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OpinionJonny Pearson
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I'm sick and tired of living in an information vacuum - trainers must be forced to keep us all in the loop

Jonny Pearson on why there should be more information readily available to punters

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Information on individual horses can be hard to obtain
Information on individual horses can be hard to obtainCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

There are many fantastic areas of progress when it comes to horse welfare, not least of which is the drive by the Horse Welfare Board to achieve 100 per cent traceability when it comes to racehorses in retirement.

As a punter, though, I have a far more modest but hopefully achievable goal: 100 per cent traceability of racehorses in training.

I have had enough of noting horses I might want to back next time only to find no trace of them again. It might be that they have been sold privately to race abroad, or perhaps they have picked up an injury. Whatever the reason, though, all this information should be in the public domain.

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