Joseph has replaced Willie as the staying handicap king on the Flat - and this one looks interesting at Goodwood

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The two British-trained sprinters in the Scurry Handicap at the Curragh recently beat the home team pointless, scurrying three lengths clear of the rest of the field. This has been a trend for some time now and it's clear that Irish sprint handicappers have been a rum bunch for ages.

Once again the knives were out for the handicappers, with many suggesting that the British sprinters get in lightly in Ireland. There is some merit to that argument, but it is surely an oversimplistic way of looking at it because it's not like the winner, Sondad, or runner-up, Dark Thirty, aren't fully exposed. Surely the truth is that Irish owners and trainers are much more interested in staying races, and there aren't many valuable sprint handicaps in the country. Consequently, there aren't enough good Irish sprint handicappers to go around, and they aren't battle-hardened the same way British sprinters are.

Irish staying handicappers have been dominating British races in a similar fashion, and I've never heard anybody suggest they are getting lenient treatment from the assessor. They have won five of the last seven Ebors, six of the last eight runnings of the Cesarewitch, while five of the first seven home in this season's Ascot Stakes were trained in Ireland. Britain has gone all in for sprinters in the breeding sheds and in ownership, while the Irish have done the opposite.