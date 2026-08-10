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Racing Post 40

'I needed those life-changing bets' - meet the former Pricewise who got out on top after an incredible Jackpot win

'I needed those life-changing bets' - meet the former Pricewise who got out on top after an incredible Jackpot win

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40 Years of Expertise
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From woefully basic pools coupons to 979 wides and a golden age - how sports betting evolved and exploded
From woefully basic pools coupons to 979 wides and a golden age - how sports betting evolved and exploded
icon
40 Years of Expertise
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'I never gamble to irresponsible levels – but I'm death or glory, always have been'
'I never gamble to irresponsible levels – but I'm death or glory, always have been'
icon
40 Years of Expertise
'He punted too much, drank too much and the answer to every problem was to have a fag - but he was a cut above everybody'
'He punted too much, drank too much and the answer to every problem was to have a fag - but he was a cut above everybody'
icon
40 Years of Expertise
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'I napped a 50-1 winner and I've still got the picture in my office' - legendary tipster Henry Rix on how he's banged in winners for 30 years
'I napped a 50-1 winner and I've still got the picture in my office' - legendary tipster Henry Rix on how he's banged in winners for 30 years
icon
40 Years of Expertise
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'Being a Group 1-winning trainer hasn’t changed anything - the sport still beats you up every day and I just wish we had a dictator running it'
'Being a Group 1-winning trainer hasn’t changed anything - the sport still beats you up every day and I just wish we had a dictator running it'
icon
40 Years of Expertise
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'Stand by your beds if Willie Mullins has this one ready to right the wrongs of last year's Ascot disappointment'
'Stand by your beds if Willie Mullins has this one ready to right the wrongs of last year's Ascot disappointment'
icon
40 Years of Expertise
padlock
Why almost everything you read about football statistics is nonsense - and what it says about the traps punters can fall into
Why almost everything you read about football statistics is nonsense - and what it says about the traps punters can fall into
icon
40 Years of Expertise
padlock
Spotting stars on the Newmarket gallops: what you’re looking out for when trying to find the next Frankel
Spotting stars on the Newmarket gallops: what you’re looking out for when trying to find the next Frankel
icon
40 Years of Expertise
padlock
‘The edge you’ve got is your own eyes’ - how one of jump racing’s top judges stays ahead of the machines
‘The edge you’ve got is your own eyes’ - how one of jump racing’s top judges stays ahead of the machines
icon
40 Years of Expertise
padlock
'I had a big touch off that' - a lifetime of lessons from the pro punter who became the ultimate paddock judge
'I had a big touch off that' - a lifetime of lessons from the pro punter who became the ultimate paddock judge
icon
40 Years of Expertise
padlock
'John McCririck was making a song and dance about the battle of the tipsters - but for me it was just another day's work'
'John McCririck was making a song and dance about the battle of the tipsters - but for me it was just another day's work'
icon
40 Years of Expertise
padlock
Meet the Racing Post's first ever Newmarket correspondent - who used it as the launchpad for an astonishing career
Meet the Racing Post's first ever Newmarket correspondent - who used it as the launchpad for an astonishing career
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Racing Post 40
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WATCH: What keeps the Racing Post number one? Inside 40 years of horseracing expertise
WATCH: What keeps the Racing Post number one? Inside 40 years of horseracing expertise
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Racing Post 40
The future of form study: James Willoughby and Keith Melrose assess how the game will evolve for punters
The future of form study: James Willoughby and Keith Melrose assess how the game will evolve for punters
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40 Years of Expertise
padlock
'I did something so stupid, so ridiculous, so embarrassing that they couldn't possibly broadcast it - Chris Tarrant must have thought I was a prize idiot'
'I did something so stupid, so ridiculous, so embarrassing that they couldn't possibly broadcast it - Chris Tarrant must have thought I was a prize idiot'
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Racing Post 40
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'I had to sit in my office because I had tears in my eyes' - the most unforgettable stories in Racing Post history, as chosen by the editors
'I had to sit in my office because I had tears in my eyes' - the most unforgettable stories in Racing Post history, as chosen by the editors
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Racing Post 40
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'This was the start of a revolution' - the extraordinary inside story of the Racing Post's birth
'This was the start of a revolution' - the extraordinary inside story of the Racing Post's birth
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Racing Post 40
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Silenced by the Lambs: 2001 Cheltenham Festival cancelled
Silenced by the Lambs: 2001 Cheltenham Festival cancelled
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Racing Post 40
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Sad. Mad. Bad - Peter Savill has got it all wrong pulling Celtic Swing from the Derby
Sad. Mad. Bad - Peter Savill has got it all wrong pulling Celtic Swing from the Derby
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Racing Post 40
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Sir Henry Cecil was the most cherished and totemic figure of his era - he will be mourned in every corner but above all he should be celebrated
Sir Henry Cecil was the most cherished and totemic figure of his era - he will be mourned in every corner but above all he should be celebrated
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Racing Post 40
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Mighty Denman's racing immortality leaves mere death firmly in the shade
Mighty Denman's racing immortality leaves mere death firmly in the shade
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Racing Post 40
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Marcus Armytage: how I won the 1990 Grand National
Marcus Armytage: how I won the 1990 Grand National
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Racing Post 40
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Racing loses an extraordinary figurehead as Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96
Racing loses an extraordinary figurehead as Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96
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Racing Post 40
padlock
'I needed those life-changing bets' - meet the former Pricewise who got out on top after an incredible Jackpot win

'I needed those life-changing bets' - meet the former Pricewise who got out on top after an incredible Jackpot win

icon
40 Years of Expertise
padlock
From woefully basic pools coupons to 979 wides and a golden age - how sports betting evolved and exploded
From woefully basic pools coupons to 979 wides and a golden age - how sports betting evolved and exploded
icon
40 Years of Expertise
padlock
'I never gamble to irresponsible levels – but I'm death or glory, always have been'
icon
40 Years of Expertise
'He punted too much, drank too much and the answer to every problem was to have a fag - but he was a cut above everybody'
icon
40 Years of Expertise
padlock
'I never gamble to irresponsible levels – but I'm death or glory, always have been'
icon
40 Years of Expertise
'He punted too much, drank too much and the answer to every problem was to have a fag - but he was a cut above everybody'
icon
40 Years of Expertise
padlock
'I napped a 50-1 winner and I've still got the picture in my office' - legendary tipster Henry Rix on how he's banged in winners for 30 years
'I napped a 50-1 winner and I've still got the picture in my office' - legendary tipster Henry Rix on how he's banged in winners for 30 years
icon
40 Years of Expertise
padlock
'Being a Group 1-winning trainer hasn’t changed anything - the sport still beats you up every day and I just wish we had a dictator running it'
'Being a Group 1-winning trainer hasn’t changed anything - the sport still beats you up every day and I just wish we had a dictator running it'
icon
40 Years of Expertise
padlock
'Stand by your beds if Willie Mullins has this one ready to right the wrongs of last year's Ascot disappointment'
'Stand by your beds if Willie Mullins has this one ready to right the wrongs of last year's Ascot disappointment'
icon
40 Years of Expertise
padlock
Why almost everything you read about football statistics is nonsense - and what it says about the traps punters can fall into
Why almost everything you read about football statistics is nonsense - and what it says about the traps punters can fall into
icon
40 Years of Expertise
padlock
Spotting stars on the Newmarket gallops: what you’re looking out for when trying to find the next Frankel
Spotting stars on the Newmarket gallops: what you’re looking out for when trying to find the next Frankel
icon
40 Years of Expertise
padlock
‘The edge you’ve got is your own eyes’ - how one of jump racing’s top judges stays ahead of the machines
‘The edge you’ve got is your own eyes’ - how one of jump racing’s top judges stays ahead of the machines
icon
40 Years of Expertise
padlock
'I had a big touch off that' - a lifetime of lessons from the pro punter who became the ultimate paddock judge
'I had a big touch off that' - a lifetime of lessons from the pro punter who became the ultimate paddock judge
icon
40 Years of Expertise
padlock
'John McCririck was making a song and dance about the battle of the tipsters - but for me it was just another day's work'
'John McCririck was making a song and dance about the battle of the tipsters - but for me it was just another day's work'
icon
40 Years of Expertise
padlock
Meet the Racing Post's first ever Newmarket correspondent - who used it as the launchpad for an astonishing career
Meet the Racing Post's first ever Newmarket correspondent - who used it as the launchpad for an astonishing career
icon
Racing Post 40
padlock
WATCH: What keeps the Racing Post number one? Inside 40 years of horseracing expertise
WATCH: What keeps the Racing Post number one? Inside 40 years of horseracing expertise
icon
Racing Post 40
The future of form study: James Willoughby and Keith Melrose assess how the game will evolve for punters
The future of form study: James Willoughby and Keith Melrose assess how the game will evolve for punters
icon
40 Years of Expertise
padlock
'I did something so stupid, so ridiculous, so embarrassing that they couldn't possibly broadcast it - Chris Tarrant must have thought I was a prize idiot'
'I did something so stupid, so ridiculous, so embarrassing that they couldn't possibly broadcast it - Chris Tarrant must have thought I was a prize idiot'
icon
Racing Post 40
padlock
'I had to sit in my office because I had tears in my eyes' - the most unforgettable stories in Racing Post history, as chosen by the editors
'I had to sit in my office because I had tears in my eyes' - the most unforgettable stories in Racing Post history, as chosen by the editors
icon
Racing Post 40
padlock
'This was the start of a revolution' - the extraordinary inside story of the Racing Post's birth
'This was the start of a revolution' - the extraordinary inside story of the Racing Post's birth
icon
Racing Post 40
padlock
Silenced by the Lambs: 2001 Cheltenham Festival cancelled
Silenced by the Lambs: 2001 Cheltenham Festival cancelled
icon
Racing Post 40
padlock
Sad. Mad. Bad - Peter Savill has got it all wrong pulling Celtic Swing from the Derby
Sad. Mad. Bad - Peter Savill has got it all wrong pulling Celtic Swing from the Derby
icon
Racing Post 40
padlock
Sir Henry Cecil was the most cherished and totemic figure of his era - he will be mourned in every corner but above all he should be celebrated
Sir Henry Cecil was the most cherished and totemic figure of his era - he will be mourned in every corner but above all he should be celebrated
icon
Racing Post 40
padlock
Mighty Denman's racing immortality leaves mere death firmly in the shade
Mighty Denman's racing immortality leaves mere death firmly in the shade
icon
Racing Post 40
padlock
Marcus Armytage: how I won the 1990 Grand National
Marcus Armytage: how I won the 1990 Grand National
icon
Racing Post 40
padlock
Racing loses an extraordinary figurehead as Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96
Racing loses an extraordinary figurehead as Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96
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Racing Post 40
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12
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