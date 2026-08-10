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Julian Muscat
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
NEW
Aidan O'Brien is about to smash John Gosden's prize-money record - and it tells a story racing's lower leagues would rather not hear
Julian Muscat
She’s the €1.7 million filly who now looks like a bargain - and she’s surely Aidan O’Brien’s most likely Arc winner
Julian Muscat
How Coolmore's ambivalence quietly hollowed out the King George - but that might be about to change
Julian Muscat
Flat racing needs Godolphin at the top of their game - and these dazzling two-year-olds suggest they're back
Julian Muscat
Constitution River doesn't deserve the praise heaped on him - he has to beat Ombudsman first
Julian Muscat
What Sir Michael Stoute, Montjeu and Sadler’s Wells tell us about one seemingly impossible sire stat
Julian Muscat
Victory for Gstaad at Ascot would have been a terrible look for racing - the sport must now take decisive action against team tactics
Julian Muscat
Billy Loughnane is about to face his biggest ever test - and that's just the start of a week that has everything
Julian Muscat
This year's three-year-olds look a golden generation - Sod's law the Derby field had their big day hijacked
Julian Muscat
Coolmore ran their best colt at Chantilly - which tells you everything about how this year’s Derby will be run
Julian Muscat
Racing cannot play Russian roulette when it comes to safety - that’s why the Haydock hole must be a catalyst for new measures
Julian Muscat
George Boughey and Charlie Appleby hold the aces - but now comes racing’s ultimate test of a trainer
Julian Muscat
Second guessing Coolmore is a mug’s game for punters - but surely this brilliant trial winner will be given his chance at Epsom
Julian Muscat
The Classic trials are nearly upon us - and it's best to keep an open mind and not be too dogmatic about Albert Einstein
Julian Muscat
Calandagan steals the show - and more fool racing's authorities who would now exclude him
Julian Muscat
The Dubai World Cup at 30 - a flagship with international kudos that has navigated some choppy waters
Julian Muscat
Another Cheltenham bonanza for Willie Mullins - but this one showed the Closutton maestro is becoming harder to predict
Julian Muscat
Get ready for a new order to emerge at Cheltenham – and for once it might not belong to Willie Mullins
Julian Muscat
The tragic fate of the 'next Desert Orchid' that might just sway Michael Buckley and Nicky Henderson over Constitution Hill
Julian Muscat
Young people have given racing a clear message on how to win them over - now the sport must deliver
Julian Muscat
Frankie Dettori, a Covid bombshell and the most fraught silence I've known in four decades in journalism
Julian Muscat
Jeriko Du Reponet and the case against overthinking Cheltenham Festival handicaps
Julian Muscat
Irish horses are battle-hardened and better equipped for the demands of Cheltenham - and the DRF has only increased their dominance
Julian Muscat
It's now or never for racing - and the current financial climate may just help focus minds
Julian Muscat
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
NEW
Aidan O'Brien is about to smash John Gosden's prize-money record - and it tells a story racing's lower leagues would rather not hear
Julian Muscat
She’s the €1.7 million filly who now looks like a bargain - and she’s surely Aidan O’Brien’s most likely Arc winner
Julian Muscat
How Coolmore's ambivalence quietly hollowed out the King George - but that might be about to change
Julian Muscat
Flat racing needs Godolphin at the top of their game - and these dazzling two-year-olds suggest they're back
Julian Muscat
How Coolmore's ambivalence quietly hollowed out the King George - but that might be about to change
Julian Muscat
Flat racing needs Godolphin at the top of their game - and these dazzling two-year-olds suggest they're back
Julian Muscat
Constitution River doesn't deserve the praise heaped on him - he has to beat Ombudsman first
Julian Muscat
What Sir Michael Stoute, Montjeu and Sadler’s Wells tell us about one seemingly impossible sire stat
Julian Muscat
Victory for Gstaad at Ascot would have been a terrible look for racing - the sport must now take decisive action against team tactics
Julian Muscat
Billy Loughnane is about to face his biggest ever test - and that's just the start of a week that has everything
Julian Muscat
This year's three-year-olds look a golden generation - Sod's law the Derby field had their big day hijacked
Julian Muscat
Coolmore ran their best colt at Chantilly - which tells you everything about how this year’s Derby will be run
Julian Muscat
Racing cannot play Russian roulette when it comes to safety - that’s why the Haydock hole must be a catalyst for new measures
Julian Muscat
George Boughey and Charlie Appleby hold the aces - but now comes racing’s ultimate test of a trainer
Julian Muscat
Second guessing Coolmore is a mug’s game for punters - but surely this brilliant trial winner will be given his chance at Epsom
Julian Muscat
The Classic trials are nearly upon us - and it's best to keep an open mind and not be too dogmatic about Albert Einstein
Julian Muscat
Calandagan steals the show - and more fool racing's authorities who would now exclude him
Julian Muscat
The Dubai World Cup at 30 - a flagship with international kudos that has navigated some choppy waters
Julian Muscat
Another Cheltenham bonanza for Willie Mullins - but this one showed the Closutton maestro is becoming harder to predict
Julian Muscat
Get ready for a new order to emerge at Cheltenham – and for once it might not belong to Willie Mullins
Julian Muscat
The tragic fate of the 'next Desert Orchid' that might just sway Michael Buckley and Nicky Henderson over Constitution Hill
Julian Muscat
Young people have given racing a clear message on how to win them over - now the sport must deliver
Julian Muscat
Frankie Dettori, a Covid bombshell and the most fraught silence I've known in four decades in journalism
Julian Muscat
Jeriko Du Reponet and the case against overthinking Cheltenham Festival handicaps
Julian Muscat
Irish horses are battle-hardened and better equipped for the demands of Cheltenham - and the DRF has only increased their dominance
Julian Muscat
It's now or never for racing - and the current financial climate may just help focus minds
Julian Muscat
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