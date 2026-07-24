They're not Group 1 superstars - but horses like Sparks Fly deserve credit all the same

For all that the splendours of the King George and Glorious Goodwood are right on our doorstep, it is good to remind ourselves a horse need not be a Group 1 superstar to change the lives of those around them.

Sparks Fly was never going to be a world-class performer. She was a promising handicapper as a three-year-old, a Listed scorer as a four-year-old, and by the end of her career had developed into a dual Group 3 victor, winning 13 of her 28 starts. She peaked at a Racing Post Rating of 116, a respectable figure but not enough to generate the same sort of buzz as the likes of Rebel's Romance when her retirement was announced on Wednesday afternoon.

It can be easy to overlook horses of Sparks Fly's calibre. They are good, dependable sorts who run to their level, the kind who fill up a decent undercard on ITV Racing on a Saturday and pinch a nice prize now and again. Yet when the feature race of the afternoon rolls around and the big guns come out, the Sparks Flys of the world are all but forgotten.