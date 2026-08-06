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Quintessential Kealy

Why betting early in the morning needs a clear head

Why betting early in the morning needs a clear head

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Quintessential Kealy
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I think William Buick has been hard done by - but what a time for a summer holiday
I think William Buick has been hard done by - but what a time for a summer holiday
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Quintessential Kealy
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Whoever gets hold of the poisoned chalice that is BHA chair needs to start with this obvious issue
Whoever gets hold of the poisoned chalice that is BHA chair needs to start with this obvious issue
icon
Quintessential Kealy
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The upcoming weekend makes no sense for racing - it has to change
The upcoming weekend makes no sense for racing - it has to change
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Quintessential Kealy
padlock
From short-priced losers to Harry Kane's dive - racing and football fans can unite in making obviously wrong arguments
From short-priced losers to Harry Kane's dive - racing and football fans can unite in making obviously wrong arguments
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
Benvenuto Cellini farce is beyond belief - I'd be rich if I got a refund every time I backed a clumsy oaf
Benvenuto Cellini farce is beyond belief - I'd be rich if I got a refund every time I backed a clumsy oaf
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Quintessential Kealy
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Ten-length win - but the only thing spectacular about Royal Ascot 4-1 shot was how slow the time was
Ten-length win - but the only thing spectacular about Royal Ascot 4-1 shot was how slow the time was
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Quintessential Kealy
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I'm getting a headache already after draw bias at York leaves me completely bewildered
I'm getting a headache already after draw bias at York leaves me completely bewildered
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Quintessential Kealy
padlock
Is Albert Einstein a miler or a sprinter? Or perhaps he's simply not very good
Is Albert Einstein a miler or a sprinter? Or perhaps he's simply not very good
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Quintessential Kealy
padlock
It's Dan Skelton's world - and this could be one of his stars next season
It's Dan Skelton's world - and this could be one of his stars next season
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
I've heard too many takes about Constitution Hill - here are the good and the mostly bad
I've heard too many takes about Constitution Hill - here are the good and the mostly bad
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
Aidan O'Brien bingo is off to a flyer - and don't say you weren't warned
Aidan O'Brien bingo is off to a flyer - and don't say you weren't warned
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Quintessential Kealy
padlock
I have a feeling Nicky Henderson's going to have a very good festival - and one of his handicappers is firmly on my radar
I have a feeling Nicky Henderson's going to have a very good festival - and one of his handicappers is firmly on my radar
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
I'm delighted the Cheltenham Festival looks so competitive again - but there are a couple of favourites I won't be taking on
I'm delighted the Cheltenham Festival looks so competitive again - but there are a couple of favourites I won't be taking on
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
Willie Mullins is long odds-on to be top trainer again at Cheltenham - but he could be pushed harder than the layers think
Willie Mullins is long odds-on to be top trainer again at Cheltenham - but he could be pushed harder than the layers think
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Quintessential Kealy
padlock
'He's probably the only amateur to have won more golf tournaments than Donald Trump – only Jeremy really did win his'
'He's probably the only amateur to have won more golf tournaments than Donald Trump – only Jeremy really did win his'
icon
Quintessential Kealy
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I'll be backing this novice chaser to take down a hotpot - and I feel I've nabbed the value after the latest political twist
I'll be backing this novice chaser to take down a hotpot - and I feel I've nabbed the value after the latest political twist
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
A leading Supreme hope puts his credentials on the line this weekend - but he's no certainty to get the job done
A leading Supreme hope puts his credentials on the line this weekend - but he's no certainty to get the job done
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
A scroll through X produced a 9-2 bet that should be long odds-on. Is it wishful thinking?
A scroll through X produced a 9-2 bet that should be long odds-on. Is it wishful thinking?
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
He may be the best novice chaser in training, so why aren't more people giving him sufficient respect?
He may be the best novice chaser in training, so why aren't more people giving him sufficient respect?
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
11-2 for the Supreme?! Bookmakers are having you on with these short prices this far out from the Cheltenham Festival
11-2 for the Supreme?! Bookmakers are having you on with these short prices this far out from the Cheltenham Festival
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
The Fighting Fifth is one fascinating race - but we've no idea how good any of the principals are
The Fighting Fifth is one fascinating race - but we've no idea how good any of the principals are
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
Anzadam's absence from the Morgiana has to be bad news for his Champion Hurdle prospects whatever the reason
Anzadam's absence from the Morgiana has to be bad news for his Champion Hurdle prospects whatever the reason
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
Holding up to get the trip is doomed to fail - as I experienced again in last weekend's big handicap
Holding up to get the trip is doomed to fail - as I experienced again in last weekend's big handicap
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
Why betting early in the morning needs a clear head

Why betting early in the morning needs a clear head

icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
I think William Buick has been hard done by - but what a time for a summer holiday
I think William Buick has been hard done by - but what a time for a summer holiday
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
Whoever gets hold of the poisoned chalice that is BHA chair needs to start with this obvious issue
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
The upcoming weekend makes no sense for racing - it has to change
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
Whoever gets hold of the poisoned chalice that is BHA chair needs to start with this obvious issue
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
The upcoming weekend makes no sense for racing - it has to change
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
From short-priced losers to Harry Kane's dive - racing and football fans can unite in making obviously wrong arguments
From short-priced losers to Harry Kane's dive - racing and football fans can unite in making obviously wrong arguments
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
Benvenuto Cellini farce is beyond belief - I'd be rich if I got a refund every time I backed a clumsy oaf
Benvenuto Cellini farce is beyond belief - I'd be rich if I got a refund every time I backed a clumsy oaf
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
Ten-length win - but the only thing spectacular about Royal Ascot 4-1 shot was how slow the time was
Ten-length win - but the only thing spectacular about Royal Ascot 4-1 shot was how slow the time was
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
I'm getting a headache already after draw bias at York leaves me completely bewildered
I'm getting a headache already after draw bias at York leaves me completely bewildered
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
Is Albert Einstein a miler or a sprinter? Or perhaps he's simply not very good
Is Albert Einstein a miler or a sprinter? Or perhaps he's simply not very good
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
It's Dan Skelton's world - and this could be one of his stars next season
It's Dan Skelton's world - and this could be one of his stars next season
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
I've heard too many takes about Constitution Hill - here are the good and the mostly bad
I've heard too many takes about Constitution Hill - here are the good and the mostly bad
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
Aidan O'Brien bingo is off to a flyer - and don't say you weren't warned
Aidan O'Brien bingo is off to a flyer - and don't say you weren't warned
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
I have a feeling Nicky Henderson's going to have a very good festival - and one of his handicappers is firmly on my radar
I have a feeling Nicky Henderson's going to have a very good festival - and one of his handicappers is firmly on my radar
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
I'm delighted the Cheltenham Festival looks so competitive again - but there are a couple of favourites I won't be taking on
I'm delighted the Cheltenham Festival looks so competitive again - but there are a couple of favourites I won't be taking on
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
Willie Mullins is long odds-on to be top trainer again at Cheltenham - but he could be pushed harder than the layers think
Willie Mullins is long odds-on to be top trainer again at Cheltenham - but he could be pushed harder than the layers think
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
'He's probably the only amateur to have won more golf tournaments than Donald Trump – only Jeremy really did win his'
'He's probably the only amateur to have won more golf tournaments than Donald Trump – only Jeremy really did win his'
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
I'll be backing this novice chaser to take down a hotpot - and I feel I've nabbed the value after the latest political twist
I'll be backing this novice chaser to take down a hotpot - and I feel I've nabbed the value after the latest political twist
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
A leading Supreme hope puts his credentials on the line this weekend - but he's no certainty to get the job done
A leading Supreme hope puts his credentials on the line this weekend - but he's no certainty to get the job done
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
A scroll through X produced a 9-2 bet that should be long odds-on. Is it wishful thinking?
A scroll through X produced a 9-2 bet that should be long odds-on. Is it wishful thinking?
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
He may be the best novice chaser in training, so why aren't more people giving him sufficient respect?
He may be the best novice chaser in training, so why aren't more people giving him sufficient respect?
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
11-2 for the Supreme?! Bookmakers are having you on with these short prices this far out from the Cheltenham Festival
11-2 for the Supreme?! Bookmakers are having you on with these short prices this far out from the Cheltenham Festival
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
The Fighting Fifth is one fascinating race - but we've no idea how good any of the principals are
The Fighting Fifth is one fascinating race - but we've no idea how good any of the principals are
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
Anzadam's absence from the Morgiana has to be bad news for his Champion Hurdle prospects whatever the reason
Anzadam's absence from the Morgiana has to be bad news for his Champion Hurdle prospects whatever the reason
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
Holding up to get the trip is doomed to fail - as I experienced again in last weekend's big handicap
Holding up to get the trip is doomed to fail - as I experienced again in last weekend's big handicap
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
12
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