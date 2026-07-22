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14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Richard Forristal
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
Galway will be all positivity and partying but beneath the surface there are some really concerning trends
Richard Forristal
They're at loggerheads in the High Court - now John Magnier and Maurice Regan are set to duke it out in a Classic
Richard Forristal
Sniping at Aidan O'Brien smacks of sour grapes - the industry only has itself to blame for failing to compete
Richard Forristal
The Arc was perfect - tearing it up on a whim is an unnecessary, knee-jerk reaction and a dereliction of duty
Richard Forristal
The Derby is the race racing made it – and only the industry itself can save the Classic now
Richard Forristal
Fighting talk from Aidan O'Brien - and it sets the stage perfectly for a right royal rumble at Ascot
Reports
Exquisite horseman Robson Aguiar has what it takes to stay the course - with or without Kia Joorabchian
Richard Forristal
33 runners per meeting? Summer jumping has hit rock bottom and British racing can't just accept this as the norm
Richard Forristal
The crowds are still coming - just in racing's own peculiar way
Richard Forristal
It wasn't just about the superpowers - here are my ten leftfield highlights of the jumps season
Richard Forristal
Willie Mullins might have waved the white flag in Britain - but his familiar surge means it's game on in two Irish title races
Richard Forristal
It's irresponsible and short-sighted to stand idly by while the activists go after greyhound racing - they'll be coming for us next
Richard Forristal
Willie Mullins is still streets ahead of the pack - and claiming anything else after Cheltenham is pure fantasy
Richard Forristal
British racing could have its best Cheltenham Festival in years - just as it once again presses the self-destruct button
Richard Forristal
Doping justice in Ireland remains a painfully slow grind - and it's horrendous for the sport's reputation
Richard Forristal
A shambles of an investigation from start to finish - the IHRB had absolutely no case against Philip Byrnes
Richard Forristal
The DRF delivered again - and the knockers should know Romeo Coolio has already done something no horse has ever done before
Richard Forristal
Willie Mullins is going so badly he might yet have the favourite for all eight of the DRF Grade 1s
Richard Forristal
Kudos to Rebecca Curtis for pitching Haiti Couleurs into the lion's den - especially with Willie Mullins looking as predatory as ever
Richard Forristal
Mark Walsh is a dead man walking - surely he deserved far better treatment than this from Team McManus
Richard Forristal
Battle lines have been redrawn over media rights - and Irish racing is feeling particularly anxious
Richard Forristal
Ceding control of Kempton's destiny is a shameful, unconscionable act of short-term thinking by the Jockey Club
Richard Forristal
Not quite Wacko Jacko but a wacky six weeks in jumping's highest echelons makes for a thriller
Richard Forristal
Box-office John Durkan has justified its new slot - now it’s time to apply the same smart thinking to the Morgiana
Richard Forristal
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
Galway will be all positivity and partying but beneath the surface there are some really concerning trends
Richard Forristal
They're at loggerheads in the High Court - now John Magnier and Maurice Regan are set to duke it out in a Classic
Richard Forristal
Sniping at Aidan O'Brien smacks of sour grapes - the industry only has itself to blame for failing to compete
Richard Forristal
The Arc was perfect - tearing it up on a whim is an unnecessary, knee-jerk reaction and a dereliction of duty
Richard Forristal
Sniping at Aidan O'Brien smacks of sour grapes - the industry only has itself to blame for failing to compete
Richard Forristal
The Arc was perfect - tearing it up on a whim is an unnecessary, knee-jerk reaction and a dereliction of duty
Richard Forristal
The Derby is the race racing made it – and only the industry itself can save the Classic now
Richard Forristal
Fighting talk from Aidan O'Brien - and it sets the stage perfectly for a right royal rumble at Ascot
Reports
Exquisite horseman Robson Aguiar has what it takes to stay the course - with or without Kia Joorabchian
Richard Forristal
33 runners per meeting? Summer jumping has hit rock bottom and British racing can't just accept this as the norm
Richard Forristal
The crowds are still coming - just in racing's own peculiar way
Richard Forristal
It wasn't just about the superpowers - here are my ten leftfield highlights of the jumps season
Richard Forristal
Willie Mullins might have waved the white flag in Britain - but his familiar surge means it's game on in two Irish title races
Richard Forristal
It's irresponsible and short-sighted to stand idly by while the activists go after greyhound racing - they'll be coming for us next
Richard Forristal
Willie Mullins is still streets ahead of the pack - and claiming anything else after Cheltenham is pure fantasy
Richard Forristal
British racing could have its best Cheltenham Festival in years - just as it once again presses the self-destruct button
Richard Forristal
Doping justice in Ireland remains a painfully slow grind - and it's horrendous for the sport's reputation
Richard Forristal
A shambles of an investigation from start to finish - the IHRB had absolutely no case against Philip Byrnes
Richard Forristal
The DRF delivered again - and the knockers should know Romeo Coolio has already done something no horse has ever done before
Richard Forristal
Willie Mullins is going so badly he might yet have the favourite for all eight of the DRF Grade 1s
Richard Forristal
Kudos to Rebecca Curtis for pitching Haiti Couleurs into the lion's den - especially with Willie Mullins looking as predatory as ever
Richard Forristal
Mark Walsh is a dead man walking - surely he deserved far better treatment than this from Team McManus
Richard Forristal
Battle lines have been redrawn over media rights - and Irish racing is feeling particularly anxious
Richard Forristal
Ceding control of Kempton's destiny is a shameful, unconscionable act of short-term thinking by the Jockey Club
Richard Forristal
Not quite Wacko Jacko but a wacky six weeks in jumping's highest echelons makes for a thriller
Richard Forristal
Box-office John Durkan has justified its new slot - now it’s time to apply the same smart thinking to the Morgiana
Richard Forristal
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