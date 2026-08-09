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Peter Thomas

How all-weather racing quietly bred the toughness out of the thoroughbred

How all-weather racing quietly bred the toughness out of the thoroughbred

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Peter Thomas
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Bold, bullish and brilliant: George Boughey's not afraid to make the most of Bow Echo and Billy Loughnane
Bold, bullish and brilliant: George Boughey's not afraid to make the most of Bow Echo and Billy Loughnane
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Peter Thomas
padlock
We can keep punishing jockeys' mistakes, but do not think it will make any difference - because it never has
We can keep punishing jockeys' mistakes, but do not think it will make any difference - because it never has
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
I backed Argentina and caused a family rift - but isn't that just having a punter's mentality?
I backed Argentina and caused a family rift - but isn't that just having a punter's mentality?
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
Don't worry, racing's not alone when it comes to irritating inconsistency and punting pandemonium
Don't worry, racing's not alone when it comes to irritating inconsistency and punting pandemonium
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
Team tactics may be within the rules, but please don't make it look so clumsy
Team tactics may be within the rules, but please don't make it look so clumsy
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
Are there any jockeys hard enough to come and have a go at Aidan’s crew? There certainly weren't at Chantilly
Are there any jockeys hard enough to come and have a go at Aidan’s crew? There certainly weren't at Chantilly
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
It's time the Gambling Commission had a very different conversation - one with the people who know most about gambling
It's time the Gambling Commission had a very different conversation - one with the people who know most about gambling
icon
Peter Thomas
Another looming threat for racing - and common sense - as the Greens saddle up for a misguided crusade
Another looming threat for racing - and common sense - as the Greens saddle up for a misguided crusade
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
Dan Skelton's latest extraordinary feat and the question even John Randall couldn't answer
Dan Skelton's latest extraordinary feat and the question even John Randall couldn't answer
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
No faking students' enthusiasm for a good day out - and hats off to Limerick for starting their racing journey
No faking students' enthusiasm for a good day out - and hats off to Limerick for starting their racing journey
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
Constitution Hill is inspiring senior citizens everywhere - any more of this and he'll have me thinking I can run a marathon
Constitution Hill is inspiring senior citizens everywhere - any more of this and he'll have me thinking I can run a marathon
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
Were the festival starts a sorry shambles or was the uproar just the product of an unrealistic environment?
Were the festival starts a sorry shambles or was the uproar just the product of an unrealistic environment?
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
I've got a stiff neck and a hole in my pocket, but my Cheltenham Festival plan is coming together nicely - even if it doesn't look like it
I've got a stiff neck and a hole in my pocket, but my Cheltenham Festival plan is coming together nicely - even if it doesn't look like it
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
Cheltenham isn't a sports day with rosettes for everyone - and that's why breeders are wrong when it comes to mares' allowances
Cheltenham isn't a sports day with rosettes for everyone - and that's why breeders are wrong when it comes to mares' allowances
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
Three failed inspections receive a frosty reception - but are they a shambles, a scandal or just an annual inconvenience?
Three failed inspections receive a frosty reception - but are they a shambles, a scandal or just an annual inconvenience?
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
Golden Ace and the secret joy of finding a horse who knows how to outperform the market
Golden Ace and the secret joy of finding a horse who knows how to outperform the market
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
We boomers need to remember what it was like to go racing just for fun - or we risk sharing our funerals with the sport we love
We boomers need to remember what it was like to go racing just for fun - or we risk sharing our funerals with the sport we love
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
Cheltenham's in the eye of the storm this weekend - at least it knows how to dress for it
Cheltenham's in the eye of the storm this weekend - at least it knows how to dress for it
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
He may have been a 'bloody amateur' - but there was nothing amateurish about David Maxwell
He may have been a 'bloody amateur' - but there was nothing amateurish about David Maxwell
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
Get set for the punting event of the year - there's nothing quite like Royal Ascot and nothing quite as painful as a bad one
Get set for the punting event of the year - there's nothing quite like Royal Ascot and nothing quite as painful as a bad one
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
Derby memories become a lot hazier as you get older - but I think Lambourn can make this a year never to be forgotten
Derby memories become a lot hazier as you get older - but I think Lambourn can make this a year never to be forgotten
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
An assist from the master: how a therapy session with Pricewise cured my punting blues
An assist from the master: how a therapy session with Pricewise cured my punting blues
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
I'm sure some people can decipher the Ballydoyle runes or read Aidan's tea leaves - but such dominance leaves me unnerved
I'm sure some people can decipher the Ballydoyle runes or read Aidan's tea leaves - but such dominance leaves me unnerved
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
How all-weather racing quietly bred the toughness out of the thoroughbred

How all-weather racing quietly bred the toughness out of the thoroughbred

icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
Bold, bullish and brilliant: George Boughey's not afraid to make the most of Bow Echo and Billy Loughnane
Bold, bullish and brilliant: George Boughey's not afraid to make the most of Bow Echo and Billy Loughnane
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
We can keep punishing jockeys' mistakes, but do not think it will make any difference - because it never has
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
I backed Argentina and caused a family rift - but isn't that just having a punter's mentality?
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
We can keep punishing jockeys' mistakes, but do not think it will make any difference - because it never has
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
I backed Argentina and caused a family rift - but isn't that just having a punter's mentality?
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
Don't worry, racing's not alone when it comes to irritating inconsistency and punting pandemonium
Don't worry, racing's not alone when it comes to irritating inconsistency and punting pandemonium
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
Team tactics may be within the rules, but please don't make it look so clumsy
Team tactics may be within the rules, but please don't make it look so clumsy
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
Are there any jockeys hard enough to come and have a go at Aidan’s crew? There certainly weren't at Chantilly
Are there any jockeys hard enough to come and have a go at Aidan’s crew? There certainly weren't at Chantilly
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
It's time the Gambling Commission had a very different conversation - one with the people who know most about gambling
It's time the Gambling Commission had a very different conversation - one with the people who know most about gambling
icon
Peter Thomas
Another looming threat for racing - and common sense - as the Greens saddle up for a misguided crusade
Another looming threat for racing - and common sense - as the Greens saddle up for a misguided crusade
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
Dan Skelton's latest extraordinary feat and the question even John Randall couldn't answer
Dan Skelton's latest extraordinary feat and the question even John Randall couldn't answer
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
No faking students' enthusiasm for a good day out - and hats off to Limerick for starting their racing journey
No faking students' enthusiasm for a good day out - and hats off to Limerick for starting their racing journey
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
Constitution Hill is inspiring senior citizens everywhere - any more of this and he'll have me thinking I can run a marathon
Constitution Hill is inspiring senior citizens everywhere - any more of this and he'll have me thinking I can run a marathon
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
Were the festival starts a sorry shambles or was the uproar just the product of an unrealistic environment?
Were the festival starts a sorry shambles or was the uproar just the product of an unrealistic environment?
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
I've got a stiff neck and a hole in my pocket, but my Cheltenham Festival plan is coming together nicely - even if it doesn't look like it
I've got a stiff neck and a hole in my pocket, but my Cheltenham Festival plan is coming together nicely - even if it doesn't look like it
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
Cheltenham isn't a sports day with rosettes for everyone - and that's why breeders are wrong when it comes to mares' allowances
Cheltenham isn't a sports day with rosettes for everyone - and that's why breeders are wrong when it comes to mares' allowances
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
Three failed inspections receive a frosty reception - but are they a shambles, a scandal or just an annual inconvenience?
Three failed inspections receive a frosty reception - but are they a shambles, a scandal or just an annual inconvenience?
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
Golden Ace and the secret joy of finding a horse who knows how to outperform the market
Golden Ace and the secret joy of finding a horse who knows how to outperform the market
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
We boomers need to remember what it was like to go racing just for fun - or we risk sharing our funerals with the sport we love
We boomers need to remember what it was like to go racing just for fun - or we risk sharing our funerals with the sport we love
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
Cheltenham's in the eye of the storm this weekend - at least it knows how to dress for it
Cheltenham's in the eye of the storm this weekend - at least it knows how to dress for it
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
He may have been a 'bloody amateur' - but there was nothing amateurish about David Maxwell
He may have been a 'bloody amateur' - but there was nothing amateurish about David Maxwell
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
Get set for the punting event of the year - there's nothing quite like Royal Ascot and nothing quite as painful as a bad one
Get set for the punting event of the year - there's nothing quite like Royal Ascot and nothing quite as painful as a bad one
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
Derby memories become a lot hazier as you get older - but I think Lambourn can make this a year never to be forgotten
Derby memories become a lot hazier as you get older - but I think Lambourn can make this a year never to be forgotten
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
An assist from the master: how a therapy session with Pricewise cured my punting blues
An assist from the master: how a therapy session with Pricewise cured my punting blues
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
I'm sure some people can decipher the Ballydoyle runes or read Aidan's tea leaves - but such dominance leaves me unnerved
I'm sure some people can decipher the Ballydoyle runes or read Aidan's tea leaves - but such dominance leaves me unnerved
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
12
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