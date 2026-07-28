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Tom Segal

Joseph O'Brien has replaced Willie Mullins as the staying handicap king on the Flat - and this one looks interesting at Goodwood

Joseph O'Brien has replaced Willie Mullins as the staying handicap king on the Flat - and this one looks interesting at Goodwood

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Tom Segal
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This British trainer is on the fast track to the top - and has an exciting young horse to help him get there
This British trainer is on the fast track to the top - and has an exciting young horse to help him get there
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Tom Segal
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Overthinking cost me a big Royal Ascot winner - and it's taught me a crucial punting lesson
Overthinking cost me a big Royal Ascot winner - and it's taught me a crucial punting lesson
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Tom Segal
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There's absolutely no sign of Aidan O'Brien slowing down any time soon - in fact, the signs strongly suggest his domination will increase
There's absolutely no sign of Aidan O'Brien slowing down any time soon - in fact, the signs strongly suggest his domination will increase
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Weekender tipping
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Being born into a successful family is no guarantee you'll be a hit - that's why this pair of trainers are doing theirs proud
Being born into a successful family is no guarantee you'll be a hit - that's why this pair of trainers are doing theirs proud
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
Joseph O'Brien has replaced Willie Mullins as the staying handicap king on the Flat - and this one looks interesting at Goodwood

Joseph O'Brien has replaced Willie Mullins as the staying handicap king on the Flat - and this one looks interesting at Goodwood

icon
Tom Segal
padlock
This British trainer is on the fast track to the top - and has an exciting young horse to help him get there
This British trainer is on the fast track to the top - and has an exciting young horse to help him get there
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
Overthinking cost me a big Royal Ascot winner - and it's taught me a crucial punting lesson
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
There's absolutely no sign of Aidan O'Brien slowing down any time soon - in fact, the signs strongly suggest his domination will increase
icon
Weekender tipping
padlock
Overthinking cost me a big Royal Ascot winner - and it's taught me a crucial punting lesson
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
There's absolutely no sign of Aidan O'Brien slowing down any time soon - in fact, the signs strongly suggest his domination will increase
icon
Weekender tipping
padlock
Being born into a successful family is no guarantee you'll be a hit - that's why this pair of trainers are doing theirs proud
Being born into a successful family is no guarantee you'll be a hit - that's why this pair of trainers are doing theirs proud
icon
Tom Segal
padlock