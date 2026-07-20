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I loathe the current makeup of the jockeys' championship - and I hate to admit that it's set us up for an end-of-season thriller
The British Flat jockeys' championship is set to be a thriller this yearCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Isn't it frustrating to find that an idea that you loathe may have actually come out with something good?
I am in that position right now, as the shortened British Flat jockeys' championship I am so vehemently against looks like it is going to serve up a thrilling narrative all the way to its conclusion.
Bigging up title races is not everyone's cup of tea, but this year's is different, as reigning champion Oisin Murphy faces a real fight to retain the prized possession against an on-the-charge Billy Loughnane.
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Published on inMatt Rennie
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more inMatt Rennie
- England and Harry Kane, chips and gravy - and now Andrew Balding and PJ McDonald
- The Derby is next for Benvenuto Cellini - but I've never been more certain he is your 2026 Breeders' Cup Turf winner
- Lincoln day is nearly here - I hope it's not too late to run the Brocklesby in Bill Turner's honour
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- Why I'll never forget Mad Moose - the maverick who refused his way into racing folklore