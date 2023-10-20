Ladbrokes Free Bets
Ladbrokes, owned by Entain, was founded in 1886 and is one of the oldest bookmakers operating in Britain. It is also one of the most trusted sites for bettors for decades.
A popular bookmaker that has branched from shops to its website and app, this review will highlight the advantages and disadvantages of betting with Ladbrokes, including sports betting markets, and available features and products.
This bookmaker has plenty to offer so read this Ladbrokes review to find out more.
Ladbrokes is one of the best-known names in the world of bookmaking and has been one of the United Kingdom’s biggest companies when it comes to online and high-street gambling since the company was set up in 1886.
It doesn’t matter what sport you are interested in whether it is football, racing, golf, tennis or dozens of others, there are prices available, so now is the time to take advantage of our Ladbrokes free bet offer if you love sports.
Simply open a Ladbrokes account, bet £5 on any sport and then you will receive £20 in free bets as part of the Racing Post’s great Ladbrokes free bet offer.
Below read about what you have to do to qualify for the Racing Post Ladbrokes Free Bet offer, how to open your Ladbrokes account, how to put a deposit into you Ladbrokes account answers for all the frequently asked questions concerning the Racing Post Ladbrokes Free Bet offer.
Not got a Ladbrokes account? Click here to get started or read on for further details
How to use your Ladbrokes free bets
Once you have selected which horse you want to bet on with your £5 under the terms of the Racing Post Ladbrokes Free Bet offer, then putting on your free bets could not be simpler.
Here is how you use your free bets
- Select the market on which you wish to place a bet
- Go to the betslip in the top right-hand corner of the page
- Make sure you select your free-bet option
- Hit the “Place Bet” button and then you are on your way
So use this link here to sign up to the Racing Post Ladbrokes Free Bet offer
|
Welcome Offer:
|
£20 in free bets when you bet £5
|
Minimum Stake:
|
£5
|
Maximum Stake:
|
N/A
|
Offer Expiry:
|
N/A
|
Last updated:
|
1st February 2024
|
Racing Post Rating:
|
4.7/5 See Review.
How to sign up for a Ladbrokes betting account
There are a host of betting opportunities once you have your Ladbrokes betting account after taking up the Racing Post Ladbrokes Free Bet offer, so here are some simple step-by-step instructions to follow so you can claim the offer.
Rember, it doesn’t matter whether you are using the desktop or mobile app, the offer is still there to claim £20 in free bets after you place your first £5 bet on any sport.
The signing-up process is straightforward is you take time to follow these simple instructions
- Click “Join” in the top-right corner
- Fill out all your details, including your name, age, address and bank details and then complete any verification requirements
- Sign up using your username and password
- Deposit funds
It’s very easy to take advantage of this Ladbroke sign-up offer and you can start your journey simply by clicking on this link here.
It will be necessary for Ladbrokes to make a series of checks to ensure that you are legally allowed to bet.
A photograph of your passport or driving licence will be required, but again that should be a simple task to complete as you can scan the QR code on the desktop which will take you to a browser on your mobile phone.
Just take a picture of the document required and send the scan and it should take only a few months to make the relevant checks and then you will continue along the pathway to claiming your free bets from the Racing Post Ladbrokes free bet offer.
Just make sure the photograph is clear and all the documents are correct
How to make a deposit into your Ladbrokes account
Once you have signed up to the Ladbrokes Free Bet offer that gives you £20 in free bets once you have had a £5 bet on any sport, using this link here, the process for depositing money into your Ladbrokes account is not complicated at all.
He is a simple step-by-step guide to help:
- Go to the top-right corner of the screen and click on the ‘Deposit” button
- You then have to select your payment method. The card details you give will then be set up as your default, but you can add another card if you wish
- Then select the amount you wish to put into your account, which is a minimum of £5 while a higher amount can be put into the account if you wish, up to a maximum of £2,000.
- You will then have to enter the three-digit CVV number that is printed on the back of the card for extra verification
- Hit the “Deposit” button
You should then be ready to place your £5 bet that will allow you to take the £20 free bets you are rewarded with having taken up the Racing Post Ladbrokes Free Bet offer.
How to withdraw funds from your Ladbrokes account
Hopefully you will land some winners from your Ladbrokes account after signing up using this Racing Post Ladbrokes Free Bet Offer using this link, so what do you do then if you want to release funds.
Just like the deposit functions, it is easy to withdraw money too, so here is our guide showing you how to do just that.
- Log into your Ladbrokes account using your username and password and head to the top right-hand corner of the screen. There you will see an icon of a head and shoulders, so click on that and will be redirected to your account details.
- Scroll down to the middle of the screen and you will see the “Withdraw” button
- Click on that and then you will be asked which account you would like the money to be sent. It could be your default account or another alternative account if you have chosen that option.
(Remember it doesn’t have to be all the money in your account. You have to option to take some of your money out and keep some in your account so that you can make further bets on all of your favourite sports with Ladbrokes)
- Press the ‘Withdraw’ button
The money should be back in your bank account within four hours so long as the amount being withdrawn is less than £2,000 – further checks will have to be made if it is more than that amount.
The minimum you will be able to withdraw is £5 and the maximum is £100,000, but the best thing to do if you have any enquiries is to talk to the Ladbrokes customer service department, who will only be too happy to help you if you are having problems.
Visa debit cards are eligible for the “Fast Funds” payout, which should ensure that your funds are back in your bank account even quicker than the time advertised.
What to use your Ladbrokes free bets on for February?
February is set to be a thrilling month for sports enthusiasts, providing an excellent opportunity to maximise your Ladbrokes free bets. Among the exciting events lined up, here are some highlights:
- 2nd February – Guinness Six Nations
- 25th February – Carabao Cup Final
- February – Premier League
- February 2nd Premier League Darts
H2: Ladbrokes Free Bets Offer: full terms and conditions
The full terms and conditions of the Ladbrokes Free Bets Offer are available if you click here
- The offer is available to UK & Republic of Ireland residents who are 18 or over who are opening a new online or mobile account, betting in either pounds sterling or Euros
- The offer is not available to customers who open new accounts and deposit funds with Prepaid Cards, Moneybookers, InstantBank, PayPal, Playsaef, Neteller or Skrill
- The qualifying bet has to be a £5 win or cumulative stakes of up to £5 at fractional odds totalling 1-2 or greater. For a single-line accumulator bet, each individual action of the bet must be at fractional odds of 1-2 or greater to be deemed a qualifying bet
- A bet will not be considered a Qualifying Bet if it is wagered on Tote or Pools.
- The qualifying bet must be made within 14 days of your account registration
- Once the first qualifying bet has been placed, your account will be credited with 4 x £5 free bets
- Your free bet must be used within seven days of it being credited to your account, otherwise it will expire
- Free bets cannot be redeemed for cash at any time
- Free bets may not be used on any Virtual Sports markets
- The value of your free bet will not be included in any winnings
- Your free bet is not returned if your free bet wager becomes void
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
You should be ready to go with the Ladbrokes Free Bet Offer for £20 free bets from a £5 initial bet, which you can sign up for with this link, but here are some answers to some of the questions you are most likely to have.
Placing an accumulator using your Ladbrokes account is just as straightforward as placing a bet on a single income.
Once you select one more bet then you will be offered a multiple option, so enter your stake into that box in the same manner as you would use for a single bet and click the “Place Bet” button.
You account should be updated soon after the event has been completed
Withdrawals from a Visa debit should be in your account within four hours, but other methods may take longer.