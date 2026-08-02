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Jockey Club's strikingly strong rebuke indicates that a great Goodwood will be followed by an unholy mess
Comparing Bow Echo to past stars can be fun - the main story of this coming week is likely to be the opposite
In the world of racing journalism, the fortnight that separates Glorious Goodwood and York's Ebor meeting is often approached with trepidation. As the quality of racing dips and industry folk take a summer break, it can be a time when not much happens. That is not going to be the case this year.
The week ahead will not be easy. More than that, it could be ugly, certainly if the signs and rumours emanating from the Racecourse Association's Saturday announcement are any sort of barometer. In contrast, the week just gone delivered an abundance of smiles and satisfaction, mainly because it was about horses not politics.
Amid the sadness, there were also smiles on Thursday as the family and friends of Sean Magee said goodbye to the much-loved racing writer. The best funerals are those that celebrate as well as mourn. That's what happened in the West Oxfordshire village of Chadlington, where in a packed church and then on a village green there were opportunities to remember how much happiness Sean brought to so many lives.
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Published on inLee Mottershead
Last updated
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