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Galway festival

'He's by far the best horse we've had and the dream is alive' - rising jumps trainer has big targets planned for his Galway star

'He's by far the best horse we've had and the dream is alive' - rising jumps trainer has big targets planned for his Galway star

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Jump racing
Ireland's newest riding sensation on being trusted by Willie Mullins and Tony Martin - and comparisons with Ruby Walsh
Ireland's newest riding sensation on being trusted by Willie Mullins and Tony Martin - and comparisons with Ruby Walsh
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Jockeys
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‘I’m tired of being stuck wide, tired of being at the mercy of the guy in front, tired of waiting for a gap that might never come’
‘I’m tired of being stuck wide, tired of being at the mercy of the guy in front, tired of waiting for a gap that might never come’
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Patrick Mullins
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Two jockeys stood down after failing alcohol testing at Galway
Two jockeys stood down after failing alcohol testing at Galway
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Galway festival
Galway: 'It was great to win the race as a jockey and it’s the same as a trainer' - history ripples across 28 years as Harry Rogers lands spoils
Galway: 'It was great to win the race as a jockey and it’s the same as a trainer' - history ripples across 28 years as Harry Rogers lands spoils
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Reports
Two making a second bid of the week, an expensive Robcour purchase and an unbeaten bumper horse - five to follow on the final day at Galway
Two making a second bid of the week, an expensive Robcour purchase and an unbeaten bumper horse - five to follow on the final day at Galway
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Raceday Intel
Denis Harney tipped 13-8 and 5-2 winners on Thursday - he's back with three more fancies for the final day at Galway
Denis Harney tipped 13-8 and 5-2 winners on Thursday - he's back with three more fancies for the final day at Galway
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Denis Harney
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15 riders, including Paul Townend and Harry Cobden, pick up bans for false start at Galway
15 riders, including Paul Townend and Harry Cobden, pick up bans for false start at Galway
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Galway festival
Galway: 'This race has been good to us' - locally trained winner sends the crowd into raptures as the well-backed favourite wins the Blazers
Galway: 'This race has been good to us' - locally trained winner sends the crowd into raptures as the well-backed favourite wins the Blazers
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Reports
A new JP McManus acquisition and key quotes for two lucrative handicap hurdles on day six
A new JP McManus acquisition and key quotes for two lucrative handicap hurdles on day six
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Raceday Intel
Danny Mullins fined €3,000 and Willie Mullins €500 after stewards take dim view of actions in Galway Hurdle preliminaries
Danny Mullins fined €3,000 and Willie Mullins €500 after stewards take dim view of actions in Galway Hurdle preliminaries
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Galway festival
Dan King is not the first young rider to take the big stage by storm recently - meet three who did the same
Dan King is not the first young rider to take the big stage by storm recently - meet three who did the same
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Jockeys
'An unbelievable feeling' for Dan King as top talent seals magnificent Galway Hurdle and Plate double on Tony Martin runner
'An unbelievable feeling' for Dan King as top talent seals magnificent Galway Hurdle and Plate double on Tony Martin runner
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Reports
'I laid €3,000 on El Cairos at 6-1' - the odd big bet but the Ballybrit betting ring has been 'desperate' on ladies' day according to the layers
'I laid €3,000 on El Cairos at 6-1' - the odd big bet but the Ballybrit betting ring has been 'desperate' on ladies' day according to the layers
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Reports
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A son of Vroum Vroum Mag for JP McManus - plus a big handicap that often throws up a shock
A son of Vroum Vroum Mag for JP McManus - plus a big handicap that often throws up a shock
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Raceday Intel
Galway: 'Sometimes you are left wondering, are you praying to the right Gods?!' - experienced trainer ends 282-day wait for a winner in style
Galway: 'Sometimes you are left wondering, are you praying to the right Gods?!' - experienced trainer ends 282-day wait for a winner in style
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Reports
Galway Plate: a pair of Kings! Dan King steers 20-1 Willie Mullins' outsider King Alexander to Ballybrit glory
Galway Plate: a pair of Kings! Dan King steers 20-1 Willie Mullins' outsider King Alexander to Ballybrit glory
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Galway festival
Galway: Harry Cobden off the mark at Galway with easy-to-back 11-1 shot who was 7-2 favourite earlier in the day
Galway: Harry Cobden off the mark at Galway with easy-to-back 11-1 shot who was 7-2 favourite earlier in the day
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Reports
'She's flying fit, has the perfect profile and I'm on at 7-1' - David Jennings' Galway Hurdle runner-by-runner expert guide
'She's flying fit, has the perfect profile and I'm on at 7-1' - David Jennings' Galway Hurdle runner-by-runner expert guide
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Raceday Intel
'Tony Martin is the man for the big occasion - but he doesn't tell you' - Galway maestro strikes again with Orandi
'Tony Martin is the man for the big occasion - but he doesn't tell you' - Galway maestro strikes again with Orandi
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Galway festival
Galway: 'She's one we think a bit of' - classy Willie Mullins mare just 9-1 for Cheltenham Festival race after novice hurdle romp
Galway: 'She's one we think a bit of' - classy Willie Mullins mare just 9-1 for Cheltenham Festival race after novice hurdle romp
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Galway festival
'This has been the plan for some time' - novices to note, an interesting each-way contender and the key quotes on day two at Galway
'This has been the plan for some time' - novices to note, an interesting each-way contender and the key quotes on day two at Galway
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Raceday Intel
'He's shaping up to be one of our biggest liabilities' - who do the bookmakers fear at Goodwood and Galway this week?
'He's shaping up to be one of our biggest liabilities' - who do the bookmakers fear at Goodwood and Galway this week?
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Glorious Goodwood
A sizzling Sussex, Galway Plate puzzle and fearsome handicaps - get set for a week that demands a day off work
A sizzling Sussex, Galway Plate puzzle and fearsome handicaps - get set for a week that demands a day off work
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The Lookahead
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'He's by far the best horse we've had and the dream is alive' - rising jumps trainer has big targets planned for his Galway star

'He's by far the best horse we've had and the dream is alive' - rising jumps trainer has big targets planned for his Galway star

icon
Jump racing
Ireland's newest riding sensation on being trusted by Willie Mullins and Tony Martin - and comparisons with Ruby Walsh
Ireland's newest riding sensation on being trusted by Willie Mullins and Tony Martin - and comparisons with Ruby Walsh
icon
Jockeys
padlock
‘I’m tired of being stuck wide, tired of being at the mercy of the guy in front, tired of waiting for a gap that might never come’
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
Two jockeys stood down after failing alcohol testing at Galway
icon
Galway festival
‘I’m tired of being stuck wide, tired of being at the mercy of the guy in front, tired of waiting for a gap that might never come’
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
Two jockeys stood down after failing alcohol testing at Galway
icon
Galway festival
Galway: 'It was great to win the race as a jockey and it’s the same as a trainer' - history ripples across 28 years as Harry Rogers lands spoils
Galway: 'It was great to win the race as a jockey and it’s the same as a trainer' - history ripples across 28 years as Harry Rogers lands spoils
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Reports
Two making a second bid of the week, an expensive Robcour purchase and an unbeaten bumper horse - five to follow on the final day at Galway
Two making a second bid of the week, an expensive Robcour purchase and an unbeaten bumper horse - five to follow on the final day at Galway
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Raceday Intel
Denis Harney tipped 13-8 and 5-2 winners on Thursday - he's back with three more fancies for the final day at Galway
Denis Harney tipped 13-8 and 5-2 winners on Thursday - he's back with three more fancies for the final day at Galway
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Denis Harney
padlock
15 riders, including Paul Townend and Harry Cobden, pick up bans for false start at Galway
15 riders, including Paul Townend and Harry Cobden, pick up bans for false start at Galway
icon
Galway festival
Galway: 'This race has been good to us' - locally trained winner sends the crowd into raptures as the well-backed favourite wins the Blazers
Galway: 'This race has been good to us' - locally trained winner sends the crowd into raptures as the well-backed favourite wins the Blazers
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Reports
A new JP McManus acquisition and key quotes for two lucrative handicap hurdles on day six
A new JP McManus acquisition and key quotes for two lucrative handicap hurdles on day six
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Raceday Intel
Danny Mullins fined €3,000 and Willie Mullins €500 after stewards take dim view of actions in Galway Hurdle preliminaries
Danny Mullins fined €3,000 and Willie Mullins €500 after stewards take dim view of actions in Galway Hurdle preliminaries
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Galway festival
Dan King is not the first young rider to take the big stage by storm recently - meet three who did the same
Dan King is not the first young rider to take the big stage by storm recently - meet three who did the same
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Jockeys
'An unbelievable feeling' for Dan King as top talent seals magnificent Galway Hurdle and Plate double on Tony Martin runner
'An unbelievable feeling' for Dan King as top talent seals magnificent Galway Hurdle and Plate double on Tony Martin runner
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Reports
'I laid €3,000 on El Cairos at 6-1' - the odd big bet but the Ballybrit betting ring has been 'desperate' on ladies' day according to the layers
'I laid €3,000 on El Cairos at 6-1' - the odd big bet but the Ballybrit betting ring has been 'desperate' on ladies' day according to the layers
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Reports
padlock
A son of Vroum Vroum Mag for JP McManus - plus a big handicap that often throws up a shock
A son of Vroum Vroum Mag for JP McManus - plus a big handicap that often throws up a shock
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Raceday Intel
Galway: 'Sometimes you are left wondering, are you praying to the right Gods?!' - experienced trainer ends 282-day wait for a winner in style
Galway: 'Sometimes you are left wondering, are you praying to the right Gods?!' - experienced trainer ends 282-day wait for a winner in style
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Reports
Galway Plate: a pair of Kings! Dan King steers 20-1 Willie Mullins' outsider King Alexander to Ballybrit glory
Galway Plate: a pair of Kings! Dan King steers 20-1 Willie Mullins' outsider King Alexander to Ballybrit glory
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Galway festival
Galway: Harry Cobden off the mark at Galway with easy-to-back 11-1 shot who was 7-2 favourite earlier in the day
Galway: Harry Cobden off the mark at Galway with easy-to-back 11-1 shot who was 7-2 favourite earlier in the day
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Reports
'She's flying fit, has the perfect profile and I'm on at 7-1' - David Jennings' Galway Hurdle runner-by-runner expert guide
'She's flying fit, has the perfect profile and I'm on at 7-1' - David Jennings' Galway Hurdle runner-by-runner expert guide
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Raceday Intel
'Tony Martin is the man for the big occasion - but he doesn't tell you' - Galway maestro strikes again with Orandi
'Tony Martin is the man for the big occasion - but he doesn't tell you' - Galway maestro strikes again with Orandi
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Galway festival
Galway: 'She's one we think a bit of' - classy Willie Mullins mare just 9-1 for Cheltenham Festival race after novice hurdle romp
Galway: 'She's one we think a bit of' - classy Willie Mullins mare just 9-1 for Cheltenham Festival race after novice hurdle romp
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Galway festival
'This has been the plan for some time' - novices to note, an interesting each-way contender and the key quotes on day two at Galway
'This has been the plan for some time' - novices to note, an interesting each-way contender and the key quotes on day two at Galway
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Raceday Intel
'He's shaping up to be one of our biggest liabilities' - who do the bookmakers fear at Goodwood and Galway this week?
'He's shaping up to be one of our biggest liabilities' - who do the bookmakers fear at Goodwood and Galway this week?
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Glorious Goodwood
A sizzling Sussex, Galway Plate puzzle and fearsome handicaps - get set for a week that demands a day off work
A sizzling Sussex, Galway Plate puzzle and fearsome handicaps - get set for a week that demands a day off work
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The Lookahead
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