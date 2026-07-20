I loathe the current makeup of the jockeys' championship - and I hate to admit that it's set us up for an end-of-season thriller

Isn't it frustrating to find that an idea that you loathe may have actually come out with something good?

I am in that position right now, as the shortened British Flat jockeys' championship I am so vehemently against looks like it is going to serve up a thrilling narrative all the way to its conclusion.

Bigging up title races is not everyone's cup of tea, but this year's is different, as reigning champion Oisin Murphy faces a real fight to retain the prized possession against an on-the-charge Billy Loughnane.