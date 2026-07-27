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Martin Dixon

Punters need to know there’s a clear Goodwood type - and it leads me to this well-handicapped filly as the best bet of day one

Punters need to know there’s a clear Goodwood type - and it leads me to this well-handicapped filly as the best bet of day one

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Martin Dixon
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My hot takes for the rest of 2026 - including a brilliant two-year-old to remain unbeaten and the three-year-old who’ll be Horse of the Year
My hot takes for the rest of 2026 - including a brilliant two-year-old to remain unbeaten and the three-year-old who’ll be Horse of the Year
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Martin Dixon
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Three trainers who are about to take off this summer - plus I think I’ve spotted a future Group 1 winner at Killarney
Three trainers who are about to take off this summer - plus I think I’ve spotted a future Group 1 winner at Killarney
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Martin Dixon
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I have a golden rule when it comes to finding bargains in the sales ring - and it can help punters too
I have a golden rule when it comes to finding bargains in the sales ring - and it can help punters too
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Martin Dixon
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These three jockeys are in the form of their lives - and the market hasn’t noticed
These three jockeys are in the form of their lives - and the market hasn’t noticed
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Martin Dixon
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Royal Ascot’s wild ride ends with one strong view - this lightning-fast sprinter has Nunthorpe written all over him
Royal Ascot’s wild ride ends with one strong view - this lightning-fast sprinter has Nunthorpe written all over him
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Martin Dixon
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'He's a very well-handicapped horse' - Martin Dixon has a Duke of Edinburgh fancy among his five picks on day four at Royal Ascot
'He's a very well-handicapped horse' - Martin Dixon has a Duke of Edinburgh fancy among his five picks on day four at Royal Ascot
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Martin Dixon
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'He's a big price and I definitely want him on my side' - top punter Martin Dixon with his advice for day three at Royal Ascot
'He's a big price and I definitely want him on my side' - top punter Martin Dixon with his advice for day three at Royal Ascot
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Martin Dixon
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‘He’s a strong bet for me’ - Martin Dixon likes the look of Ryan Moore on a lively outsider on day two at Royal Ascot
‘He’s a strong bet for me’ - Martin Dixon likes the look of Ryan Moore on a lively outsider on day two at Royal Ascot
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Martin Dixon
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'He has a bigger performance in his locker' - top punter Martin Dixon has some strong views on day one at Royal Ascot
'He has a bigger performance in his locker' - top punter Martin Dixon has some strong views on day one at Royal Ascot
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Martin Dixon
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Know the bloodlines, beat the bookies: how to make the most of pedigrees and become a better punter
Know the bloodlines, beat the bookies: how to make the most of pedigrees and become a better punter
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Martin Dixon
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I fancy more Classic glory for Aidan O’Brien this weekend - but with this 12-1 shot rather than one of the big guns
I fancy more Classic glory for Aidan O’Brien this weekend - but with this 12-1 shot rather than one of the big guns
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Martin Dixon
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Get set for another Aussie sprinting takeover at Royal Ascot - but there’s a 40-1 British hope who could also be a value bet
Get set for another Aussie sprinting takeover at Royal Ascot - but there’s a 40-1 British hope who could also be a value bet
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Martin Dixon
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From bets that paid for the beers to bankrolling a successful syndicate - how my punting journey became serious, steady profit
From bets that paid for the beers to bankrolling a successful syndicate - how my punting journey became serious, steady profit
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Martin Dixon
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This son of Frankel can be my hero in the Derby - but I'm also loving the 6-1 about a Ballydoyle star in the Eclipse
This son of Frankel can be my hero in the Derby - but I'm also loving the 6-1 about a Ballydoyle star in the Eclipse
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Martin Dixon
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How being on track can give punters a proper edge - and might have helped me spot a Royal Ascot dark horse
How being on track can give punters a proper edge - and might have helped me spot a Royal Ascot dark horse
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Martin Dixon
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Martin Dixon joins the Racing Post - sign up now with 20% off to make sure you don't miss the renowned punter's insight!
Martin Dixon joins the Racing Post - sign up now with 20% off to make sure you don't miss the renowned punter's insight!
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Martin Dixon
Punters need to know there’s a clear Goodwood type - and it leads me to this well-handicapped filly as the best bet of day one

Punters need to know there’s a clear Goodwood type - and it leads me to this well-handicapped filly as the best bet of day one

icon
Martin Dixon
padlock
My hot takes for the rest of 2026 - including a brilliant two-year-old to remain unbeaten and the three-year-old who’ll be Horse of the Year
My hot takes for the rest of 2026 - including a brilliant two-year-old to remain unbeaten and the three-year-old who’ll be Horse of the Year
icon
Martin Dixon
padlock
Three trainers who are about to take off this summer - plus I think I’ve spotted a future Group 1 winner at Killarney
icon
Martin Dixon
padlock
I have a golden rule when it comes to finding bargains in the sales ring - and it can help punters too
icon
Martin Dixon
padlock
Three trainers who are about to take off this summer - plus I think I’ve spotted a future Group 1 winner at Killarney
icon
Martin Dixon
padlock
I have a golden rule when it comes to finding bargains in the sales ring - and it can help punters too
icon
Martin Dixon
padlock
These three jockeys are in the form of their lives - and the market hasn’t noticed
These three jockeys are in the form of their lives - and the market hasn’t noticed
icon
Martin Dixon
padlock
Royal Ascot’s wild ride ends with one strong view - this lightning-fast sprinter has Nunthorpe written all over him
Royal Ascot’s wild ride ends with one strong view - this lightning-fast sprinter has Nunthorpe written all over him
icon
Martin Dixon
padlock
'He's a very well-handicapped horse' - Martin Dixon has a Duke of Edinburgh fancy among his five picks on day four at Royal Ascot
'He's a very well-handicapped horse' - Martin Dixon has a Duke of Edinburgh fancy among his five picks on day four at Royal Ascot
icon
Martin Dixon
padlock
'He's a big price and I definitely want him on my side' - top punter Martin Dixon with his advice for day three at Royal Ascot
'He's a big price and I definitely want him on my side' - top punter Martin Dixon with his advice for day three at Royal Ascot
icon
Martin Dixon
padlock
‘He’s a strong bet for me’ - Martin Dixon likes the look of Ryan Moore on a lively outsider on day two at Royal Ascot
‘He’s a strong bet for me’ - Martin Dixon likes the look of Ryan Moore on a lively outsider on day two at Royal Ascot
icon
Martin Dixon
padlock
'He has a bigger performance in his locker' - top punter Martin Dixon has some strong views on day one at Royal Ascot
'He has a bigger performance in his locker' - top punter Martin Dixon has some strong views on day one at Royal Ascot
icon
Martin Dixon
padlock
Know the bloodlines, beat the bookies: how to make the most of pedigrees and become a better punter
Know the bloodlines, beat the bookies: how to make the most of pedigrees and become a better punter
icon
Martin Dixon
padlock
I fancy more Classic glory for Aidan O’Brien this weekend - but with this 12-1 shot rather than one of the big guns
I fancy more Classic glory for Aidan O’Brien this weekend - but with this 12-1 shot rather than one of the big guns
icon
Martin Dixon
padlock
Get set for another Aussie sprinting takeover at Royal Ascot - but there’s a 40-1 British hope who could also be a value bet
Get set for another Aussie sprinting takeover at Royal Ascot - but there’s a 40-1 British hope who could also be a value bet
icon
Martin Dixon
padlock
From bets that paid for the beers to bankrolling a successful syndicate - how my punting journey became serious, steady profit
From bets that paid for the beers to bankrolling a successful syndicate - how my punting journey became serious, steady profit
icon
Martin Dixon
padlock
This son of Frankel can be my hero in the Derby - but I'm also loving the 6-1 about a Ballydoyle star in the Eclipse
This son of Frankel can be my hero in the Derby - but I'm also loving the 6-1 about a Ballydoyle star in the Eclipse
icon
Martin Dixon
padlock
How being on track can give punters a proper edge - and might have helped me spot a Royal Ascot dark horse
How being on track can give punters a proper edge - and might have helped me spot a Royal Ascot dark horse
icon
Martin Dixon
padlock
Martin Dixon joins the Racing Post - sign up now with 20% off to make sure you don't miss the renowned punter's insight!
Martin Dixon joins the Racing Post - sign up now with 20% off to make sure you don't miss the renowned punter's insight!
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Martin Dixon