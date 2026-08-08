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Glorious Goodwood
Home
News
Festivals
Harry Wilson has tipped 13-2 and 5-2 winners after successful 16-1 and 8-1 fancies in his last column
Cracking The Puzzle
Six grand for a Glorious Goodwood winner? The bargain buys who are giving this Flat season another dimension
Daniel Hill
Glorious Goodwood showed British racing at its best - these are my standout performances across the five days
Maddy Playle
Bow Echo's stunning Sussex Stakes triumph sees him surge to the top of the Cartier Horse of the Year standings
Flat racing
Why a French campaign could seal Bow Echo's place in the hall of fame
Betting Insight
Scandinavian-based Brazilian jockey hit with a 22-day ban for breaching the whip rules at Glorious Goodwood
Glorious Goodwood
Why Bow Echo is more fun than Frankel
The Front Runner
Goodwood looking to beef up Stewards' Cup card with Lennox Stakes move under consideration
Glorious Goodwood
Five of the unluckiest Glorious Goodwood losers you should keep onside next time - including a Gosden runner denied a clear run
Glorious Goodwood
'He has that switch - as Frankie found out at Ascot' - Sir AP McCoy paints a revealing picture of Dylan Browne McMonagle
Reports
Stewards’ Cup: Evening Saigon and James Doyle hang on to make it a super seven at Glorious Goodwood for Wathnan Racing
Reports
Goodwood: 'These are special silks to put on' - Goodie Two Shoes gets the photo verdict to give JP McManus his first win at the track
Glorious Goodwood
'We've had some savagely big offers for him' - meet the owner-breeders taking on racing's superpowers
Interviews
Harry Wilson fires in 16-1 and 8-1 winners - find out the rest of his tips for every race on day five at Glorious Goodwood
Cracking The Puzzle
It's been a great week for favourite backers at Glorious Goodwood - so who are the best and worst market leaders on the final day?
Raceday Intel
Moore v Doyle v McMonagle: the battle to be Goodwood's top rider
Glorious Goodwood
Stewards' Cup runner-by-runner guide: key quotes and Keith Melrose's star ratings for every contender
Raceday Intel
Goodwood going analysis and a JP McManus gamble in the works - The Edge with Robbie Wilders
The Edge
'It just shows how much the betting is affected by the draw' - Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders give their selections for Saturday's 'blinding' Stewards' Cup
Glorious Goodwood
Ground may be quicker on far side but Goodwood clerk does not expect track bias in Stewards' Cup
Glorious Goodwood
'He can make a bold bid to retain his crown' - why this horse can win on day five of Glorious Goodwood
Free tips
'He’s a real bridle horse so he’s quite fun to ride' - inside the world of Al Aasy, the nine-year-old bidding for a Glorious hat-trick
Raceday Intel
JP McManus aiming to break new ground as pair bid to give leading owner a first Goodwood winner
Raceday Intel
Goodwood: Archivist bounces back from Royal Ascot disappointment when well beaten in the Hunt Cup to claim the Golden Mile
Glorious Goodwood
Home
News
Festivals
Harry Wilson has tipped 13-2 and 5-2 winners after successful 16-1 and 8-1 fancies in his last column
Cracking The Puzzle
Six grand for a Glorious Goodwood winner? The bargain buys who are giving this Flat season another dimension
Daniel Hill
Glorious Goodwood showed British racing at its best - these are my standout performances across the five days
Maddy Playle
Bow Echo's stunning Sussex Stakes triumph sees him surge to the top of the Cartier Horse of the Year standings
Flat racing
Glorious Goodwood showed British racing at its best - these are my standout performances across the five days
Maddy Playle
Bow Echo's stunning Sussex Stakes triumph sees him surge to the top of the Cartier Horse of the Year standings
Flat racing
Why a French campaign could seal Bow Echo's place in the hall of fame
Betting Insight
Scandinavian-based Brazilian jockey hit with a 22-day ban for breaching the whip rules at Glorious Goodwood
Glorious Goodwood
Why Bow Echo is more fun than Frankel
The Front Runner
Goodwood looking to beef up Stewards' Cup card with Lennox Stakes move under consideration
Glorious Goodwood
Five of the unluckiest Glorious Goodwood losers you should keep onside next time - including a Gosden runner denied a clear run
Glorious Goodwood
'He has that switch - as Frankie found out at Ascot' - Sir AP McCoy paints a revealing picture of Dylan Browne McMonagle
Reports
Stewards’ Cup: Evening Saigon and James Doyle hang on to make it a super seven at Glorious Goodwood for Wathnan Racing
Reports
Goodwood: 'These are special silks to put on' - Goodie Two Shoes gets the photo verdict to give JP McManus his first win at the track
Glorious Goodwood
'We've had some savagely big offers for him' - meet the owner-breeders taking on racing's superpowers
Interviews
Harry Wilson fires in 16-1 and 8-1 winners - find out the rest of his tips for every race on day five at Glorious Goodwood
Cracking The Puzzle
It's been a great week for favourite backers at Glorious Goodwood - so who are the best and worst market leaders on the final day?
Raceday Intel
Moore v Doyle v McMonagle: the battle to be Goodwood's top rider
Glorious Goodwood
Stewards' Cup runner-by-runner guide: key quotes and Keith Melrose's star ratings for every contender
Raceday Intel
Goodwood going analysis and a JP McManus gamble in the works - The Edge with Robbie Wilders
The Edge
'It just shows how much the betting is affected by the draw' - Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders give their selections for Saturday's 'blinding' Stewards' Cup
Glorious Goodwood
Ground may be quicker on far side but Goodwood clerk does not expect track bias in Stewards' Cup
Glorious Goodwood
'He can make a bold bid to retain his crown' - why this horse can win on day five of Glorious Goodwood
Free tips
'He’s a real bridle horse so he’s quite fun to ride' - inside the world of Al Aasy, the nine-year-old bidding for a Glorious hat-trick
Raceday Intel
JP McManus aiming to break new ground as pair bid to give leading owner a first Goodwood winner
Raceday Intel
Goodwood: Archivist bounces back from Royal Ascot disappointment when well beaten in the Hunt Cup to claim the Golden Mile
Glorious Goodwood
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