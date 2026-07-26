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We can keep punishing jockeys' mistakes, but do not think it will make any difference - because it never has
So, we might not be seeing much of Rossa Ryan for the next month or so. He is a cracking jockey but he made a rick that was catastrophic – if not quite in the league of global warming, then at least as bad as a hosepipe ban – and will now have 28 days to master the art of thumb-twiddling unless successful in his appeal against his suspension imposed by stewards at Sandown on Thursday.
My forthright colleague David Jennings has already told me that if I think the ban is wrong, then I am a part of the problem, so I will not go down that route, but I will take issue with the notion that a 28-day ban is likely to cure the problem, any more than a seven-day ban or a 56-day ban.
If we really want to do something about the crime, then surely a good place to start would be to ban absolutely anybody caught coasting in the final furlong of a race, win or lose. Is that not the way justice normally works? Surely the crime is a crime, irrespective of the consequences.
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Published on inPeter Thomas
Last updated
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