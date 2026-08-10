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Julian Muscat

Aidan O'Brien is about to smash John Gosden's prize-money record - and it tells a story racing's lower leagues would rather not hear
NEW

Aidan O'Brien is about to smash John Gosden's prize-money record - and it tells a story racing's lower leagues would rather not hear

icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
She’s the €1.7 million filly who now looks like a bargain - and she’s surely Aidan O’Brien’s most likely Arc winner
She’s the €1.7 million filly who now looks like a bargain - and she’s surely Aidan O’Brien’s most likely Arc winner
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Julian Muscat
padlock
How Coolmore's ambivalence quietly hollowed out the King George - but that might be about to change
How Coolmore's ambivalence quietly hollowed out the King George - but that might be about to change
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
Flat racing needs Godolphin at the top of their game - and these dazzling two-year-olds suggest they're back
Flat racing needs Godolphin at the top of their game - and these dazzling two-year-olds suggest they're back
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Julian Muscat
padlock
Constitution River doesn't deserve the praise heaped on him - he has to beat Ombudsman first
Constitution River doesn't deserve the praise heaped on him - he has to beat Ombudsman first
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
What Sir Michael Stoute, Montjeu and Sadler’s Wells tell us about one seemingly impossible sire stat
What Sir Michael Stoute, Montjeu and Sadler’s Wells tell us about one seemingly impossible sire stat
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
Victory for Gstaad at Ascot would have been a terrible look for racing - the sport must now take decisive action against team tactics
Victory for Gstaad at Ascot would have been a terrible look for racing - the sport must now take decisive action against team tactics
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
Billy Loughnane is about to face his biggest ever test - and that's just the start of a week that has everything
Billy Loughnane is about to face his biggest ever test - and that's just the start of a week that has everything
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
This year's three-year-olds look a golden generation - Sod's law the Derby field had their big day hijacked
This year's three-year-olds look a golden generation - Sod's law the Derby field had their big day hijacked
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
Coolmore ran their best colt at Chantilly - which tells you everything about how this year’s Derby will be run
Coolmore ran their best colt at Chantilly - which tells you everything about how this year’s Derby will be run
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
Racing cannot play Russian roulette when it comes to safety - that’s why the Haydock hole must be a catalyst for new measures
Racing cannot play Russian roulette when it comes to safety - that’s why the Haydock hole must be a catalyst for new measures
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
George Boughey and Charlie Appleby hold the aces - but now comes racing’s ultimate test of a trainer
George Boughey and Charlie Appleby hold the aces - but now comes racing’s ultimate test of a trainer
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
Second guessing Coolmore is a mug’s game for punters - but surely this brilliant trial winner will be given his chance at Epsom
Second guessing Coolmore is a mug’s game for punters - but surely this brilliant trial winner will be given his chance at Epsom
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
The Classic trials are nearly upon us - and it's best to keep an open mind and not be too dogmatic about Albert Einstein
The Classic trials are nearly upon us - and it's best to keep an open mind and not be too dogmatic about Albert Einstein
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
Calandagan steals the show - and more fool racing's authorities who would now exclude him
Calandagan steals the show - and more fool racing's authorities who would now exclude him
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Julian Muscat
padlock
The Dubai World Cup at 30 - a flagship with international kudos that has navigated some choppy waters
The Dubai World Cup at 30 - a flagship with international kudos that has navigated some choppy waters
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
Another Cheltenham bonanza for Willie Mullins - but this one showed the Closutton maestro is becoming harder to predict
Another Cheltenham bonanza for Willie Mullins - but this one showed the Closutton maestro is becoming harder to predict
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
Get ready for a new order to emerge at Cheltenham – and for once it might not belong to Willie Mullins
Get ready for a new order to emerge at Cheltenham – and for once it might not belong to Willie Mullins
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
The tragic fate of the 'next Desert Orchid' that might just sway Michael Buckley and Nicky Henderson over Constitution Hill
The tragic fate of the 'next Desert Orchid' that might just sway Michael Buckley and Nicky Henderson over Constitution Hill
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
Young people have given racing a clear message on how to win them over - now the sport must deliver
Young people have given racing a clear message on how to win them over - now the sport must deliver
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
Frankie Dettori, a Covid bombshell and the most fraught silence I've known in four decades in journalism
Frankie Dettori, a Covid bombshell and the most fraught silence I've known in four decades in journalism
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
Jeriko Du Reponet and the case against overthinking Cheltenham Festival handicaps
Jeriko Du Reponet and the case against overthinking Cheltenham Festival handicaps
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
Irish horses are battle-hardened and better equipped for the demands of Cheltenham - and the DRF has only increased their dominance
Irish horses are battle-hardened and better equipped for the demands of Cheltenham - and the DRF has only increased their dominance
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
It's now or never for racing - and the current financial climate may just help focus minds
It's now or never for racing - and the current financial climate may just help focus minds
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
Aidan O'Brien is about to smash John Gosden's prize-money record - and it tells a story racing's lower leagues would rather not hear
NEW

Aidan O'Brien is about to smash John Gosden's prize-money record - and it tells a story racing's lower leagues would rather not hear

icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
She’s the €1.7 million filly who now looks like a bargain - and she’s surely Aidan O’Brien’s most likely Arc winner
She’s the €1.7 million filly who now looks like a bargain - and she’s surely Aidan O’Brien’s most likely Arc winner
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
How Coolmore's ambivalence quietly hollowed out the King George - but that might be about to change
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
Flat racing needs Godolphin at the top of their game - and these dazzling two-year-olds suggest they're back
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
How Coolmore's ambivalence quietly hollowed out the King George - but that might be about to change
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
Flat racing needs Godolphin at the top of their game - and these dazzling two-year-olds suggest they're back
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
Constitution River doesn't deserve the praise heaped on him - he has to beat Ombudsman first
Constitution River doesn't deserve the praise heaped on him - he has to beat Ombudsman first
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
What Sir Michael Stoute, Montjeu and Sadler’s Wells tell us about one seemingly impossible sire stat
What Sir Michael Stoute, Montjeu and Sadler’s Wells tell us about one seemingly impossible sire stat
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
Victory for Gstaad at Ascot would have been a terrible look for racing - the sport must now take decisive action against team tactics
Victory for Gstaad at Ascot would have been a terrible look for racing - the sport must now take decisive action against team tactics
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
Billy Loughnane is about to face his biggest ever test - and that's just the start of a week that has everything
Billy Loughnane is about to face his biggest ever test - and that's just the start of a week that has everything
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
This year's three-year-olds look a golden generation - Sod's law the Derby field had their big day hijacked
This year's three-year-olds look a golden generation - Sod's law the Derby field had their big day hijacked
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
Coolmore ran their best colt at Chantilly - which tells you everything about how this year’s Derby will be run
Coolmore ran their best colt at Chantilly - which tells you everything about how this year’s Derby will be run
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
Racing cannot play Russian roulette when it comes to safety - that’s why the Haydock hole must be a catalyst for new measures
Racing cannot play Russian roulette when it comes to safety - that’s why the Haydock hole must be a catalyst for new measures
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
George Boughey and Charlie Appleby hold the aces - but now comes racing’s ultimate test of a trainer
George Boughey and Charlie Appleby hold the aces - but now comes racing’s ultimate test of a trainer
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
Second guessing Coolmore is a mug’s game for punters - but surely this brilliant trial winner will be given his chance at Epsom
Second guessing Coolmore is a mug’s game for punters - but surely this brilliant trial winner will be given his chance at Epsom
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
The Classic trials are nearly upon us - and it's best to keep an open mind and not be too dogmatic about Albert Einstein
The Classic trials are nearly upon us - and it's best to keep an open mind and not be too dogmatic about Albert Einstein
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
Calandagan steals the show - and more fool racing's authorities who would now exclude him
Calandagan steals the show - and more fool racing's authorities who would now exclude him
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
The Dubai World Cup at 30 - a flagship with international kudos that has navigated some choppy waters
The Dubai World Cup at 30 - a flagship with international kudos that has navigated some choppy waters
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
Another Cheltenham bonanza for Willie Mullins - but this one showed the Closutton maestro is becoming harder to predict
Another Cheltenham bonanza for Willie Mullins - but this one showed the Closutton maestro is becoming harder to predict
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
Get ready for a new order to emerge at Cheltenham – and for once it might not belong to Willie Mullins
Get ready for a new order to emerge at Cheltenham – and for once it might not belong to Willie Mullins
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
The tragic fate of the 'next Desert Orchid' that might just sway Michael Buckley and Nicky Henderson over Constitution Hill
The tragic fate of the 'next Desert Orchid' that might just sway Michael Buckley and Nicky Henderson over Constitution Hill
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
Young people have given racing a clear message on how to win them over - now the sport must deliver
Young people have given racing a clear message on how to win them over - now the sport must deliver
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
Frankie Dettori, a Covid bombshell and the most fraught silence I've known in four decades in journalism
Frankie Dettori, a Covid bombshell and the most fraught silence I've known in four decades in journalism
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
Jeriko Du Reponet and the case against overthinking Cheltenham Festival handicaps
Jeriko Du Reponet and the case against overthinking Cheltenham Festival handicaps
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
Irish horses are battle-hardened and better equipped for the demands of Cheltenham - and the DRF has only increased their dominance
Irish horses are battle-hardened and better equipped for the demands of Cheltenham - and the DRF has only increased their dominance
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
It's now or never for racing - and the current financial climate may just help focus minds
It's now or never for racing - and the current financial climate may just help focus minds
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
1234
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