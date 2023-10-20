How to claim your £20 in Paddy Power free bets

To claim your £20 Paddy Power free bet just follow these instructions and sign up for a new account today:

Click here to register with Paddy Power or use the promo code YSKARZ Complete your online registration Deposit a minimum of £5 using a debit card (Apple Pay and electronic wallet deposits are not eligible) Place a sportsbook bet of £5 at minimum odds of 2.0 (Evens) Get £20 in free bets when your qualifying bet settles

Welcome Offer: Bet £5 get £20 Minimum Stake: £5 Maximum Stake: £20 Offer Expiry: 13th March 2024 Last updated: 13th March2024 Racing Post Rating: 4.7/5 See Review .

How to use your Paddy Power sign-up offer

Once you have claimed your Paddy Power sign-up offer you can take advantage of your free bets through the following steps:

Once the bet has settled, you’ll be eligible for £20 in free bets Free bets show up under the ‘Promotions & Rewards’ section of your account Find a sports market to bet on Toggle the ‘use your free bets balance’ widget below your betslip Ensure that you use your free bets before they expire



Why bet with Paddy Power?

I’m a massive fan of Paddy Power, having been a loyal customer with them for a number of years now – they’re a fantastic choice for sports bettors looking to open a new account. They are one of the biggest bookmakers in the UK and Ireland and have over 30 years’ experience. The Paddy Power app and desktop sites are highly rated and user-friendly for even the least experienced sports bettors.

Paddy Power have a range of offers and promotions that you will remain eligible for even after you click here and claim your £20 Paddy Power sign-up offer. I can attest to this, having been with Paddy Power for over 7 years now, having claimed a number of their reload or sign-up offers over that period.

I regularly bet on weekend races and their horse racing offering is among the best in the industry with regular promotions such as Best Odds Guaranteed, Extra Place Races, Price Boosts and Daily Racing Specials being some of my favourites.

While I usually stick to football and racing, I have seen their massive range of sports betting options beyond mainstream sports. Whatever you fancy having a bet on, Paddy Power should have you covered. Simply click here to sign up with Paddy Power and join in the action today.



How to sign up for a Paddy Power betting account

Follow these instructions to sign up for a new account with Paddy Power:

Click here to sign up to the Paddy Power promotion Select your gender Provide your first name and last name Provide your date of birth (you need to be over 18 to claim this offer) Add your address & contact details Fill in your email address, password and a security question Add a daily deposit limit Tick the box that says you acknowledge that Paddy Power protects your funds Sign up and provide your financial details Enter the required financial information Once you have provided Paddy Power with the necessary information you will be able to click ‘Join Now’



What to use your Paddy Power free bets on in March?

March is a month packed with top-class sporting action and there is something for everyone with Paddy Power Free Bets. Whether you are a horse racing or football fan, or looking for something else entirely, you will have plenty of options with Paddy Power.

12 – 15 March – Cheltenham Festival

21 March – Wales v Finland – Euro’s qualifying play-off semi-finals

Feb 2 – Mar 16 – Rugby Six Nations

Premier League Football

How to place a bet with Paddy Power

For new sports bettors who need some guidance on how to place your first bet with Paddy Power, check out these instructions:

Browse the extensive range of markets that Paddy Power offers Make a selection and click to add it to your bet slip Enter your desired £ stake amount Click ‘Place bet’ and you are good to go You can track your bets in the ‘My Bets’ section

Key features of the Paddy Power welcome offer

These are the key features you must remember when you register for this Paddy Power free bet welcome offer:

How long do I have to qualify for the free bets? Qualifying requirements must be completed within 30 days of opening the account.

Which bet types does the offer exclude? The offer doesn’t include Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee bet types.

Which methods can I use to deposit? Only debit cards are available. Deposits made with e-wallets including Skrill, Paysafe, PayPal, Apple Pay and Neteller will NOT count towards this promotion.

Which countries is it available in? The offer is available only to residents of the United Kingdom or Republic of Ireland.

How long are the bets valid for? Free bets as part of this offer are valid for 30 days after they have been awarded.

Do I get free bet stakes returned? Free bet stakes will not be returned with winnings.

Do unsettled or voided bets count towards the promotion? Unsettled or voided bets do not count towards this promotion.

Paddy Power sign-up offer: full terms and conditions

These are the key terms and conditions that you need to be aware of before you sign up for your Paddy Power welcome offer:

Who can take part?

New customers only. Available to residents of UK or Republic of Ireland.

How & when can I qualify?

Open a new account using promo code YSKARZ

Deposit a minimum of £5 via cards or Apple Pay.

Place a £5 Sportsbook bet on any Cheltenham 2024 race at min. odds 1/2 (1.5)

Your qualifying bet needs to be settled before 23:59 GMT on 15/03/2024

What can I win?

You’ll receive a total of £20 in sports free bets which will be valid for 30 days.

You’ll be able to see details of your free bets in the ‘My Free Bets’ tab which can be accessed at the top of the website.

To use your free bets, add the selections to your betslip that meets the terms and conditions of this offer.

When will I get my prize?

Once your qualifying bet has settled you will be awarded a total of £20 in sports free bets.

What else do I need to know?

If you make more than one selection in your betslip which qualifies for this offer, the free bet will be applied to the selection with the longest odds.

You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including Skrill, Paysafe, PayPal and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Lucky 15, Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify

Other essential stuff:

Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.

The full terms and conditions of Paddypower.com also apply to this offer

Do you need a free bet to play at Paddy Power?

No. Anyone can bet with Paddy Power and you do not need a free bet. This Paddy Power free bet offer is restricted to new users only, but if you’re an existing customer you can still avail yourself of all Paddy Power markets and their regular promotions. If you’re a new customer click here to create your account and claim your Paddy Power free bet today.