Are you a man aged 55 or older? If so, the Gambling Commission could be about to come after you in particular

When the Gambling Survey for Great Britain's (GSGB) annual report was published last week, there were not many eye-catching changes from the previous editions – with one exception.

The survey, one of the largest of its kind in the world according to the Gambling Commission, was first released in 2023, when it found that 48 per cent of participants reported having gambled in the previous four weeks. In 2025, it was 47 per cent.

Similarly, two years ago, 76.1 per cent of those surveyed had a score of zero on the Problem Gambling Severity Index, while in 2025, 76.9 per cent reported the same.

"This pattern of stability is evident across most metrics presented," said the Gambling Commission.

However, there was one change so noteworthy that the Gambling Commission felt it worth highlighting, and it was one that struck a chord with me.

The proportion of male participants in the survey aged 55 and over who had gambled on activities other than lotteries in the previous year increased from 27 per cent in 2023 to 32 per cent in 2025.

The same pattern was evident for gambling on those activities in the past four weeks, which increased from 18 per cent in 2023 to 22 per cent in 2025.

"This pattern was not observed for other age groups and was not evident among female participants," said the commission.

I fall within this particular demographic group and, while I was not one of the people surveyed, I doubt I would have contributed to this apparent increase in activity among my peers.

However, it is a reflection of the concerns about the accuracy of the GSGB's methodology and how its findings might affect policy or its guidance to bookmakers that the Gambling Commission's conclusions produced a slight chill down the spine.

The Gambling Survey for Great Britain's annual report was published last week, Credit: Peter Powell/AFP via Getty Images

The commission said it had examined only a "select range" of survey metrics in its trends report on the GSGB, and that there may be other changes across a wider range of metrics.

"This requires further investigation," said the commission, "for example, additional analysis should examine which kinds of activities male participants aged 55 and over are now more likely to undertake."

The idea of the Gambling Commission investigating the gambling activities of men over 55 does raise questions of what the consequences could be.

Might I, due to my age, find myself receiving a call from the compliance department of a bookmaker asking if I am comfortable with my betting due to an increase in activity during the Cheltenham Festival, for example?

Now, I will admit that this might sound as if I am ready to be fitted with a tin-foil hat, but, as the saying goes, just because you're paranoid doesn't mean they aren't after you.

The findings from the GSGB are already being used by lobbyists and campaigners for much stricter gambling regulation, despite the concerns about how the GSGB is compiled and the evidence that it inflates participation and harms figures.

Only last week the health and social care charity The King's Fund produced an article about the World Cup, asking, 'Are we gambling with the nation's health?'

It cited the problem gambling rate from last year's GSGB annual report of 2.7 per cent and tied it in with the issue of advertising, mentioning potential measures ranging from adding health warnings to gambling adverts to a complete ban on all gambling advertising and sponsorship.

The latter could have major consequences for racing if it were not to receive some sort of carve-out.

The problem gambling rate in the GSGB report published last week had fallen to 2.4 per cent, slightly below the 2.5 per cent figure the first GSGB annual report produced.

However, all those figures are notably different from those produced by the various NHS health surveys that were previously regarded as being the 'gold standard', which have found problem gambling rates of between 0.3 and 0.7 per cent.

The Gambling Commission has warned observers that direct comparisons between the GSGB and surveys using different methodologies "are not appropriate", and that the correct comparison is between successive waves of the survey. But, given the concerns about the GSGB's accuracy, it is difficult not to compare its results to other surveys.

The work of Regulus Partners' Dan Waugh has highlighted that the GSGB over-reports rates of participation in land-based casino gaming, exchange betting and the football pools, sectors where the availability of reliable data can be used to test the survey estimates.

In a blog accompanying last week's annual report, the commission's head of statistics Helen Bryce recognised "stakeholder feedback" over those three areas "that we are looking into".

But there was no acknowledgement that the problems with the figures in those specific areas could apply to the survey as a whole.

This confidence that the commission has in the GSGB and its dismissal of well-founded criticism of its results has given gambling reform campaigners a powerful weapon with which to argue for much stricter regulation.

Whether that is reflected in affordability checks or a clampdown on gambling advertising, it is an issue to which British racing is not immune.

Racing gathers to discuss climate change

While the heatwave continued to impact horseracing in Britain, 50 international delegates gathered in Porto, Portugal last week for the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities' (IFHA) inaugural climate change and sustainability summit.

IFHA vice-chairman Henri Pouret described the summit as "an important milestone" for the sport of thoroughbred racing, adding: "The challenges we face are real, they are urgent and they demand collective action."

The summit examined areas such as the prevalence and impact of extreme weather events on racing and other sports, as well as horse welfare and sustainability, including the impacts of climate change on the potential spread of infectious diseases and safe racing surfaces.

Speakers included Katie Carr, head of environmental sustainability for the BHA, and Ascot's head of corporate and industry affairs Will Aitkenhead.

Brant Dunshea: "Climate change does not recognise borders" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

BHA chief executive Brant Dunshea delivered the summit's closing remarks.

"The conversations over the past two days have shown that, while racing jurisdictions face different environmental challenges, we share a common ambition: to safeguard the long-term future of our sport,” he said.

"None of us has all the answers, but every one of us has something to contribute. If every organisation leaves Porto committed to taking practical action and sharing what it learns with others, this summit will have achieved something truly valuable.

“Climate change does not recognise borders, and neither should the solutions. By continuing to collaborate internationally, we can strengthen the resilience of racing worldwide and ensure our sport continues to thrive for generations to come.

"This summit should not be remembered as the end of a conversation, but as the beginning of a lasting international collaboration."

Barber's Bullets

Hong Kong reports record overseas betting turnover

Hong Kong's 2025-26 racing season ended last week with total betting turnover of HK$143.31 billion (£13.57bn/€15.97bn), up 3.2 per cent.

Improved field sizes helped drive growth, as did commingling and World Pool. Hong Kong races attracted record commingling turnover of HK$34.4bn (£3.26bn/€3.83bn), an 8.3 per cent increase on the previous campaign.

Hong Kong Jockey Club chief executive Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges said: “Hong Kong racing is truly world-class and I'm immensely proud of the performances of our champion horses, jockeys and trainers."

Entain welcomes government consultation

Entain has welcomed the government's consultation on banning unlicensed gambling operators and has urged swift action to close loopholes that continue to allow illegal operators to use British sport as a marketing platform.

Chief executive Stella David described the consultation as "a significant step forward", but said it highlighted the need for a broader strategy.

She added: "The government has correctly identified the risks associated with unlicensed gambling sponsorship in sport, yet many of these same operators continue to reach consumers through online channels.

"Sponsorship restrictions should not become a substitute for tackling the wider digital ecosystem that enables illegal gambling operators to grow their presence in Great Britain."

Gambling Commission set to collect £10 million

The Gambling Commission looks set to collect nearly £10 million in settlements, it emerged last week.

Gaming technology company Evolution has agreed a £4.75m settlement, concluding a licence review initiated in December 2024 after it was discovered that the company's game content was available to UK consumers via two operators on six websites without a licence.

Meanwhile, Rank Group said that it had submitted a regulatory settlement proposal to the Gambling Commission in May that included a proposed payment of £5m in lieu of a financial penalty. The company said the commission was "minded" to accept the proposal.

Dates for the diary

Wednesday Sports betting technology and services supplier Kambi issues a trading update for the second quarter.

Read these next:

I've been handed 12 months of emails between the BHA and the Gambling Commission - and they paint a sorry picture of what racing is up against

The Gambling Commission has form when it comes to burying inconvenient evidence – it can't be given free rein over affordability checks

British racing is almost completely ignored in key report - and the damage could be catastrophic

'I'm not convinced we've done the best to communicate' – Dunshea concedes BHA growth strategy lost in translation as 2027 fixture plans take shape

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