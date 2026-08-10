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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Racing Post 40
Home
News
Features
Series
'I needed those life-changing bets' - meet the former Pricewise who got out on top after an incredible Jackpot win
40 Years of Expertise
From woefully basic pools coupons to 979 wides and a golden age - how sports betting evolved and exploded
40 Years of Expertise
'I never gamble to irresponsible levels – but I'm death or glory, always have been'
40 Years of Expertise
'He punted too much, drank too much and the answer to every problem was to have a fag - but he was a cut above everybody'
40 Years of Expertise
'I napped a 50-1 winner and I've still got the picture in my office' - legendary tipster Henry Rix on how he's banged in winners for 30 years
40 Years of Expertise
'Being a Group 1-winning trainer hasn’t changed anything - the sport still beats you up every day and I just wish we had a dictator running it'
40 Years of Expertise
'Stand by your beds if Willie Mullins has this one ready to right the wrongs of last year's Ascot disappointment'
40 Years of Expertise
Why almost everything you read about football statistics is nonsense - and what it says about the traps punters can fall into
40 Years of Expertise
Spotting stars on the Newmarket gallops: what you’re looking out for when trying to find the next Frankel
40 Years of Expertise
‘The edge you’ve got is your own eyes’ - how one of jump racing’s top judges stays ahead of the machines
40 Years of Expertise
'I had a big touch off that' - a lifetime of lessons from the pro punter who became the ultimate paddock judge
40 Years of Expertise
'John McCririck was making a song and dance about the battle of the tipsters - but for me it was just another day's work'
40 Years of Expertise
Meet the Racing Post's first ever Newmarket correspondent - who used it as the launchpad for an astonishing career
Racing Post 40
WATCH: What keeps the Racing Post number one? Inside 40 years of horseracing expertise
Racing Post 40
The future of form study: James Willoughby and Keith Melrose assess how the game will evolve for punters
40 Years of Expertise
'I did something so stupid, so ridiculous, so embarrassing that they couldn't possibly broadcast it - Chris Tarrant must have thought I was a prize idiot'
Racing Post 40
'I had to sit in my office because I had tears in my eyes' - the most unforgettable stories in Racing Post history, as chosen by the editors
Racing Post 40
'This was the start of a revolution' - the extraordinary inside story of the Racing Post's birth
Racing Post 40
Silenced by the Lambs: 2001 Cheltenham Festival cancelled
Racing Post 40
Sad. Mad. Bad - Peter Savill has got it all wrong pulling Celtic Swing from the Derby
Racing Post 40
Sir Henry Cecil was the most cherished and totemic figure of his era - he will be mourned in every corner but above all he should be celebrated
Racing Post 40
Mighty Denman's racing immortality leaves mere death firmly in the shade
Racing Post 40
Marcus Armytage: how I won the 1990 Grand National
Racing Post 40
Racing loses an extraordinary figurehead as Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96
Racing Post 40
Home
News
Features
Series
'I needed those life-changing bets' - meet the former Pricewise who got out on top after an incredible Jackpot win
40 Years of Expertise
From woefully basic pools coupons to 979 wides and a golden age - how sports betting evolved and exploded
40 Years of Expertise
'I never gamble to irresponsible levels – but I'm death or glory, always have been'
40 Years of Expertise
'He punted too much, drank too much and the answer to every problem was to have a fag - but he was a cut above everybody'
40 Years of Expertise
'I never gamble to irresponsible levels – but I'm death or glory, always have been'
40 Years of Expertise
'He punted too much, drank too much and the answer to every problem was to have a fag - but he was a cut above everybody'
40 Years of Expertise
'I napped a 50-1 winner and I've still got the picture in my office' - legendary tipster Henry Rix on how he's banged in winners for 30 years
40 Years of Expertise
'Being a Group 1-winning trainer hasn’t changed anything - the sport still beats you up every day and I just wish we had a dictator running it'
40 Years of Expertise
'Stand by your beds if Willie Mullins has this one ready to right the wrongs of last year's Ascot disappointment'
40 Years of Expertise
Why almost everything you read about football statistics is nonsense - and what it says about the traps punters can fall into
40 Years of Expertise
Spotting stars on the Newmarket gallops: what you’re looking out for when trying to find the next Frankel
40 Years of Expertise
‘The edge you’ve got is your own eyes’ - how one of jump racing’s top judges stays ahead of the machines
40 Years of Expertise
'I had a big touch off that' - a lifetime of lessons from the pro punter who became the ultimate paddock judge
40 Years of Expertise
'John McCririck was making a song and dance about the battle of the tipsters - but for me it was just another day's work'
40 Years of Expertise
Meet the Racing Post's first ever Newmarket correspondent - who used it as the launchpad for an astonishing career
Racing Post 40
WATCH: What keeps the Racing Post number one? Inside 40 years of horseracing expertise
Racing Post 40
The future of form study: James Willoughby and Keith Melrose assess how the game will evolve for punters
40 Years of Expertise
'I did something so stupid, so ridiculous, so embarrassing that they couldn't possibly broadcast it - Chris Tarrant must have thought I was a prize idiot'
Racing Post 40
'I had to sit in my office because I had tears in my eyes' - the most unforgettable stories in Racing Post history, as chosen by the editors
Racing Post 40
'This was the start of a revolution' - the extraordinary inside story of the Racing Post's birth
Racing Post 40
Silenced by the Lambs: 2001 Cheltenham Festival cancelled
Racing Post 40
Sad. Mad. Bad - Peter Savill has got it all wrong pulling Celtic Swing from the Derby
Racing Post 40
Sir Henry Cecil was the most cherished and totemic figure of his era - he will be mourned in every corner but above all he should be celebrated
Racing Post 40
Mighty Denman's racing immortality leaves mere death firmly in the shade
Racing Post 40
Marcus Armytage: how I won the 1990 Grand National
Racing Post 40
Racing loses an extraordinary figurehead as Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96
Racing Post 40
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