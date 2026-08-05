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Ross Brierley

The daft jockey booking I called right and the sprint where I let myself down - the lessons from my good and bad punting decisions at Goodwood

The daft jockey booking I called right and the sprint where I let myself down - the lessons from my good and bad punting decisions at Goodwood

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Ross Brierley
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It's the hardest skill a punter has to master - so here's your handy guide to knowing when NOT to bet
It's the hardest skill a punter has to master - so here's your handy guide to knowing when NOT to bet
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Ross Brierley
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Maybe I'm pushing my luck - but I think this proper Group 1 horse is a cracking price at 8-1 for York
Maybe I'm pushing my luck - but I think this proper Group 1 horse is a cracking price at 8-1 for York
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Ross Brierley
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Richard Hannon’s handicappers are the backbone of my punting profit - this is how I make the most of them
Richard Hannon’s handicappers are the backbone of my punting profit - this is how I make the most of them
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Ross Brierley
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Some horses will always find a way - and I think this 25-1 shot for Sandown is one of them
Some horses will always find a way - and I think this 25-1 shot for Sandown is one of them
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Ross Brierley
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Royal Ascot form can be horribly misread - forget the obvious eyecatchers and focus on the forgotten trailblazers
Royal Ascot form can be horribly misread - forget the obvious eyecatchers and focus on the forgotten trailblazers
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Ross Brierley
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Golden rules for betting at Royal Ascot - including the jockey who’s mustard there and the high-profile sire who’s a total dud
Golden rules for betting at Royal Ascot - including the jockey who’s mustard there and the high-profile sire who’s a total dud
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Ross Brierley
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Who are the most exciting unexposed three-year-olds in Britain? Finally, it’s a quiz question I can answer
Who are the most exciting unexposed three-year-olds in Britain? Finally, it’s a quiz question I can answer
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Ross Brierley
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There’s nothing like the tortured scream of the anguished punter - but I’m still hoping to find my redemption
There’s nothing like the tortured scream of the anguished punter - but I’m still hoping to find my redemption
icon
Ross Brierley
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Why this red-hot Royal Ascot favourite is an absolutely daft price - and I’ve found a 40-1 shot to take him on with
Why this red-hot Royal Ascot favourite is an absolutely daft price - and I’ve found a 40-1 shot to take him on with
icon
Ross Brierley
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Driven round the bend by straight-track handicaps? These are the jockeys to follow if you want to make sense of them
Driven round the bend by straight-track handicaps? These are the jockeys to follow if you want to make sense of them
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Ross Brierley
padlock
The trainers ready to explode in 2026 - and exactly when you should be backing them
The trainers ready to explode in 2026 - and exactly when you should be backing them
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Ross Brierley
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The big winner (cue after-timing klaxon!) that reinforced the great weight myth and led me to this fabulously profitable punting system
The big winner (cue after-timing klaxon!) that reinforced the great weight myth and led me to this fabulously profitable punting system
icon
Ross Brierley
padlock
Welcome to the house of fun - now let's get the party started with a Gosden special at Sandown
Welcome to the house of fun - now let's get the party started with a Gosden special at Sandown
icon
Ross Brierley
padlock
I spent last week doing the Cheltenham preview night circuit - these were the last-minute lightbulb moments for my punting
I spent last week doing the Cheltenham preview night circuit - these were the last-minute lightbulb moments for my punting
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Ross Brierley
padlock
My 399-1 winner and joy in the Supreme Novices' - why punters have an advantage over tipsters
My 399-1 winner and joy in the Supreme Novices' - why punters have an advantage over tipsters
icon
Ross Brierley
padlock
The Cheltenham factor: how punters still underplay an age-old maxim when it comes to the festival
The Cheltenham factor: how punters still underplay an age-old maxim when it comes to the festival
icon
Ross Brierley
padlock
It’s time for a betting reset - by remembering these golden rules for the everyday (sometimes tired, sometimes hungover) punter
It’s time for a betting reset - by remembering these golden rules for the everyday (sometimes tired, sometimes hungover) punter
icon
Ross Brierley
padlock
Confessions of a semi-pro punter: what I’ve learned from 15 years of betting for (most of) my living
Confessions of a semi-pro punter: what I’ve learned from 15 years of betting for (most of) my living
icon
Ross Brierley
padlock
The daft jockey booking I called right and the sprint where I let myself down - the lessons from my good and bad punting decisions at Goodwood

The daft jockey booking I called right and the sprint where I let myself down - the lessons from my good and bad punting decisions at Goodwood

icon
Ross Brierley
padlock
It's the hardest skill a punter has to master - so here's your handy guide to knowing when NOT to bet
It's the hardest skill a punter has to master - so here's your handy guide to knowing when NOT to bet
icon
Ross Brierley
padlock
Maybe I'm pushing my luck - but I think this proper Group 1 horse is a cracking price at 8-1 for York
icon
Ross Brierley
padlock
Richard Hannon’s handicappers are the backbone of my punting profit - this is how I make the most of them
icon
Ross Brierley
padlock
Maybe I'm pushing my luck - but I think this proper Group 1 horse is a cracking price at 8-1 for York
icon
Ross Brierley
padlock
Richard Hannon’s handicappers are the backbone of my punting profit - this is how I make the most of them
icon
Ross Brierley
padlock
Some horses will always find a way - and I think this 25-1 shot for Sandown is one of them
Some horses will always find a way - and I think this 25-1 shot for Sandown is one of them
icon
Ross Brierley
padlock
Royal Ascot form can be horribly misread - forget the obvious eyecatchers and focus on the forgotten trailblazers
Royal Ascot form can be horribly misread - forget the obvious eyecatchers and focus on the forgotten trailblazers
icon
Ross Brierley
padlock
Golden rules for betting at Royal Ascot - including the jockey who’s mustard there and the high-profile sire who’s a total dud
Golden rules for betting at Royal Ascot - including the jockey who’s mustard there and the high-profile sire who’s a total dud
icon
Ross Brierley
padlock
Who are the most exciting unexposed three-year-olds in Britain? Finally, it’s a quiz question I can answer
Who are the most exciting unexposed three-year-olds in Britain? Finally, it’s a quiz question I can answer
icon
Ross Brierley
padlock
There’s nothing like the tortured scream of the anguished punter - but I’m still hoping to find my redemption
There’s nothing like the tortured scream of the anguished punter - but I’m still hoping to find my redemption
icon
Ross Brierley
padlock
Why this red-hot Royal Ascot favourite is an absolutely daft price - and I’ve found a 40-1 shot to take him on with
Why this red-hot Royal Ascot favourite is an absolutely daft price - and I’ve found a 40-1 shot to take him on with
icon
Ross Brierley
padlock
Driven round the bend by straight-track handicaps? These are the jockeys to follow if you want to make sense of them
Driven round the bend by straight-track handicaps? These are the jockeys to follow if you want to make sense of them
icon
Ross Brierley
padlock
The trainers ready to explode in 2026 - and exactly when you should be backing them
The trainers ready to explode in 2026 - and exactly when you should be backing them
icon
Ross Brierley
padlock
The big winner (cue after-timing klaxon!) that reinforced the great weight myth and led me to this fabulously profitable punting system
The big winner (cue after-timing klaxon!) that reinforced the great weight myth and led me to this fabulously profitable punting system
icon
Ross Brierley
padlock
Welcome to the house of fun - now let's get the party started with a Gosden special at Sandown
Welcome to the house of fun - now let's get the party started with a Gosden special at Sandown
icon
Ross Brierley
padlock
I spent last week doing the Cheltenham preview night circuit - these were the last-minute lightbulb moments for my punting
I spent last week doing the Cheltenham preview night circuit - these were the last-minute lightbulb moments for my punting
icon
Ross Brierley
padlock
My 399-1 winner and joy in the Supreme Novices' - why punters have an advantage over tipsters
My 399-1 winner and joy in the Supreme Novices' - why punters have an advantage over tipsters
icon
Ross Brierley
padlock
The Cheltenham factor: how punters still underplay an age-old maxim when it comes to the festival
The Cheltenham factor: how punters still underplay an age-old maxim when it comes to the festival
icon
Ross Brierley
padlock
It’s time for a betting reset - by remembering these golden rules for the everyday (sometimes tired, sometimes hungover) punter
It’s time for a betting reset - by remembering these golden rules for the everyday (sometimes tired, sometimes hungover) punter
icon
Ross Brierley
padlock
Confessions of a semi-pro punter: what I’ve learned from 15 years of betting for (most of) my living
Confessions of a semi-pro punter: what I’ve learned from 15 years of betting for (most of) my living
icon
Ross Brierley
padlock