Coral, owned by Entain, was established in 1926 and is one of the most traditional bookmakers operating in Britain.
This Coral review will pinpoint the pros and cons about betting with the popular bookmaker, including their app, sports betting markets, website features and available products.
Coral sportsbook is among the gambling industry’s leading and historical names with a history pre-dating legalised gambling in the United Kingdom.
Over the years Coral has learned a thing or two about how to keep customers happy and customer satisfaction is at the core of everything the bookmaker does.
Situated only a short walk from the London 2012 Olympic Games stadium site, Coral’s East London headquarters show the bookmaker is at the heartbeat of UK professional sports from English Premier League football to the nation’s horse racing scene.
Below, we will outline how new customers can qualify for a Coral free bet, including details of how to register for a Coral account and which upcoming sporting events punters can bet on using the Coral sign-up offer.
How to claim your £20 in Coral free bets
Opening a Coral account and capitalising on the Coral sign-up offer could not be easier and you do not even need a Coral promo code to sign up.
To take advantage of this Coral free bet offer, head to the Coral website and do the following:
- Click this link to sign up for a Coral account
- Provide all the relevant personal information and contact details such as your name, date of birth and email address
- Create your account
- Deposit and bet £5 on Coral sportsbook at odds of ½ (1.5) or higher
- When your qualifying bet results, £20 worth of free bet tokens will be added to your account balance. This cannot be cashed out and will not be included in returns.
- When you want to use your free bet, be sure to check the box instructing Coral to take the stake from your free bet allowance rather than your cash balance
You can then take full advantage of the Coral free bets, which can be used on a range of sporting action from horse racing to golf to football.
This Coral sign up offer will also give you access to one of the best bookmakers in the UK. Below is a table of all the key details for the Coral sign-up offer:
|
Welcome Offer:
|
Bet £5 and Get £20 in Free Bets
|
Minimum Stake:
|
£5
|
Maximum Stake:
|
£10
|
Offer Expiry:
|
N/A
|
Last updated:
|
1st February 2024
|
Racing Post Rating:
|
4.75/5 See Review.
How to use your Coral sign up offer
Just as signing up for a Coral account and taking advantage of the Coral sign-up offer is straightforward, so too is using your Coral free bets.
Using your Coral bet credits:
- Once you have qualified for the welcome bonus, you will be awarded with £20 worth of free bet tokens
- Select the sport you want to bet on as well as the competition and fixture. You will then see a list of available betting markets with prices attached
- Click on the odds of the selection you wish to make to add it to your bet slip and enter your desired stake
- On your betslip, make sure to check the box instructing Coral to take the stake from your free bet allowance rather than your cash balance
- Once your bet has been placed it is live and cannot be changed. In some cases, a cash-out value will now be added to your betslip
It is also important to note than winnings from bets placed using the Coral free bets will exclude the original free bet stake.
Why bet with Coral?
Coral is a popular choice for many sports bettors and rightfully so.
From personal experience, I have found Coral, which is one of the UK’s leading bookmakers, to offer a straightforward and hassle-free betting experience.
I find the Coral app easy to use and it is great for those with busy lifestyles looking to place a quick bet using the app.
The Coral app also helps punters to browse stats and make informed decisions when placing their bets.
I love the look of the app and it is especially useful when looking to bet on in-play events such as English Premier League football, providing insight into team and player statistics.
I also enjoy making use of other Coral promotional offers, which are frequent and generous and are often available to both new and existing customers.
It is always a good time to bet with Coral, who add extra value to the overall betting experience, whether using their website or mobile app, which can be used by both serious bettors and novice punters.
How to sign up for a Coral betting account
New to Coral? Signing up for an account could not be simpler and to enhance your experience further, there are new customer offers to get you up and running. The Coral sign-up process has three simple steps:
- Click here to sign up for a Coral account and claim the Coral welcome offer
- Complete the Coral registration form by providing your personal information. This will include things like your name, date of birth and email address
- You will then need to verify your contact details by clicking the link in your email and using the code sent to your mobile by SMS
- Sign in to your account using your username and password
The Coral account creation process is easy and quick. But before you can start betting on the site or app, you will need to confirm your identity and complete some initial verification checks.
What to use your Coral free bets on in March?
There are some great sporting events taking place in March and these are a great opportunity to make the most of your Coral free bets. These include, but are not limited to, the following:
- 12 – 15 March – Cheltenham Festival
- 21 March – Wales v Finland – Euro’s qualifying play-off semi-finals
- Feb 2 – Mar 16 – Rugby Six Nations
- Premier League Football
How to place a bet on Coral
Once you have signed up for a new Coral account using the Coral free bets offer, head over to the Coral website or mobile app to begin placing your bets. Once you have logged into your Coral account, follow these steps:
- Choose a sport from the sports navigation menu down the side of the page
- Select your event and market
- Click the price / selection you wish to take. This will add the selection to your betslip
- Enter your stake, using your free bet credits if appropriate by ticking the box
- Select place bet
- You can now track your bet in the ‘my bets’ section of the website and app
Key features of the Coral welcome offer
When making use of the new Coral free bets offer, there are a number of considerations which bettors should have in mind.
- The Coral sign-up offer is available to new customers only.
- To received the free bets, customers must make a qualifying bet of at least £5 at fractional odds totalling 1/2 (decimal odds of 1.5) or greater
- The free bet must be used within seven days of it being credited to your account, otherwise it will expire
- Bet credits are non-withdrawable
- See below for further terms and conditions
Coral sign up offer: full terms and conditions
The Coral sign-up offer is easy to use but there are a number of terms and conditions to consider.
- This Sports Promotion is valid from 01/07/2022 onwards until further notice. Withdrawal of this offer will not affect Qualifying Bets placed during the Promotional Period.
- Open to UK & Republic of Ireland residents aged 18+, creating a NEW Online or Mobile account in £/€ currency using Visa or Mastercard. Excludes Prepaid Cards, Moneybookers, Apple Pay, Paypal, Paysafe, Neteller, or Skrill deposits.
- Not available to previously excluded Coral customers. Promoter employees, their families, or agents are ineligible. The Promoter can verify participant eligibility.
- Online and Mobile customers claiming this offer cannot receive other ‘New Customer’ free bet sports promotions.
- To claim, register a NEW account, deposit £/€5+, and place your first Qualifying Bet. A Qualifying Bet is £/€5+ real money sports bet at fractional odds of 1/2 (decimal odds 1.5) or higher. Only the win parts of win/each-way bets qualify. Tote or Pools bets do not count.
- Upon placing your first Qualifying Bet, you’ll receive 1x £/€20 free bet credited to your account.
- Free Bet can be used Online or Mobile. If you use it for a smaller stake, the remaining value is forfeited. Must use within 7 days, applicable to any sport. Not redeemable for cash.
- Wager your free bet in full on Win or Each-Way Bets, including Single, Double, Treble, 4-Fold, and Upwards Accumulator, Forecast, and Combination. Not valid for tote, other combination, or multiple bets (e.g., Lucky 15s).
- Free bet value is excluded from winnings, not returned if the wager becomes void, and cannot be “Cashed Out.”
- General Website Terms & Conditions Maximum Pay Out restrictions apply to this Sports Promotion.
Do you need a free bet to play at Coral?
No. You do not need a free bet to play at Coral. However, only new customers can claim the Coral welcome offer.
New and existing customers can bet as they please with Coral, provided they have a fully verified account.
To take advantage of the Coral free bet offer, follow these steps:
- Sign up here for a Coral account
- Complete the Coral sign-up form by entering your details, address and contact details
- Sign in to your account using your username and password
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
Coral are offering new customers £20 in free bets when they sign up for the first time and place a qualifying bet of £5 or more on a sportsbook market at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater.
Sign up as a new customer with Coral and place a qualifying bet of £5 or more on any sportsbook market at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. Once the qualifying bet has settled, your £20 Coral free bets will be awarded and you can opt to use these when placing another selection in your bet slip.
No. The Coral sign-up offer is only available to new customers but existing customers are free to take advantage of other promotions and bonuses at Coral.