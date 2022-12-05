Free Bets and Betting Offers 2024

If you’re thinking about registering for a sports betting account, then look no further. We compile the best free bets and betting offers from the biggest bookmakers in the UK and Ireland, so you can take advantage of the best welcome bonus when you sign up. Compare multiple offers from leading trusted operators, and select the one that’s right for you.

What is a Free Bet?

A free bet is a bet of a specified value for which a bookmaker offers to pay the stake. Bookmakers online offer Free Bet Offers to new customers that sign up with them. It’s mainly seen as a promotional offer that bookmakers provide as an incentive.

When online betting there’s a variety of different offers and promotions. Some of the best betting offers include welcome bonuses, free bets and loyalty programs for existing customers. Free bets are often given out for specific events or as a reward for placing a certain number of bets. Overall, the best betting offers provide a great way to maximise winnings and gain the most from the experience

How does a Free Bet work?

With a free bet, you’re betting without any of your real cash attached. When placing a free bet, the winnings you receive back will not include the free bet amount. Instead, you’ll only receive back the amount of the winnings. The free bets credit is added either upon your first deposit of a certain amount which is usually £10 or can be matched with your first deposit.

To find the best free betting offers its best to consider factors such as the size of the free bet, the terms and conditions, and the range of sports and markets available. Its also important to choose a reputable and trustworthy bookmaker that’s licensed and regulated in your jurisdiction.

Sign-up offers and new customer offers

Sign-up offers, also known as sign up bonus and new customer betting offers, are exclusively for users who do not have an existing account with that bookmaker. You can sign up for a betting account using the links above and claim a welcome bonus in the process. These are a great way to get started with a bookmaker and can give you a sizable head start as you begin your betting journey. To unlock a sign-up offer, you will usually have to put down a small deposit – often £10 – before you can unlock the much greater quantity of free bets. Have a browse through our new customer offers above and choose your favourite.

If you already have a bookmaker account, you may still be eligible for existing customer offers. Remember, you can sign up for a betting account with multiple bookmakers, so be sure to check the latest offers for bookmakers that you don’t have an account with to take advantage of their welcome bonuses.

What betting sites offer free bets

Almost all betting sites in the UK and Ireland will offer new customers with some sort of welcome bonus or free bets. These betting offers act as an incentive to drive new users to their website and begin their betting journey. This gives new customers a great opportunity to get a head start with their sports bets so it’s well worth checking what offers are available for each bookmaker. For the full range of bookmaker offers, you can view our individual bookmaker reviews to find the right offer for you.



Betting Bonuses

Betting bonuses is a fixed amount that is added to the first deposit. The bookmaker allows you to place more money for your first bet without risking all of your own money. Its advised that you use the credit balance in accordance with the terms of the bookmaker. See more within our bookmaker bonus code pages.

Multiple betting accounts

You can sign up with multiple bookmakers and place your bets with each of them. Signing up with multiple betting sites means you can get the best odds for your bets, you’ll be able to benefit from various existing customer bonuses, and take advantage of all the new customer offers available to maximise your free bets. You can also read our bookmaker reviews for more information about each betting site, to help you find the one that’s right for you.

How to claim your free bets as a new customer

Follow these simple steps to sign up for a new betting account and claim your free bets:

1️⃣ Select one of the exclusive free betting offers from the above list, and click ‘claim here’

2️⃣ Sign up for an account with your selected bookmaker and verify your identity

3️⃣ Deposit funds into your account

4️⃣ Place a bet to the amount stipulated in the sign up offer terms and conditions

5️⃣ Once your first bet has been settled, you’ll be credited with your free bets or betting bonuses

Once you have signed up with a bookmaker, you’ll still be able to benefit from any existing customer offers.

Different Types of Free Bets:

💰 Fixed amount is added to your free bet

💰 No deposit needed

💰 Betting amount matched

💰 Free betting credits

💰 Fixed amount is added to your first deposit

What can you use your free bets on?

Free bets can usually be used on any sport or market that you choose. You’ll need to check the terms and conditions, however, as some offers have specific requirements. Bet-to-get promotions and bonuses are often the best free bets, whilst enhanced prices and money back specials are better associated with football free bets. Either way, your free betting balance can usually be applied to any sport, and any type of wager you prefer.

Can you withdraw Free Bets?

You cannot withdraw free bets directly as cash, Free Bets are usually offered as promotional incentives. If your free bet wins you may be able to withdraw winnings associated with the bet, but the initial free bet stake will not be included in your withdrawal amount. However there are specific terms and conditions linked with the best betting offers in the UK.

How to use your Free Bets

The process of using a free bet may vary depending on the bookmaker that provided the free bet, however here are some general step by step instructions you can follow:



Steps Instructions ✔️ Login to your account Log in to your account with the bookmaker that provided the free bet ✔️ Find the event you want to bet on Navigate to the sports or event that you want to bet on, making sure that the event is eligible for the free bet offer ✔️ Select the outcome Select the outcome that you want to bet on and add it to your bet slip ✔️ Use free bet Look for the option to use a free bet on the bet slip, this may be indicated by a checkbox or a button ✔️ Applied free bet If the free bet is not automatically applied enter the stake amount for your free bet in the appropriate field ✔️ Confirmation Confirm your bet and wait for the outcome

If you win the bet the winnings usually get credited to your account balance. You may need to meet the wagering requirements before you withdraw the winnings.

What should you look for when choosing your free bet?

When choosing a free bet, there are a few things to look for to ensure that you are getting the best value

Bet type, make sure the free bet applies to the type of bet you want to place

Check the Minimum Odds required for the Free Bet

Availability of the Free Bet in your region

Reputation of the bookmaker

By choosing these factors, you can choose a Free Bet that best fits your needs and preferences.

Is there an Expiration date for your Free Bet?

The expiry date for free bets can vary depending on the terms of the bookmaker and website in question. With the majority of free bet offers having a week long expiration date (7 days) it’s always advised to carefully read the terms and conditions of any promotional offer to understand the expiry date of your free bet. If you’re unsure about the expiration date of your free bets, you can contact the bookmaker or support team for clarification.

Which bookmakers are right for you?

Discover expert insights on the diverse landscape of bookmakers, exploring their reputations, user interfaces, and customer service quality. Whether you’re a seasoned bettor or a novice exploring the thrill of sports wagering for the first time, Choosing the Right Bookmaker with our bookmaker quiz equips you with the knowledge to make informed decisions.

Uncover strategies for assessing odds and promotions, allowing you to maximise your potential returns while navigating the enticing world of bonuses and special offers. Learn about the importance of market variety, payment options, and mobile compatibility to ensure seamless betting, regardless of your device or location. All this information can be found within the bookmaker reviews of our site.

Free Bets Terms & Conditions

Free Bets are promotional offers provided by betting companies to attract new customers or reward existing customers. Here are some common terms and conditions that may apply to free bets:

Eligibility: Free bets may only be available to new customers who have registered for an account with the betting company, or to existing customers who have met a certain criteria, such as placing a certain number of bets within a specified period Time limits: Free Bets may only be valid for a certain period of time, for example 7 days or even 30 days. If you do not use the free bet within this time frame, it may expire and be a forfeit. Bet Restrictions: Free bets may be restricted to certain types of bets, such as single bets or accumulator bets, and may be limited to certain sports or events. Maximum Winnings: There may be a maximum amount that you can win from a free bet. This amount will usually be specified in the terms and conditions. Free bet stake: Some free bets will not include the stake amount in the winnings. Additional Terms: Always read the terms and conditions carefully to understand any additional requirements or restrictions that may apply to the free bet offer.

Free Bets Wagering Requirements

Wagering requirement is a condition attached to many bonuses, including free bets, that requires the recipient of the bonus to wager a certain amount of money before they can withdraw any winnings earned from the bonus. The wagering requirement is usually expressed as a multiple of the bonus amount. Some free bets may have wagering requirements attached to them as others don’t. They’re used by a bookmaker site as a way to protect themselves, and create loyal customers.