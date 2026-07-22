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Richard Forristal

Galway will be all positivity and partying but beneath the surface there are some really concerning trends

Galway will be all positivity and partying but beneath the surface there are some really concerning trends

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Richard Forristal
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They're at loggerheads in the High Court - now John Magnier and Maurice Regan are set to duke it out in a Classic
They're at loggerheads in the High Court - now John Magnier and Maurice Regan are set to duke it out in a Classic
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Richard Forristal
padlock
Sniping at Aidan O'Brien smacks of sour grapes - the industry only has itself to blame for failing to compete
Sniping at Aidan O'Brien smacks of sour grapes - the industry only has itself to blame for failing to compete
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Richard Forristal
padlock
​​The Arc was perfect - tearing it up on a whim is an unnecessary, knee-jerk reaction and a dereliction of duty
​​The Arc was perfect - tearing it up on a whim is an unnecessary, knee-jerk reaction and a dereliction of duty
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Richard Forristal
padlock
The Derby is the race racing made it – and only the industry itself can save the Classic now
The Derby is the race racing made it – and only the industry itself can save the Classic now
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Richard Forristal
padlock
Fighting talk from Aidan O'Brien - and it sets the stage perfectly for a right royal rumble at Ascot
Fighting talk from Aidan O'Brien - and it sets the stage perfectly for a right royal rumble at Ascot
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Reports
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Exquisite horseman Robson Aguiar has what it takes to stay the course - with or without Kia Joorabchian
Exquisite horseman Robson Aguiar has what it takes to stay the course - with or without Kia Joorabchian
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Richard Forristal
padlock
33 runners per meeting? Summer jumping has hit rock bottom and British racing can't just accept this as the norm
33 runners per meeting? Summer jumping has hit rock bottom and British racing can't just accept this as the norm
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Richard Forristal
padlock
The crowds are still coming - just in racing's own peculiar way
The crowds are still coming - just in racing's own peculiar way
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Richard Forristal
padlock
It wasn't just about the superpowers - here are my ten leftfield highlights of the jumps season
It wasn't just about the superpowers - here are my ten leftfield highlights of the jumps season
icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
Willie Mullins might have waved the white flag in Britain - but his familiar surge means it's game on in two Irish title races
Willie Mullins might have waved the white flag in Britain - but his familiar surge means it's game on in two Irish title races
icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
It's irresponsible and short-sighted to stand idly by while the activists go after greyhound racing - they'll be coming for us next
It's irresponsible and short-sighted to stand idly by while the activists go after greyhound racing - they'll be coming for us next
icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
Willie Mullins is still streets ahead of the pack - and claiming anything else after Cheltenham is pure fantasy
Willie Mullins is still streets ahead of the pack - and claiming anything else after Cheltenham is pure fantasy
icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
British racing could have its best Cheltenham Festival in years - just as it once again presses the self-destruct button
British racing could have its best Cheltenham Festival in years - just as it once again presses the self-destruct button
icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
Doping justice in Ireland remains a painfully slow grind - and it's horrendous for the sport's reputation
Doping justice in Ireland remains a painfully slow grind - and it's horrendous for the sport's reputation
icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
A shambles of an investigation from start to finish - the IHRB had absolutely no case against Philip Byrnes
A shambles of an investigation from start to finish - the IHRB had absolutely no case against Philip Byrnes
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Richard Forristal
padlock
The DRF delivered again - and the knockers should know Romeo Coolio has already done something no horse has ever done before
The DRF delivered again - and the knockers should know Romeo Coolio has already done something no horse has ever done before
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Richard Forristal
padlock
Willie Mullins is going so badly he might yet have the favourite for all eight of the DRF Grade 1s
Willie Mullins is going so badly he might yet have the favourite for all eight of the DRF Grade 1s
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Richard Forristal
padlock
Kudos to Rebecca Curtis for pitching Haiti Couleurs into the lion's den - especially with Willie Mullins looking as predatory as ever
Kudos to Rebecca Curtis for pitching Haiti Couleurs into the lion's den - especially with Willie Mullins looking as predatory as ever
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Richard Forristal
padlock
Mark Walsh is a dead man walking - surely he deserved far better treatment than this from Team McManus
Mark Walsh is a dead man walking - surely he deserved far better treatment than this from Team McManus
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Richard Forristal
padlock
Battle lines have been redrawn over media rights - and Irish racing is feeling particularly anxious
Battle lines have been redrawn over media rights - and Irish racing is feeling particularly anxious
icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
Ceding control of Kempton's destiny is a shameful, unconscionable act of short-term thinking by the Jockey Club
Ceding control of Kempton's destiny is a shameful, unconscionable act of short-term thinking by the Jockey Club
icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
Not quite Wacko Jacko but a wacky six weeks in jumping's highest echelons makes for a thriller
Not quite Wacko Jacko but a wacky six weeks in jumping's highest echelons makes for a thriller
icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
Box-office John Durkan has justified its new slot - now it’s time to apply the same smart thinking to the Morgiana
Box-office John Durkan has justified its new slot - now it’s time to apply the same smart thinking to the Morgiana
icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
Galway will be all positivity and partying but beneath the surface there are some really concerning trends

Galway will be all positivity and partying but beneath the surface there are some really concerning trends

icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
They're at loggerheads in the High Court - now John Magnier and Maurice Regan are set to duke it out in a Classic
They're at loggerheads in the High Court - now John Magnier and Maurice Regan are set to duke it out in a Classic
icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
Sniping at Aidan O'Brien smacks of sour grapes - the industry only has itself to blame for failing to compete
icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
​​The Arc was perfect - tearing it up on a whim is an unnecessary, knee-jerk reaction and a dereliction of duty
icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
Sniping at Aidan O'Brien smacks of sour grapes - the industry only has itself to blame for failing to compete
icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
​​The Arc was perfect - tearing it up on a whim is an unnecessary, knee-jerk reaction and a dereliction of duty
icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
The Derby is the race racing made it – and only the industry itself can save the Classic now
The Derby is the race racing made it – and only the industry itself can save the Classic now
icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
Fighting talk from Aidan O'Brien - and it sets the stage perfectly for a right royal rumble at Ascot
Fighting talk from Aidan O'Brien - and it sets the stage perfectly for a right royal rumble at Ascot
icon
Reports
padlock
Exquisite horseman Robson Aguiar has what it takes to stay the course - with or without Kia Joorabchian
Exquisite horseman Robson Aguiar has what it takes to stay the course - with or without Kia Joorabchian
icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
33 runners per meeting? Summer jumping has hit rock bottom and British racing can't just accept this as the norm
33 runners per meeting? Summer jumping has hit rock bottom and British racing can't just accept this as the norm
icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
The crowds are still coming - just in racing's own peculiar way
The crowds are still coming - just in racing's own peculiar way
icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
It wasn't just about the superpowers - here are my ten leftfield highlights of the jumps season
It wasn't just about the superpowers - here are my ten leftfield highlights of the jumps season
icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
Willie Mullins might have waved the white flag in Britain - but his familiar surge means it's game on in two Irish title races
Willie Mullins might have waved the white flag in Britain - but his familiar surge means it's game on in two Irish title races
icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
It's irresponsible and short-sighted to stand idly by while the activists go after greyhound racing - they'll be coming for us next
It's irresponsible and short-sighted to stand idly by while the activists go after greyhound racing - they'll be coming for us next
icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
Willie Mullins is still streets ahead of the pack - and claiming anything else after Cheltenham is pure fantasy
Willie Mullins is still streets ahead of the pack - and claiming anything else after Cheltenham is pure fantasy
icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
British racing could have its best Cheltenham Festival in years - just as it once again presses the self-destruct button
British racing could have its best Cheltenham Festival in years - just as it once again presses the self-destruct button
icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
Doping justice in Ireland remains a painfully slow grind - and it's horrendous for the sport's reputation
Doping justice in Ireland remains a painfully slow grind - and it's horrendous for the sport's reputation
icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
A shambles of an investigation from start to finish - the IHRB had absolutely no case against Philip Byrnes
A shambles of an investigation from start to finish - the IHRB had absolutely no case against Philip Byrnes
icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
The DRF delivered again - and the knockers should know Romeo Coolio has already done something no horse has ever done before
The DRF delivered again - and the knockers should know Romeo Coolio has already done something no horse has ever done before
icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
Willie Mullins is going so badly he might yet have the favourite for all eight of the DRF Grade 1s
Willie Mullins is going so badly he might yet have the favourite for all eight of the DRF Grade 1s
icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
Kudos to Rebecca Curtis for pitching Haiti Couleurs into the lion's den - especially with Willie Mullins looking as predatory as ever
Kudos to Rebecca Curtis for pitching Haiti Couleurs into the lion's den - especially with Willie Mullins looking as predatory as ever
icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
Mark Walsh is a dead man walking - surely he deserved far better treatment than this from Team McManus
Mark Walsh is a dead man walking - surely he deserved far better treatment than this from Team McManus
icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
Battle lines have been redrawn over media rights - and Irish racing is feeling particularly anxious
Battle lines have been redrawn over media rights - and Irish racing is feeling particularly anxious
icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
Ceding control of Kempton's destiny is a shameful, unconscionable act of short-term thinking by the Jockey Club
Ceding control of Kempton's destiny is a shameful, unconscionable act of short-term thinking by the Jockey Club
icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
Not quite Wacko Jacko but a wacky six weeks in jumping's highest echelons makes for a thriller
Not quite Wacko Jacko but a wacky six weeks in jumping's highest echelons makes for a thriller
icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
Box-office John Durkan has justified its new slot - now it’s time to apply the same smart thinking to the Morgiana
Box-office John Durkan has justified its new slot - now it’s time to apply the same smart thinking to the Morgiana
icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
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