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World Cup

Dan Childs: Spanish success looks set to continue

Dan Childs: Spanish success looks set to continue

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World Cup
Final 'best result of the tournament' for bookmakers
Final 'best result of the tournament' for bookmakers
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World Cup
Familiar foes Spain, France and England jostle for Euro 2028 favouritism
Familiar foes Spain, France and England jostle for Euro 2028 favouritism
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World Cup
Spain vs Argentina: Dan Childs has a 13-10 tip and 13-2 Bet Builder for the World Cup final
Spain vs Argentina: Dan Childs has a 13-10 tip and 13-2 Bet Builder for the World Cup final
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World Cup
Spain vs Argentina odds boost: get 50-1 on over 1.5 goals in the final with Ladbrokes
Spain vs Argentina odds boost: get 50-1 on over 1.5 goals in the final with Ladbrokes
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Betting offers
Get 50-1 on the World Cup final to go to penalties with Coral
Get 50-1 on the World Cup final to go to penalties with Coral
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Betting offers
Spain vs Argentina betting offers: get £500+ in free bets for the 2026 World Cup final
Spain vs Argentina betting offers: get £500+ in free bets for the 2026 World Cup final
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Betting offers
Spain vs Argentina offer: get £40 BOYLE Sports free bets plus a Messi Super boost
Spain vs Argentina offer: get £40 BOYLE Sports free bets plus a Messi Super boost
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Betting offers
World Cup Jury: Our experts have the best bets for Spain vs Argentina
World Cup Jury: Our experts have the best bets for Spain vs Argentina
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World Cup
PredictStreet World Cup final offer: get £66 in free bets when you bet £30
PredictStreet World Cup final offer: get £66 in free bets when you bet £30
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Betting offers
Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Spanish control can lead them to glory
Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Spanish control can lead them to glory
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World Cup
Bet £5 on the World Cup final and get £20 in free bets with Tote
Bet £5 on the World Cup final and get £20 in free bets with Tote
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Betting offers
France vs England: Three Lions may struggle to recover from semi-final heartbreak
France vs England: Three Lions may struggle to recover from semi-final heartbreak
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World Cup
France vs England betting offers: get £500+ in free bets for tonight's game
France vs England betting offers: get £500+ in free bets for tonight's game
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Betting offers
World Cup betting review: France gamble goes astray and Argentina cause in-play carnage
World Cup betting review: France gamble goes astray and Argentina cause in-play carnage
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World Cup
Spain vs Argentina specials: Mikel Oyarzabal might be the hero
Spain vs Argentina specials: Mikel Oyarzabal might be the hero
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World Cup
How Spain shut down the World Cup's most dangerous attacks
How Spain shut down the World Cup's most dangerous attacks
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World Cup
World Cup Jury: Our experts have the best bets for France vs England
World Cup Jury: Our experts have the best bets for France vs England
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World Cup
Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: French fancied to finish with a flourish
Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: French fancied to finish with a flourish
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World Cup
Tim Vickery: Expect dark arts and a Scaloni surprise as Argentina bid to disrupt Spain
Tim Vickery: Expect dark arts and a Scaloni surprise as Argentina bid to disrupt Spain
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World Cup
World Cup final Bet Builder: Lamine Yamal features in our 13-2 treble
World Cup final Bet Builder: Lamine Yamal features in our 13-2 treble
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World Cup
Mark Langdon: The best and worst of the World Cup – Messi magic, Murphy's cat and one sickening 'Siuuuu!'
Mark Langdon: The best and worst of the World Cup – Messi magic, Murphy's cat and one sickening 'Siuuuu!'
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World Cup
France vs England World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds
France vs England World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds
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World Cup
Dan Childs: Thomas Tuchel faces challenge to regain lost trust
Dan Childs: Thomas Tuchel faces challenge to regain lost trust
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World Cup
Dan Childs: Spanish success looks set to continue

Dan Childs: Spanish success looks set to continue

icon
World Cup
Final 'best result of the tournament' for bookmakers
Final 'best result of the tournament' for bookmakers
icon
World Cup
Familiar foes Spain, France and England jostle for Euro 2028 favouritism
icon
World Cup
Spain vs Argentina: Dan Childs has a 13-10 tip and 13-2 Bet Builder for the World Cup final
icon
World Cup
Familiar foes Spain, France and England jostle for Euro 2028 favouritism
icon
World Cup
Spain vs Argentina: Dan Childs has a 13-10 tip and 13-2 Bet Builder for the World Cup final
icon
World Cup
Spain vs Argentina odds boost: get 50-1 on over 1.5 goals in the final with Ladbrokes
Spain vs Argentina odds boost: get 50-1 on over 1.5 goals in the final with Ladbrokes
icon
Betting offers
Get 50-1 on the World Cup final to go to penalties with Coral
Get 50-1 on the World Cup final to go to penalties with Coral
icon
Betting offers
Spain vs Argentina betting offers: get £500+ in free bets for the 2026 World Cup final
Spain vs Argentina betting offers: get £500+ in free bets for the 2026 World Cup final
icon
Betting offers
Spain vs Argentina offer: get £40 BOYLE Sports free bets plus a Messi Super boost
Spain vs Argentina offer: get £40 BOYLE Sports free bets plus a Messi Super boost
icon
Betting offers
World Cup Jury: Our experts have the best bets for Spain vs Argentina
World Cup Jury: Our experts have the best bets for Spain vs Argentina
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World Cup
PredictStreet World Cup final offer: get £66 in free bets when you bet £30
PredictStreet World Cup final offer: get £66 in free bets when you bet £30
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Betting offers
Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Spanish control can lead them to glory
Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Spanish control can lead them to glory
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World Cup
Bet £5 on the World Cup final and get £20 in free bets with Tote
Bet £5 on the World Cup final and get £20 in free bets with Tote
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Betting offers
France vs England: Three Lions may struggle to recover from semi-final heartbreak
France vs England: Three Lions may struggle to recover from semi-final heartbreak
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World Cup
France vs England betting offers: get £500+ in free bets for tonight's game
France vs England betting offers: get £500+ in free bets for tonight's game
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Betting offers
World Cup betting review: France gamble goes astray and Argentina cause in-play carnage
World Cup betting review: France gamble goes astray and Argentina cause in-play carnage
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World Cup
Spain vs Argentina specials: Mikel Oyarzabal might be the hero
Spain vs Argentina specials: Mikel Oyarzabal might be the hero
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World Cup
How Spain shut down the World Cup's most dangerous attacks
How Spain shut down the World Cup's most dangerous attacks
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World Cup
World Cup Jury: Our experts have the best bets for France vs England
World Cup Jury: Our experts have the best bets for France vs England
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World Cup
Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: French fancied to finish with a flourish
Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: French fancied to finish with a flourish
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World Cup
Tim Vickery: Expect dark arts and a Scaloni surprise as Argentina bid to disrupt Spain
Tim Vickery: Expect dark arts and a Scaloni surprise as Argentina bid to disrupt Spain
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World Cup
World Cup final Bet Builder: Lamine Yamal features in our 13-2 treble
World Cup final Bet Builder: Lamine Yamal features in our 13-2 treble
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World Cup
Mark Langdon: The best and worst of the World Cup – Messi magic, Murphy's cat and one sickening 'Siuuuu!'
Mark Langdon: The best and worst of the World Cup – Messi magic, Murphy's cat and one sickening 'Siuuuu!'
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World Cup
France vs England World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds
France vs England World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds
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World Cup
Dan Childs: Thomas Tuchel faces challenge to regain lost trust
Dan Childs: Thomas Tuchel faces challenge to regain lost trust
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World Cup
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