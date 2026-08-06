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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Quintessential Kealy
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
Why betting early in the morning needs a clear head
Quintessential Kealy
I think William Buick has been hard done by - but what a time for a summer holiday
Quintessential Kealy
Whoever gets hold of the poisoned chalice that is BHA chair needs to start with this obvious issue
Quintessential Kealy
The upcoming weekend makes no sense for racing - it has to change
Quintessential Kealy
From short-priced losers to Harry Kane's dive - racing and football fans can unite in making obviously wrong arguments
Quintessential Kealy
Benvenuto Cellini farce is beyond belief - I'd be rich if I got a refund every time I backed a clumsy oaf
Quintessential Kealy
Ten-length win - but the only thing spectacular about Royal Ascot 4-1 shot was how slow the time was
Quintessential Kealy
I'm getting a headache already after draw bias at York leaves me completely bewildered
Quintessential Kealy
Is Albert Einstein a miler or a sprinter? Or perhaps he's simply not very good
Quintessential Kealy
It's Dan Skelton's world - and this could be one of his stars next season
Quintessential Kealy
I've heard too many takes about Constitution Hill - here are the good and the mostly bad
Quintessential Kealy
Aidan O'Brien bingo is off to a flyer - and don't say you weren't warned
Quintessential Kealy
I have a feeling Nicky Henderson's going to have a very good festival - and one of his handicappers is firmly on my radar
Quintessential Kealy
I'm delighted the Cheltenham Festival looks so competitive again - but there are a couple of favourites I won't be taking on
Quintessential Kealy
Willie Mullins is long odds-on to be top trainer again at Cheltenham - but he could be pushed harder than the layers think
Quintessential Kealy
'He's probably the only amateur to have won more golf tournaments than Donald Trump – only Jeremy really did win his'
Quintessential Kealy
I'll be backing this novice chaser to take down a hotpot - and I feel I've nabbed the value after the latest political twist
Quintessential Kealy
A leading Supreme hope puts his credentials on the line this weekend - but he's no certainty to get the job done
Quintessential Kealy
A scroll through X produced a 9-2 bet that should be long odds-on. Is it wishful thinking?
Quintessential Kealy
He may be the best novice chaser in training, so why aren't more people giving him sufficient respect?
Quintessential Kealy
11-2 for the Supreme?! Bookmakers are having you on with these short prices this far out from the Cheltenham Festival
Quintessential Kealy
The Fighting Fifth is one fascinating race - but we've no idea how good any of the principals are
Quintessential Kealy
Anzadam's absence from the Morgiana has to be bad news for his Champion Hurdle prospects whatever the reason
Quintessential Kealy
Holding up to get the trip is doomed to fail - as I experienced again in last weekend's big handicap
Quintessential Kealy
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
Why betting early in the morning needs a clear head
Quintessential Kealy
I think William Buick has been hard done by - but what a time for a summer holiday
Quintessential Kealy
Whoever gets hold of the poisoned chalice that is BHA chair needs to start with this obvious issue
Quintessential Kealy
The upcoming weekend makes no sense for racing - it has to change
Quintessential Kealy
Whoever gets hold of the poisoned chalice that is BHA chair needs to start with this obvious issue
Quintessential Kealy
The upcoming weekend makes no sense for racing - it has to change
Quintessential Kealy
From short-priced losers to Harry Kane's dive - racing and football fans can unite in making obviously wrong arguments
Quintessential Kealy
Benvenuto Cellini farce is beyond belief - I'd be rich if I got a refund every time I backed a clumsy oaf
Quintessential Kealy
Ten-length win - but the only thing spectacular about Royal Ascot 4-1 shot was how slow the time was
Quintessential Kealy
I'm getting a headache already after draw bias at York leaves me completely bewildered
Quintessential Kealy
Is Albert Einstein a miler or a sprinter? Or perhaps he's simply not very good
Quintessential Kealy
It's Dan Skelton's world - and this could be one of his stars next season
Quintessential Kealy
I've heard too many takes about Constitution Hill - here are the good and the mostly bad
Quintessential Kealy
Aidan O'Brien bingo is off to a flyer - and don't say you weren't warned
Quintessential Kealy
I have a feeling Nicky Henderson's going to have a very good festival - and one of his handicappers is firmly on my radar
Quintessential Kealy
I'm delighted the Cheltenham Festival looks so competitive again - but there are a couple of favourites I won't be taking on
Quintessential Kealy
Willie Mullins is long odds-on to be top trainer again at Cheltenham - but he could be pushed harder than the layers think
Quintessential Kealy
'He's probably the only amateur to have won more golf tournaments than Donald Trump – only Jeremy really did win his'
Quintessential Kealy
I'll be backing this novice chaser to take down a hotpot - and I feel I've nabbed the value after the latest political twist
Quintessential Kealy
A leading Supreme hope puts his credentials on the line this weekend - but he's no certainty to get the job done
Quintessential Kealy
A scroll through X produced a 9-2 bet that should be long odds-on. Is it wishful thinking?
Quintessential Kealy
He may be the best novice chaser in training, so why aren't more people giving him sufficient respect?
Quintessential Kealy
11-2 for the Supreme?! Bookmakers are having you on with these short prices this far out from the Cheltenham Festival
Quintessential Kealy
The Fighting Fifth is one fascinating race - but we've no idea how good any of the principals are
Quintessential Kealy
Anzadam's absence from the Morgiana has to be bad news for his Champion Hurdle prospects whatever the reason
Quintessential Kealy
Holding up to get the trip is doomed to fail - as I experienced again in last weekend's big handicap
Quintessential Kealy
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