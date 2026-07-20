How Coolmore's ambivalence quietly hollowed out the King George - but that might be about to change

Ascot is pulling no punches in its efforts to maintain the status of its midsummer highlight. As much is clear from Saturday’s King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, which carries prize-money of £2 million for the first time. Next year, it will be worth £2.5m.

However, while a healthy ten horses remain in contention after Monday’s confirmation stage, the King George’s raison d’etre in pitting the best three-year-olds against older horses has been only a qualified success.

None of the front-line Derby protagonists has accepted the challenge, which leaves Benvenuto Cellini to defend three-year-old honour. Although the Irish Derby winner 'ran' down the field at Epsom and was deemed a non-runner for betting purposes, he is an intended runner in a race that failed to feature a single three-year-old 12 months ago.