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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Martin Dixon
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Opinion
Comment
Punters need to know there’s a clear Goodwood type - and it leads me to this well-handicapped filly as the best bet of day one
Martin Dixon
My hot takes for the rest of 2026 - including a brilliant two-year-old to remain unbeaten and the three-year-old who’ll be Horse of the Year
Martin Dixon
Three trainers who are about to take off this summer - plus I think I’ve spotted a future Group 1 winner at Killarney
Martin Dixon
I have a golden rule when it comes to finding bargains in the sales ring - and it can help punters too
Martin Dixon
These three jockeys are in the form of their lives - and the market hasn’t noticed
Martin Dixon
Royal Ascot’s wild ride ends with one strong view - this lightning-fast sprinter has Nunthorpe written all over him
Martin Dixon
'He's a very well-handicapped horse' - Martin Dixon has a Duke of Edinburgh fancy among his five picks on day four at Royal Ascot
Martin Dixon
'He's a big price and I definitely want him on my side' - top punter Martin Dixon with his advice for day three at Royal Ascot
Martin Dixon
‘He’s a strong bet for me’ - Martin Dixon likes the look of Ryan Moore on a lively outsider on day two at Royal Ascot
Martin Dixon
'He has a bigger performance in his locker' - top punter Martin Dixon has some strong views on day one at Royal Ascot
Martin Dixon
Know the bloodlines, beat the bookies: how to make the most of pedigrees and become a better punter
Martin Dixon
I fancy more Classic glory for Aidan O’Brien this weekend - but with this 12-1 shot rather than one of the big guns
Martin Dixon
Get set for another Aussie sprinting takeover at Royal Ascot - but there’s a 40-1 British hope who could also be a value bet
Martin Dixon
From bets that paid for the beers to bankrolling a successful syndicate - how my punting journey became serious, steady profit
Martin Dixon
This son of Frankel can be my hero in the Derby - but I'm also loving the 6-1 about a Ballydoyle star in the Eclipse
Martin Dixon
How being on track can give punters a proper edge - and might have helped me spot a Royal Ascot dark horse
Martin Dixon
Martin Dixon joins the Racing Post - sign up now with 20% off to make sure you don't miss the renowned punter's insight!
Martin Dixon
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
Punters need to know there’s a clear Goodwood type - and it leads me to this well-handicapped filly as the best bet of day one
Martin Dixon
My hot takes for the rest of 2026 - including a brilliant two-year-old to remain unbeaten and the three-year-old who’ll be Horse of the Year
Martin Dixon
Three trainers who are about to take off this summer - plus I think I’ve spotted a future Group 1 winner at Killarney
Martin Dixon
I have a golden rule when it comes to finding bargains in the sales ring - and it can help punters too
Martin Dixon
Three trainers who are about to take off this summer - plus I think I’ve spotted a future Group 1 winner at Killarney
Martin Dixon
I have a golden rule when it comes to finding bargains in the sales ring - and it can help punters too
Martin Dixon
These three jockeys are in the form of their lives - and the market hasn’t noticed
Martin Dixon
Royal Ascot’s wild ride ends with one strong view - this lightning-fast sprinter has Nunthorpe written all over him
Martin Dixon
'He's a very well-handicapped horse' - Martin Dixon has a Duke of Edinburgh fancy among his five picks on day four at Royal Ascot
Martin Dixon
'He's a big price and I definitely want him on my side' - top punter Martin Dixon with his advice for day three at Royal Ascot
Martin Dixon
‘He’s a strong bet for me’ - Martin Dixon likes the look of Ryan Moore on a lively outsider on day two at Royal Ascot
Martin Dixon
'He has a bigger performance in his locker' - top punter Martin Dixon has some strong views on day one at Royal Ascot
Martin Dixon
Know the bloodlines, beat the bookies: how to make the most of pedigrees and become a better punter
Martin Dixon
I fancy more Classic glory for Aidan O’Brien this weekend - but with this 12-1 shot rather than one of the big guns
Martin Dixon
Get set for another Aussie sprinting takeover at Royal Ascot - but there’s a 40-1 British hope who could also be a value bet
Martin Dixon
From bets that paid for the beers to bankrolling a successful syndicate - how my punting journey became serious, steady profit
Martin Dixon
This son of Frankel can be my hero in the Derby - but I'm also loving the 6-1 about a Ballydoyle star in the Eclipse
Martin Dixon
How being on track can give punters a proper edge - and might have helped me spot a Royal Ascot dark horse
Martin Dixon
Martin Dixon joins the Racing Post - sign up now with 20% off to make sure you don't miss the renowned punter's insight!
Martin Dixon