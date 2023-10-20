How to use your Ladbrokes free bets

Once you have selected which horse you want to bet on with your £5 under the terms of the Racing Post Ladbrokes Free Bet offer, then putting on your free bets could not be simpler.

Here is how you use your free bets

Select the market on which you wish to place a bet Go to the betslip in the top right-hand corner of the page Make sure you select your free-bet option Hit the “Place Bet” button and then you are on your way

So use this link here to sign up to the Racing Post Ladbrokes Free Bet offer

How to sign up for a Ladbrokes betting account

There are a host of betting opportunities once you have your Ladbrokes betting account after taking up the Racing Post Ladbrokes Free Bet offer, so here are some simple step-by-step instructions to follow so you can claim the offer.

Rember, it doesn’t matter whether you are using the desktop or mobile app, the offer is still there to claim £20 in free bets after you place your first £5 bet on any sport.

The signing-up process is straightforward is you take time to follow these simple instructions

Click “Join” in the top-right corner Fill out all your details, including your name, age, address and bank details and then complete any verification requirements Sign up using your username and password Deposit funds

It’s very easy to take advantage of this Ladbroke sign-up offer and you can start your journey simply by clicking on this link here.

It will be necessary for Ladbrokes to make a series of checks to ensure that you are legally allowed to bet.

A photograph of your passport or driving licence will be required, but again that should be a simple task to complete as you can scan the QR code on the desktop which will take you to a browser on your mobile phone.

Just take a picture of the document required and send the scan and it should take only a few months to make the relevant checks and then you will continue along the pathway to claiming your free bets from the Racing Post Ladbrokes free bet offer.

Just make sure the photograph is clear and all the documents are correct



How to make a deposit into your Ladbrokes account

Once you have signed up to the Ladbrokes Free Bet offer that gives you £20 in free bets once you have had a £5 bet on any sport, using this link here, the process for depositing money into your Ladbrokes account is not complicated at all.

He is a simple step-by-step guide to help:

Go to the top-right corner of the screen and click on the ‘Deposit” button You then have to select your payment method. The card details you give will then be set up as your default, but you can add another card if you wish Then select the amount you wish to put into your account, which is a minimum of £5 while a higher amount can be put into the account if you wish, up to a maximum of £2,000. You will then have to enter the three-digit CVV number that is printed on the back of the card for extra verification Hit the “Deposit” button

You should then be ready to place your £5 bet that will allow you to take the £20 free bets you are rewarded with having taken up the Racing Post Ladbrokes Free Bet offer.

How to withdraw funds from your Ladbrokes account

Hopefully you will land some winners from your Ladbrokes account after signing up using this Racing Post Ladbrokes Free Bet Offer using this link, so what do you do then if you want to release funds.

Just like the deposit functions, it is easy to withdraw money too, so here is our guide showing you how to do just that.

Log into your Ladbrokes account using your username and password and head to the top right-hand corner of the screen. There you will see an icon of a head and shoulders, so click on that and will be redirected to your account details. Scroll down to the middle of the screen and you will see the “Withdraw” button Click on that and then you will be asked which account you would like the money to be sent. It could be your default account or another alternative account if you have chosen that option.

(Remember it doesn’t have to be all the money in your account. You have to option to take some of your money out and keep some in your account so that you can make further bets on all of your favourite sports with Ladbrokes)

Press the ‘Withdraw’ button

The money should be back in your bank account within four hours so long as the amount being withdrawn is less than £2,000 – further checks will have to be made if it is more than that amount.

The minimum you will be able to withdraw is £5 and the maximum is £100,000, but the best thing to do if you have any enquiries is to talk to the Ladbrokes customer service department, who will only be too happy to help you if you are having problems.

Visa debit cards are eligible for the “Fast Funds” payout, which should ensure that your funds are back in your bank account even quicker than the time advertised.

What to use your Ladbrokes free bets on for February?

February is set to be a thrilling month for sports enthusiasts, providing an excellent opportunity to maximise your Ladbrokes free bets. Among the exciting events lined up, here are some highlights:

2nd February – Guinness Six Nations

25th February – Carabao Cup Final

February – Premier League

February 2nd Premier League Darts

H2: Ladbrokes Free Bets Offer: full terms and conditions

The full terms and conditions of the Ladbrokes Free Bets Offer are available if you click here