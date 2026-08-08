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Glorious Goodwood

Harry Wilson has tipped 13-2 and 5-2 winners after successful 16-1 and 8-1 fancies in his last column

Harry Wilson has tipped 13-2 and 5-2 winners after successful 16-1 and 8-1 fancies in his last column

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Cracking The Puzzle
Six grand for a Glorious Goodwood winner? The bargain buys who are giving this Flat season another dimension
Six grand for a Glorious Goodwood winner? The bargain buys who are giving this Flat season another dimension
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Daniel Hill
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Glorious Goodwood showed British racing at its best - these are my standout performances across the five days
Glorious Goodwood showed British racing at its best - these are my standout performances across the five days
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Maddy Playle
Bow Echo's stunning Sussex Stakes triumph sees him surge to the top of the Cartier Horse of the Year standings
Bow Echo's stunning Sussex Stakes triumph sees him surge to the top of the Cartier Horse of the Year standings
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Flat racing
Why a French campaign could seal Bow Echo's place in the hall of fame
Why a French campaign could seal Bow Echo's place in the hall of fame
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Betting Insight
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Scandinavian-based Brazilian jockey hit with a 22-day ban for breaching the whip rules at Glorious Goodwood
Scandinavian-based Brazilian jockey hit with a 22-day ban for breaching the whip rules at Glorious Goodwood
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Glorious Goodwood
Why Bow Echo is more fun than Frankel
Why Bow Echo is more fun than Frankel
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The Front Runner
Goodwood looking to beef up Stewards' Cup card with Lennox Stakes move under consideration
Goodwood looking to beef up Stewards' Cup card with Lennox Stakes move under consideration
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Glorious Goodwood
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Five of the unluckiest Glorious Goodwood losers you should keep onside next time - including a Gosden runner denied a clear run
Five of the unluckiest Glorious Goodwood losers you should keep onside next time - including a Gosden runner denied a clear run
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Glorious Goodwood
'He has that switch - as Frankie found out at Ascot' - Sir AP McCoy paints a revealing picture of Dylan Browne McMonagle
'He has that switch - as Frankie found out at Ascot' - Sir AP McCoy paints a revealing picture of Dylan Browne McMonagle
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Reports
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Stewards’ Cup: Evening Saigon and James Doyle hang on to make it a super seven at Glorious Goodwood for Wathnan Racing
Stewards’ Cup: Evening Saigon and James Doyle hang on to make it a super seven at Glorious Goodwood for Wathnan Racing
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Reports
Goodwood: 'These are special silks to put on' - Goodie Two Shoes gets the photo verdict to give JP McManus his first win at the track
Goodwood: 'These are special silks to put on' - Goodie Two Shoes gets the photo verdict to give JP McManus his first win at the track
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Glorious Goodwood
'We've had some savagely big offers for him' - meet the owner-breeders taking on racing's superpowers
'We've had some savagely big offers for him' - meet the owner-breeders taking on racing's superpowers
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Interviews
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Harry Wilson fires in 16-1 and 8-1 winners - find out the rest of his tips for every race on day five at Glorious Goodwood
Harry Wilson fires in 16-1 and 8-1 winners - find out the rest of his tips for every race on day five at Glorious Goodwood
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Cracking The Puzzle
It's been a great week for favourite backers at Glorious Goodwood - so who are the best and worst market leaders on the final day?
It's been a great week for favourite backers at Glorious Goodwood - so who are the best and worst market leaders on the final day?
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Raceday Intel
Moore v Doyle v McMonagle: the battle to be Goodwood's top rider
Moore v Doyle v McMonagle: the battle to be Goodwood's top rider
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Glorious Goodwood
Stewards' Cup runner-by-runner guide: key quotes and Keith Melrose's star ratings for every contender
Stewards' Cup runner-by-runner guide: key quotes and Keith Melrose's star ratings for every contender
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Raceday Intel
Goodwood going analysis and a JP McManus gamble in the works - The Edge with Robbie Wilders
Goodwood going analysis and a JP McManus gamble in the works - The Edge with Robbie Wilders
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The Edge
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'It just shows how much the betting is affected by the draw' - Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders give their selections for Saturday's 'blinding' Stewards' Cup
'It just shows how much the betting is affected by the draw' - Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders give their selections for Saturday's 'blinding' Stewards' Cup
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Glorious Goodwood
Ground may be quicker on far side but Goodwood clerk does not expect track bias in Stewards' Cup
Ground may be quicker on far side but Goodwood clerk does not expect track bias in Stewards' Cup
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Glorious Goodwood
'He can make a bold bid to retain his crown' - why this horse can win on day five of Glorious Goodwood
'He can make a bold bid to retain his crown' - why this horse can win on day five of Glorious Goodwood
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Free tips
'He’s a real bridle horse so he’s quite fun to ride' - inside the world of Al Aasy, the nine-year-old bidding for a Glorious hat-trick
'He’s a real bridle horse so he’s quite fun to ride' - inside the world of Al Aasy, the nine-year-old bidding for a Glorious hat-trick
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Raceday Intel
JP McManus aiming to break new ground as pair bid to give leading owner a first Goodwood winner
JP McManus aiming to break new ground as pair bid to give leading owner a first Goodwood winner
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Raceday Intel
Goodwood: Archivist bounces back from Royal Ascot disappointment when well beaten in the Hunt Cup to claim the Golden Mile
Goodwood: Archivist bounces back from Royal Ascot disappointment when well beaten in the Hunt Cup to claim the Golden Mile
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Glorious Goodwood
Harry Wilson has tipped 13-2 and 5-2 winners after successful 16-1 and 8-1 fancies in his last column

Harry Wilson has tipped 13-2 and 5-2 winners after successful 16-1 and 8-1 fancies in his last column

icon
Cracking The Puzzle
Six grand for a Glorious Goodwood winner? The bargain buys who are giving this Flat season another dimension
Six grand for a Glorious Goodwood winner? The bargain buys who are giving this Flat season another dimension
icon
Daniel Hill
padlock
Glorious Goodwood showed British racing at its best - these are my standout performances across the five days
icon
Maddy Playle
Bow Echo's stunning Sussex Stakes triumph sees him surge to the top of the Cartier Horse of the Year standings
icon
Flat racing
Glorious Goodwood showed British racing at its best - these are my standout performances across the five days
icon
Maddy Playle
Bow Echo's stunning Sussex Stakes triumph sees him surge to the top of the Cartier Horse of the Year standings
icon
Flat racing
Why a French campaign could seal Bow Echo's place in the hall of fame
Why a French campaign could seal Bow Echo's place in the hall of fame
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Betting Insight
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Scandinavian-based Brazilian jockey hit with a 22-day ban for breaching the whip rules at Glorious Goodwood
Scandinavian-based Brazilian jockey hit with a 22-day ban for breaching the whip rules at Glorious Goodwood
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Glorious Goodwood
Why Bow Echo is more fun than Frankel
Why Bow Echo is more fun than Frankel
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The Front Runner
Goodwood looking to beef up Stewards' Cup card with Lennox Stakes move under consideration
Goodwood looking to beef up Stewards' Cup card with Lennox Stakes move under consideration
icon
Glorious Goodwood
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Five of the unluckiest Glorious Goodwood losers you should keep onside next time - including a Gosden runner denied a clear run
Five of the unluckiest Glorious Goodwood losers you should keep onside next time - including a Gosden runner denied a clear run
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Glorious Goodwood
'He has that switch - as Frankie found out at Ascot' - Sir AP McCoy paints a revealing picture of Dylan Browne McMonagle
'He has that switch - as Frankie found out at Ascot' - Sir AP McCoy paints a revealing picture of Dylan Browne McMonagle
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Reports
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Stewards’ Cup: Evening Saigon and James Doyle hang on to make it a super seven at Glorious Goodwood for Wathnan Racing
Stewards’ Cup: Evening Saigon and James Doyle hang on to make it a super seven at Glorious Goodwood for Wathnan Racing
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Reports
Goodwood: 'These are special silks to put on' - Goodie Two Shoes gets the photo verdict to give JP McManus his first win at the track
Goodwood: 'These are special silks to put on' - Goodie Two Shoes gets the photo verdict to give JP McManus his first win at the track
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Glorious Goodwood
'We've had some savagely big offers for him' - meet the owner-breeders taking on racing's superpowers
'We've had some savagely big offers for him' - meet the owner-breeders taking on racing's superpowers
icon
Interviews
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Harry Wilson fires in 16-1 and 8-1 winners - find out the rest of his tips for every race on day five at Glorious Goodwood
Harry Wilson fires in 16-1 and 8-1 winners - find out the rest of his tips for every race on day five at Glorious Goodwood
icon
Cracking The Puzzle
It's been a great week for favourite backers at Glorious Goodwood - so who are the best and worst market leaders on the final day?
It's been a great week for favourite backers at Glorious Goodwood - so who are the best and worst market leaders on the final day?
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Raceday Intel
Moore v Doyle v McMonagle: the battle to be Goodwood's top rider
Moore v Doyle v McMonagle: the battle to be Goodwood's top rider
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Glorious Goodwood
Stewards' Cup runner-by-runner guide: key quotes and Keith Melrose's star ratings for every contender
Stewards' Cup runner-by-runner guide: key quotes and Keith Melrose's star ratings for every contender
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Raceday Intel
Goodwood going analysis and a JP McManus gamble in the works - The Edge with Robbie Wilders
Goodwood going analysis and a JP McManus gamble in the works - The Edge with Robbie Wilders
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The Edge
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'It just shows how much the betting is affected by the draw' - Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders give their selections for Saturday's 'blinding' Stewards' Cup
'It just shows how much the betting is affected by the draw' - Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders give their selections for Saturday's 'blinding' Stewards' Cup
icon
Glorious Goodwood
Ground may be quicker on far side but Goodwood clerk does not expect track bias in Stewards' Cup
Ground may be quicker on far side but Goodwood clerk does not expect track bias in Stewards' Cup
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Glorious Goodwood
'He can make a bold bid to retain his crown' - why this horse can win on day five of Glorious Goodwood
'He can make a bold bid to retain his crown' - why this horse can win on day five of Glorious Goodwood
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Free tips
'He’s a real bridle horse so he’s quite fun to ride' - inside the world of Al Aasy, the nine-year-old bidding for a Glorious hat-trick
'He’s a real bridle horse so he’s quite fun to ride' - inside the world of Al Aasy, the nine-year-old bidding for a Glorious hat-trick
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Raceday Intel
JP McManus aiming to break new ground as pair bid to give leading owner a first Goodwood winner
JP McManus aiming to break new ground as pair bid to give leading owner a first Goodwood winner
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Raceday Intel
Goodwood: Archivist bounces back from Royal Ascot disappointment when well beaten in the Hunt Cup to claim the Golden Mile
Goodwood: Archivist bounces back from Royal Ascot disappointment when well beaten in the Hunt Cup to claim the Golden Mile
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Glorious Goodwood
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