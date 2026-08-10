Sport Tips

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Big Kick-Off: Premier LeagueMore Premier League tips
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Can Arsenal become back to back Premier Leagu...
00:43
Video
Can Liverpool return to the top?
01:46
Video
Is Bruno Guimaraes a good signing for Arsenal...
00:38
Video
How a managerial merry-go-round will reshape ...
00:29
Video
More sport tipsAll sport predictions
Big Kick-Off: Expert ViewsMore football tips
Big Kick-Off: EFL & Non-LeagueRead more EFL tips
Big Kick-Off: EuropeMore football tips
Top Stories
Big Kick-Off: Premier LeagueMore Premier League tips
Shorts
Can Arsenal become back to back Premier Leagu...
00:43
Video
Can Liverpool return to the top?
01:46
Video
Is Bruno Guimaraes a good signing for Arsenal...
00:38
Video
How a managerial merry-go-round will reshape ...
00:29
Video
More sport tipsAll sport predictions
Big Kick-Off: Expert ViewsMore football tips
Big Kick-Off: EFL & Non-LeagueRead more EFL tips
Big Kick-Off: EuropeMore football tips