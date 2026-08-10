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Sport Tips

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Top Stories
OUT NOW: The Big Kick-Off – the ultimate betting guide to the new season

OUT NOW: The Big Kick-Off – the ultimate betting guide to the new season

icon
The Big Kick-Off
Premier League: James Milton's best bets for the title race
Premier League: James Milton's best bets for the title race
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
WATCH: The Big Kick-Off – pro punter Nick Goff joins our experts to preview the 2026-27 season
WATCH: The Big Kick-Off – pro punter Nick Goff joins our experts to preview the 2026-27 season
icon
Video
The Big Kick-Off Expert Jury: Free best bets for the new season
The Big Kick-Off Expert Jury: Free best bets for the new season
icon
The Big Kick-Off
Top goalscorer: The 20-1 shot who could outshine Erling Haaland
Top goalscorer: The 20-1 shot who could outshine Erling Haaland
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
OUT NOW: The Big Kick-Off – the ultimate betting guide to the new season

OUT NOW: The Big Kick-Off – the ultimate betting guide to the new season

icon
The Big Kick-Off
Premier League: James Milton's best bets for the title race
Premier League: James Milton's best bets for the title race
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
WATCH: The Big Kick-Off – pro punter Nick Goff joins our experts to preview the 2026-27 season
WATCH: The Big Kick-Off – pro punter Nick Goff joins our experts to preview the 2026-27 season
icon
Video
The Big Kick-Off Expert Jury: Free best bets for the new season
The Big Kick-Off Expert Jury: Free best bets for the new season
icon
The Big Kick-Off
Top goalscorer: The 20-1 shot who could outshine Erling Haaland
Top goalscorer: The 20-1 shot who could outshine Erling Haaland
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
Big Kick-Off: Premier LeagueMore Premier League tipsChevron
Top-four finish: Who will seal Champions League football?
Top-four finish: Who will seal Champions League football?
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The Big Kick-Off
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Relegation: Jack Ogalbe looks at the battle to avoid the drop
Relegation: Jack Ogalbe looks at the battle to avoid the drop
icon
The Big Kick-Off
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Sack race: Which manager will be the first to depart?
Sack race: Which manager will be the first to depart?
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The Big Kick-Off
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Season specials: 12-1, 18-1, 50-1 and 80-1 Premier League tips
Season specials: 12-1, 18-1, 50-1 and 80-1 Premier League tips
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
Shorts
Can Arsenal become back to back Premier Leagu...play
play00:43
Video
Can Arsenal become back to back Premier Leagu...
Can Liverpool return to the top?play
play01:46
Video
Can Liverpool return to the top?
Is Bruno Guimaraes a good signing for Arsenal...play
play00:38
Video
Is Bruno Guimaraes a good signing for Arsenal...
How a managerial merry-go-round will reshape ...play
play00:29
Video
How a managerial merry-go-round will reshape ...
More sport tipsAll sport predictionsChevron
The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions from Aaron Ashley
The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions from Aaron Ashley
icon
Football
Uefa Super Cup: Villa could rattle undercooked European champions
Uefa Super Cup: Villa could rattle undercooked European champions
icon
Football
Red Star to shine in 5-1 in Tuesday's Football Acca
Red Star to shine in 5-1 in Tuesday's Football Acca
icon
Acca Tips
The Hundred: Powerful batting unit should lead Leeds to victory
The Hundred: Powerful batting unit should lead Leeds to victory
icon
Cricket
Big Kick-Off: Expert ViewsMore football tipsChevron
'I’m not going to throw out a 1,000-1 shot for the title but I like three teams in various markets' – pro punter Nick Goff on the new season
'I’m not going to throw out a 1,000-1 shot for the title but I like three teams in various markets' – pro punter Nick Goff on the new season
icon
The Big Kick-Off
Mark Langdon: The Premier League is back – and it's time to believe
Mark Langdon: The Premier League is back – and it's time to believe
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
James Milton: New managers and Bovril hydration breaks . . . welcome to the 2026-27 season
James Milton: New managers and Bovril hydration breaks . . . welcome to the 2026-27 season
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
Alex Wrigley: The data revolution is allowing punters to scratch beneath the surface
Alex Wrigley: The data revolution is allowing punters to scratch beneath the surface
icon
The Big Kick-Off
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Big Kick-Off: EFL & Non-LeagueRead more EFL tipsChevron
Championship: Will West Ham justify short odds?
Championship: Will West Ham justify short odds?
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
League One: Leicester look worth taking on
League One: Leicester look worth taking on
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The Big Kick-Off
padlock
League Two: Expect the unexpected in the EFL's basement
League Two: Expect the unexpected in the EFL's basement
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
National League: Cumbrians can regain their place in the EFL
National League: Cumbrians can regain their place in the EFL
icon
National League
Big Kick-Off: EuropeMore football tipsChevron
Ligue 1: Potential for a new name in the top three behind mighty PSG
Ligue 1: Potential for a new name in the top three behind mighty PSG
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
Bundesliga: Can anyone mount a challenge to champions Bayern Munich?
Bundesliga: Can anyone mount a challenge to champions Bayern Munich?
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
La Liga: Barcelona and Real Madrid set to do battle again
La Liga: Barcelona and Real Madrid set to do battle again
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
Serie A: Questions remain over most of the title contenders
Serie A: Questions remain over most of the title contenders
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
Partial logo
Top Stories
OUT NOW: The Big Kick-Off – the ultimate betting guide to the new season

OUT NOW: The Big Kick-Off – the ultimate betting guide to the new season

icon
The Big Kick-Off
Premier League: James Milton's best bets for the title race
Premier League: James Milton's best bets for the title race
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
WATCH: The Big Kick-Off – pro punter Nick Goff joins our experts to preview the 2026-27 season
WATCH: The Big Kick-Off – pro punter Nick Goff joins our experts to preview the 2026-27 season
icon
Video
The Big Kick-Off Expert Jury: Free best bets for the new season
The Big Kick-Off Expert Jury: Free best bets for the new season
icon
The Big Kick-Off
Top goalscorer: The 20-1 shot who could outshine Erling Haaland
Top goalscorer: The 20-1 shot who could outshine Erling Haaland
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
OUT NOW: The Big Kick-Off – the ultimate betting guide to the new season

OUT NOW: The Big Kick-Off – the ultimate betting guide to the new season

icon
The Big Kick-Off
Premier League: James Milton's best bets for the title race
Premier League: James Milton's best bets for the title race
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
WATCH: The Big Kick-Off – pro punter Nick Goff joins our experts to preview the 2026-27 season
WATCH: The Big Kick-Off – pro punter Nick Goff joins our experts to preview the 2026-27 season
icon
Video
The Big Kick-Off Expert Jury: Free best bets for the new season
The Big Kick-Off Expert Jury: Free best bets for the new season
icon
The Big Kick-Off
Top goalscorer: The 20-1 shot who could outshine Erling Haaland
Top goalscorer: The 20-1 shot who could outshine Erling Haaland
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
Big Kick-Off: Premier LeagueMore Premier League tipsChevron
Top-four finish: Who will seal Champions League football?
Top-four finish: Who will seal Champions League football?
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
Relegation: Jack Ogalbe looks at the battle to avoid the drop
Relegation: Jack Ogalbe looks at the battle to avoid the drop
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
Sack race: Which manager will be the first to depart?
Sack race: Which manager will be the first to depart?
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
Season specials: 12-1, 18-1, 50-1 and 80-1 Premier League tips
Season specials: 12-1, 18-1, 50-1 and 80-1 Premier League tips
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
Shorts
Can Arsenal become back to back Premier Leagu...play
play00:43
Video
Can Arsenal become back to back Premier Leagu...
Can Liverpool return to the top?play
play01:46
Video
Can Liverpool return to the top?
Is Bruno Guimaraes a good signing for Arsenal...play
play00:38
Video
Is Bruno Guimaraes a good signing for Arsenal...
How a managerial merry-go-round will reshape ...play
play00:29
Video
How a managerial merry-go-round will reshape ...
More sport tipsAll sport predictionsChevron
The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions from Aaron Ashley
The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions from Aaron Ashley
icon
Football
Uefa Super Cup: Villa could rattle undercooked European champions
Uefa Super Cup: Villa could rattle undercooked European champions
icon
Football
Red Star to shine in 5-1 in Tuesday's Football Acca
Red Star to shine in 5-1 in Tuesday's Football Acca
icon
Acca Tips
The Hundred: Powerful batting unit should lead Leeds to victory
The Hundred: Powerful batting unit should lead Leeds to victory
icon
Cricket
Big Kick-Off: Expert ViewsMore football tipsChevron
'I’m not going to throw out a 1,000-1 shot for the title but I like three teams in various markets' – pro punter Nick Goff on the new season
'I’m not going to throw out a 1,000-1 shot for the title but I like three teams in various markets' – pro punter Nick Goff on the new season
icon
The Big Kick-Off
Mark Langdon: The Premier League is back – and it's time to believe
Mark Langdon: The Premier League is back – and it's time to believe
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
James Milton: New managers and Bovril hydration breaks . . . welcome to the 2026-27 season
James Milton: New managers and Bovril hydration breaks . . . welcome to the 2026-27 season
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
Alex Wrigley: The data revolution is allowing punters to scratch beneath the surface
Alex Wrigley: The data revolution is allowing punters to scratch beneath the surface
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
Big Kick-Off: EFL & Non-LeagueRead more EFL tipsChevron
Championship: Will West Ham justify short odds?
Championship: Will West Ham justify short odds?
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
League One: Leicester look worth taking on
League One: Leicester look worth taking on
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
League Two: Expect the unexpected in the EFL's basement
League Two: Expect the unexpected in the EFL's basement
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
National League: Cumbrians can regain their place in the EFL
National League: Cumbrians can regain their place in the EFL
icon
National League
Big Kick-Off: EuropeMore football tipsChevron
Ligue 1: Potential for a new name in the top three behind mighty PSG
Ligue 1: Potential for a new name in the top three behind mighty PSG
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
Bundesliga: Can anyone mount a challenge to champions Bayern Munich?
Bundesliga: Can anyone mount a challenge to champions Bayern Munich?
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
La Liga: Barcelona and Real Madrid set to do battle again
La Liga: Barcelona and Real Madrid set to do battle again
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
Serie A: Questions remain over most of the title contenders
Serie A: Questions remain over most of the title contenders
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock