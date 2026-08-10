International

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next race
17:15 Ayr
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News
NEW
Sir Mark Prescott to be 'braver' with Group 1 heroine - and a lucrative trip to Kentucky could be next
Flat racing
Aidan O'Brien on course to break his own Group 1 record - the races that could help him move past 28 winners
Aidan O'Brien
Gstaad ruled out of next potential Bow Echo rematch - but Aidan O'Brien is still targeting a French Group 1
Flat racing
Billy Loughnane rides fourth winner in a week for Charlie Appleby with Guineas-placed Distant Storm back with a bang at Deauville
Reports
Prix Maurice de Gheest: 'It got tight but it's a wonderful victory' - Graffard hails super Samangan as Division just misses out
Reports
'Relieved, delighted and very proud' - Group 1 glory in Germany for Sir Mark Prescott and Tiffany
Germany
'We didn't bring him here for place money' - Hugo Palmer breaks new ground with victory in $750,000 Saratoga Derby
Reports
Saratoga: Sovereignty bounces back to brilliant best with stunning Grade 1 success - and huge clash with Japanese ace Forever Young up next
Reports
Deauville: Amy Murphy keeps St Leger in mind but Arc weekend remains the main target for progressive Victoire Magique
Reports
'I attempted to make Ryan laugh, and did so successfully' - Shergar Cup captain Saffie Osborne adds more milestones to superb season
Reports
3.40 Deauville: old allies clash as Johnny Murtagh's 50-1 Royal Ascot runner-up takes on Aidan O'Brien's 1,000 Guineas winner in French speed test
Raceday Intel
2.40 Hoppegarten: 'He's a Group 1 winner and we're hoping that he can win again' - Saeed bin Suroor saddles two as he aims for fifth Grosser Preis von Berlin success
Raceday Intel
Five-time Group 1 winner makes return at Haydock - plus three more things to note across Saturday's cards
Raceday Intel
Outspoken billionaire owner who claimed 'incompetence and poor leadership' behind US racing struggles sends first runner to Britain
Raceday Intel
'There's no reason to doubt the promise that lies ahead' - Clive Cox eyes Group 1 bid for 'special' Royal Ascot winner
France
Whitney Stakes runner-by-runner guide - James Willoughby takes you through all eight contenders for this year's race
Raceday Intel
'I would watch YouTube of Ryan Moore riding' - Hong Kong debutant set to make video game 'dream' a reality at Shergar Cup
Big-race latest
Harry Eustace hopes star sprinter can be a player in Nunthorpe - but his Glorious Goodwood winner is off to Australia
York Ebor festival
'He'll go there a fresh horse' - More Thunder heading for Jacques le Marois and a possible clash with Bow Echo
Big-race latest
Another Grade 1 for the Coolmore silks? Title Role bids to back up Belmont win in $750,000 Saratoga Derby for Simon and Ed Crisford
International
Preakness Stakes date moved in bid to lure Kentucky Derby winners as Triple Crown shake-up continues
US
Aga Khan star Calandagan 'tired' and may miss remainder of European season to stay fresh for major international target
France
Does the launch of a new racing series spell the end for the US Triple Crown?
International
Legendary US jockey Robby Albarado dies aged 52
International
Home
News
NEW
Sir Mark Prescott to be 'braver' with Group 1 heroine - and a lucrative trip to Kentucky could be next
Flat racing
Aidan O'Brien on course to break his own Group 1 record - the races that could help him move past 28 winners
Aidan O'Brien
Gstaad ruled out of next potential Bow Echo rematch - but Aidan O'Brien is still targeting a French Group 1
Flat racing
Billy Loughnane rides fourth winner in a week for Charlie Appleby with Guineas-placed Distant Storm back with a bang at Deauville
Reports
Gstaad ruled out of next potential Bow Echo rematch - but Aidan O'Brien is still targeting a French Group 1
Flat racing
Billy Loughnane rides fourth winner in a week for Charlie Appleby with Guineas-placed Distant Storm back with a bang at Deauville
Reports
Prix Maurice de Gheest: 'It got tight but it's a wonderful victory' - Graffard hails super Samangan as Division just misses out
Reports
'Relieved, delighted and very proud' - Group 1 glory in Germany for Sir Mark Prescott and Tiffany
Germany
'We didn't bring him here for place money' - Hugo Palmer breaks new ground with victory in $750,000 Saratoga Derby
Reports
Saratoga: Sovereignty bounces back to brilliant best with stunning Grade 1 success - and huge clash with Japanese ace Forever Young up next
Reports
Deauville: Amy Murphy keeps St Leger in mind but Arc weekend remains the main target for progressive Victoire Magique
Reports
'I attempted to make Ryan laugh, and did so successfully' - Shergar Cup captain Saffie Osborne adds more milestones to superb season
Reports
3.40 Deauville: old allies clash as Johnny Murtagh's 50-1 Royal Ascot runner-up takes on Aidan O'Brien's 1,000 Guineas winner in French speed test
Raceday Intel
2.40 Hoppegarten: 'He's a Group 1 winner and we're hoping that he can win again' - Saeed bin Suroor saddles two as he aims for fifth Grosser Preis von Berlin success
Raceday Intel
Five-time Group 1 winner makes return at Haydock - plus three more things to note across Saturday's cards
Raceday Intel
Outspoken billionaire owner who claimed 'incompetence and poor leadership' behind US racing struggles sends first runner to Britain
Raceday Intel
'There's no reason to doubt the promise that lies ahead' - Clive Cox eyes Group 1 bid for 'special' Royal Ascot winner
France
Whitney Stakes runner-by-runner guide - James Willoughby takes you through all eight contenders for this year's race
Raceday Intel
'I would watch YouTube of Ryan Moore riding' - Hong Kong debutant set to make video game 'dream' a reality at Shergar Cup
Big-race latest
Harry Eustace hopes star sprinter can be a player in Nunthorpe - but his Glorious Goodwood winner is off to Australia
York Ebor festival
'He'll go there a fresh horse' - More Thunder heading for Jacques le Marois and a possible clash with Bow Echo
Big-race latest
Another Grade 1 for the Coolmore silks? Title Role bids to back up Belmont win in $750,000 Saratoga Derby for Simon and Ed Crisford
International
Preakness Stakes date moved in bid to lure Kentucky Derby winners as Triple Crown shake-up continues
US
Aga Khan star Calandagan 'tired' and may miss remainder of European season to stay fresh for major international target
France
Does the launch of a new racing series spell the end for the US Triple Crown?
International
Legendary US jockey Robby Albarado dies aged 52
International
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