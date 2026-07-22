Galway will be all positivity and partying but beneath the surface there are some really concerning trends

A few days out from Galway and Goodwood and we should be firmly focused on getting in the mood for merriment and revelry. It's the height of summer, sumptuously adorned by a prolonged heatwave, so it's all feelgood vibes and samba sentiments.

When the gates open at Ballybrit on Monday and the hordes pour in, it will be all fun, fun, fun, same as it will be on the Downs in West Sussex come Tuesday. Positivity, partying, Pimm's and Panama hats will be the order of the day. We will have memorable storylines and there will be a winner of every race. They should each be celebrated accordingly, but there are also some sobering realities in store at Galway for those of us with an interest in the industry at large.

A year ago, for the first time in decades, there wasn't a single reserve declared for the Galway Hurdle. The field was full at 20, but when Jesse Evans was called a non-runner having been second in the Plate on the Wednesday, it was reduced to 19. Late non-runners that don't allow for a reserve to get in aren't unusual, but to have the bare 20 declared was.