padlock
Bold, bullish and brilliant: George Boughey's not afraid to make the most of Bow Echo and Billy Loughnane
Bold, bullish and brilliant: George Boughey's not afraid to make the most of Bow Echo and Billy Loughnane
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
Joseph O'Brien has replaced Willie Mullins as the staying handicap king on the Flat - and this one looks interesting at Goodwood
Joseph O'Brien has replaced Willie Mullins as the staying handicap king on the Flat - and this one looks interesting at Goodwood
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
Select committee asks the right questions but response suggests the status quo will continue
Select committee asks the right questions but response suggests the status quo will continue
icon
Bill Barber
Punters need to know there’s a clear Goodwood type - and it leads me to this well-handicapped filly as the best bet of day one
Punters need to know there’s a clear Goodwood type - and it leads me to this well-handicapped filly as the best bet of day one
icon
Martin Dixon
padlock
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