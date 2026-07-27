Select committee asks the right questions but response suggests the status quo will continue

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It is not yet clear what the Culture, Media and Sport Committee's thoughts are on the Gambling Commission's response to its questions on affordability checks, but it is probably safe to say that British racing's leadership will be unimpressed.

Both the BHA and the Betting and Gaming Council have questioned how the industry regulator can press ahead with the checks without publishing all the data upon which it has based its decision.

The select committee has now formally asked when that evidence will be forthcoming and the commission has stuck to its guns.

It will not be published until the autumn, long after the implementation groups have started work, and even then not in full.

Neither has the commission given any indication that much will change in its relationship with racing. Indeed, it has rejected criticism that it has failed to engage with the sport.

The prospect of racing having any input into the commission's implementation groups also appears to be slim.

Gambling minister Baroness Twycross did tell the Lords last week that she would raise the issue of what data can be released with the Gambling Commission.

However, it would seem that the government remains happy to give the commission free rein.

In a recent response to a question about the checks and their impact on horseracing from the Conservative MP for Reigate Rebecca Paul, Twycross's ministerial colleague at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, Ian Murray, issued what looked like a rebuke to the BHA.

He said the government recognised racing's concerns about the checks and claimed the commission had discussed them with the BHA and other racing stakeholders, before signing off with: "We would now encourage the sector to engage constructively with the commission during the upcoming implementation phase."

The Racing Post recently revealed that the commission had blocked a BHA request to see correspondence related to the checks under the questionable reasoning that it was "vexatious", and that it had also refused to reply to BHA emails for two months before it gave the go-ahead for the checks.

Perhaps Mr Murray might encourage the commission to engage more constructively, too.

The select committee is at least doing its job of holding the DCMS, and its associated bodies, to account.

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