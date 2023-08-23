How to claim your £20 in Betfair free bets

Creating a new account and claiming the Betfair sign-up offer couldn’t be easier. Here are the simple steps to follow:

Open a new Betfair account using this link Verify your mobile number via SMS. Deposit a minimum of £5 with a debit card and place a Sportsbook bet of £5 or greater at odds of at least 1/2. You can now use your £20 free bet across the Betfair Sportsbook.

Below you can see all the key details of the Betfair new customer offer.

Welcome Offer: Bet £5, Get £20 in Free Bets Minimum Stake: £5 Maximum Stake: N/A Offer Expiry: Last updated: 11th March 2024 Racing Post Rating: 4.7/5 See Review .



How to use your Betfair sign-up offer

Once you’ve set up your account, using your Betfair free bet is incredibly straightforward. All you have to do is follow the steps below:

Sign up for your Betfair account and grab £20 in free bets Once you’ve signed up and completed your qualifying bet, you’ll receive your free bet credits You’ll be able to find the details of your free bet under the ‘My Bonuses’ tab in your account Add your chosen selection(s) to the betslip and make sure ‘use available bonus’ is selected in the betslip before placing your bet Set the stake for your bet, place it and wait for the outcome

The Betfair joining offer will be awarded after your initial qualifying bet has settled. Once credited, you will have 30 days to make use of the welcome offer before it expires.



Why bet with Betfair?

Betfair is a bookmaker I can’t recommend highly enough, thanks to a brilliant range of markets. Both the website and mobile app are incredibly easy to use, offering new bettors a straightforward way to see the wide variety of ways to bet on top sporting action.

I began using Betfair to bet on football, with their live streaming of top European leagues one great advantage of using their Sportsbook. They also offer broadcasts of some top US sporting action, which is where I took my first steps in watching and betting on the NBA.

Over time you can also try out their betting Exchange, which allows you to bet against other customers. I’ve used this service to seek out improved odds and lay bets which can’t be opposed on the regular Sportsbook.

Another great benefit is that the Betfair welcome offer isn’t the end of their promotions. Ahead of major sporting events existing customers are often offered free bets which can be used as accumulators or bet builders.

Betfair’s bet builders are one of my favourite features of their site. A bet builder – often known as a same-game multi – is a bet with multiple selections on the same match or event. It allows you to build a bigger-priced bet on one game, covering a range of markets.

Betfair’s bet builders can be put together under the ‘Bet Builder’ tab once you’ve clicked on a match or event. There’s a great range of markets for you to choose from, while Betfair also offers some pre-selected bet builders bunched by price which can also offer great value.

The latest great Betfair offer is their Match Odds 90 market, which can save you from those dreaded last-minute equalisers. If you place a bet through Match Odds 90, you will be paid out if your selection is winning at the 90th-minute mark, even if there’s a late goal in added time.

Thankfully, you also win your bet if your chosen selection lands with a goal scored after 90 minutes, so this offers some great insurance against any twists at the tail end of a game.

Finally, I frequently use their daily offers, which include special bets and enhanced accumulators. These Betfair promotions allow you to get boosted prices on trebles or accumulators based around some of the world’s top football teams.



How to sign up for a Betfair betting account

If you’re signing up for a Betfair account for the first time, there are just a few quick and easy steps to follow.

Click here to open a Betfair account and claim the Betfair sign-up offer In order to be eligible for the Betfair welcome offer make sure to use the promo code ZBHC01 Fill in your first and last name, and date of birth Add your address and phone number Add your account details including email address, password and security question Add a depository limit Tick the box to acknowledge that Betfair protects your funds Make sure to verify your new account through SMS Once you’ve completed the registration process, sign in with your username and password



What to use your Betfair free bets on in March?

If you’re unsure of how to best take advantage of the Betfair new customer offer, then consider some of the biggest sporting highlights coming up this month.

12 – 15 March – Cheltenham Festival

21 March – Wales v Finland – Euro’s qualifying play-off semi-finals

Feb 2 – Mar 16 – Rugby Six Nations

Premier League Football

How to place a bet on Betfair

If you’re placing a bet on Betfair for the first time, the process is really easy to get to grips with.

Choose a sport from the left sidebar Choose an event or match Click or tap the price of the selection that you wish to back Enter your chosen stake If you’re trying to use a free bet, make sure that the ‘Use Available Bonus’ option has been selected Select place bet You can now see your bet in the ‘My Bets’ section. This bet may also be available in Betfair’s Cash Out section



Key features of the Betfair welcome offer

There are several important features to consider when you claim the Betfair free bet.

Which bet types does the offer exclude? The offer will exclude Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee bets

How long do I have to qualify for the free bets? Qualifying requirements need to be completed within 30 days of opening the account

Which methods can I use to deposit? Bets need to be placed with a debit card

Which countries is it available in? The offer is only available to UK & Republic of Ireland residents

How long are the bets valid for? Free bets are valid for 30 days

Do I get free bet stakes returned? No. You won’t get your free bet stake returned if you lose

Do unsettled or voided bets count to the promotion? No. Unmatched, unsettled or voided bets will not count towards this promotion

Betfair sign-up offer: full terms and conditions

You must be aged 18 or over to take part in the Betfair new customer offer

The Betfair joining offer is available to accounts registered in the UK or the Republic of Ireland

All rewards from the Betfair welcome offer are valid for 30 days after they have been awarded

Unmatched, unsettled or voided bets will not count towards the Betfair promotion

Excludes ‘same market’ bets placed on the Sportsbook

Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings

Bets placed using free bets as the stake (in full or in part) will not qualify towards the joining offer

Bets placed on SP (starting price) odds will not qualify

You’ll be able to see details of your free bets in the ‘My Bonuses’ tab which can be accessed at the top of the website

If you have taken part in the Betfair promotion using a duplicate account or if you have used more than one account to participate, Betfair reserves the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account

Cashed Out or Partially Cashed Out bets are also excluded from the promotion

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee

To complete Phone Verification you must have a device capable of receiving an SMS

Do you need a free bet to play at Betfair?

No, you don’t need a free bet to use the Betfair Sportsbook. New customers can claim the Betfair welcome offer, but existing customers can bet without the free bet and take advantage of a range of other offers.

However, if you’re yet to sign up for a Betfair account then you can click here to take advantage of their great sign-up offer.