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OpinionQuintessential Kealy
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I think William Buick has been hard done by - but what a time for a summer holiday
William Buick will get a break from wearing jockeys' silks after Glorious GoodwoodCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
I can't be the only one who thought William Buick was a little hard done by to get eight days for careless riding at Windsor on Monday night.
Yes, it was a little bit careless, but you see manoeuvres like that all the time and the stewards rarely act at all, even though they should.
Still, he's had a right result with the timing.
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