Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:15 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:15 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

Raceday Intel

A surface-switching handicap debutante and a horse that's halved in price - The Edge with Henry Thorner

A surface-switching handicap debutante and a horse that's halved in price - The Edge with Henry Thorner

icon
The Edge
padlock
'To win would be special' - rising Lincolnshire trainer chasing biggest victory of his career in £80,000 Windsor sprint
'To win would be special' - rising Lincolnshire trainer chasing biggest victory of his career in £80,000 Windsor sprint
icon
The Front Runner
A strong piece of form to follow on a Group 1 Sunday and a well-backed handicap debutant - The Edge with Graeme Rodway
A strong piece of form to follow on a Group 1 Sunday and a well-backed handicap debutant - The Edge with Graeme Rodway
icon
The Edge
padlock
Three talented Curragh runners bidding to bounce back on Sunday - including a Group 1-winning British raider
Three talented Curragh runners bidding to bounce back on Sunday - including a Group 1-winning British raider
icon
Raceday Intel
4.00 Curragh: Sun Goddess a hot favourite for the Phoenix Stakes - but rival trainer warns his 'high-class' challenger can cause an upset
4.00 Curragh: Sun Goddess a hot favourite for the Phoenix Stakes - but rival trainer warns his 'high-class' challenger can cause an upset
icon
Raceday Intel
3.40 Deauville: old allies clash as Johnny Murtagh's 50-1 Royal Ascot runner-up takes on Aidan O'Brien's 1,000 Guineas winner in French speed test
3.40 Deauville: old allies clash as Johnny Murtagh's 50-1 Royal Ascot runner-up takes on Aidan O'Brien's 1,000 Guineas winner in French speed test
icon
Raceday Intel
2.40 Hoppegarten: 'He's a Group 1 winner and we're hoping that he can win again' - Saeed bin Suroor saddles two as he aims for fifth Grosser Preis von Berlin success
2.40 Hoppegarten: 'He's a Group 1 winner and we're hoping that he can win again' - Saeed bin Suroor saddles two as he aims for fifth Grosser Preis von Berlin success
icon
Raceday Intel
A red-hot trainer saddles just one runner plus the in-form jockeys to note at the Shergar Cup - The Edge with Harry Wilson
A red-hot trainer saddles just one runner plus the in-form jockeys to note at the Shergar Cup - The Edge with Harry Wilson
icon
The Edge
padlock
Five-time Group 1 winner makes return at Haydock - plus three more things to note across Saturday's cards
Five-time Group 1 winner makes return at Haydock - plus three more things to note across Saturday's cards
icon
Raceday Intel
Outspoken billionaire owner who claimed 'incompetence and poor leadership' behind US racing struggles sends first runner to Britain
Outspoken billionaire owner who claimed 'incompetence and poor leadership' behind US racing struggles sends first runner to Britain
icon
Raceday Intel
'Ryan riding anything around Ascot is a positive' - Moore joins the party and Shergar Cup trainers couldn't be happier
'Ryan riding anything around Ascot is a positive' - Moore joins the party and Shergar Cup trainers couldn't be happier
icon
The Big Story
padlock
Five trainers worth keeping on side at the Shergar Cup - including the stable operating at an eye-catching 75 per cent strike-rate
Five trainers worth keeping on side at the Shergar Cup - including the stable operating at an eye-catching 75 per cent strike-rate
icon
Raceday Intel
From a 57-year-old legend to the world's best jockey: Graeme Rodway's Shergar Cup jockey rankings revealed
From a 57-year-old legend to the world's best jockey: Graeme Rodway's Shergar Cup jockey rankings revealed
icon
Raceday Intel
All the inside info for Ascot's Shergar Cup card - including course winners who clash in £100,000 finale
All the inside info for Ascot's Shergar Cup card - including course winners who clash in £100,000 finale
icon
Raceday Intel
'He ran a massive race against some of the best sprinters on the planet' - see who our experts fancy for Saturday's racing
'He ran a massive race against some of the best sprinters on the planet' - see who our experts fancy for Saturday's racing
icon
The Punting Panel
Whitney Stakes runner-by-runner guide - James Willoughby takes you through all eight contenders for this year's race
Whitney Stakes runner-by-runner guide - James Willoughby takes you through all eight contenders for this year's race
icon
Raceday Intel
A sprinter halves in price at Thirsk and three Group 1-winning trainers on the coldlist - The Edge with Keith Melrose
A sprinter halves in price at Thirsk and three Group 1-winning trainers on the coldlist - The Edge with Keith Melrose
icon
The Edge
padlock
A 900,000gns Godolphin top lot and William Haggas saddles first runner for Irish Classic-winning owners - today at Newmarket
A 900,000gns Godolphin top lot and William Haggas saddles first runner for Irish Classic-winning owners - today at Newmarket
icon
Raceday Intel
WATCH: Graeme Rodway and Matt Rennie pick out their best weekend bets - including a 20-1 shot the whole panel agrees on
WATCH: Graeme Rodway and Matt Rennie pick out their best weekend bets - including a 20-1 shot the whole panel agrees on
icon
Racing Postcast
Juvenile report: the top two-year-olds this season - their next targets and likely big aims in 2027
Juvenile report: the top two-year-olds this season - their next targets and likely big aims in 2027
icon
Flat racing
Two eyecatchers at Southwell and an interesting tracker horse at Leopardstown - The Edge with Harry March
Two eyecatchers at Southwell and an interesting tracker horse at Leopardstown - The Edge with Harry March
icon
The Edge
padlock
Willie Mullins' Breeders' Cup winner returns and an exciting Godolphin colt debuts in star-making Sandown maiden
Willie Mullins' Breeders' Cup winner returns and an exciting Godolphin colt debuts in star-making Sandown maiden
icon
Raceday Intel
Everything you need to know about the Shergar Cup: teams, jockeys, format, how the points work and who to watch
Everything you need to know about the Shergar Cup: teams, jockeys, format, how the points work and who to watch
icon
Raceday Intel
An in-form trainer with one runner Brighton and an eyecatcher from Glorious Goodwood - The Edge with Harry March
An in-form trainer with one runner Brighton and an eyecatcher from Glorious Goodwood - The Edge with Harry March
icon
The Edge
padlock
A surface-switching handicap debutante and a horse that's halved in price - The Edge with Henry Thorner

A surface-switching handicap debutante and a horse that's halved in price - The Edge with Henry Thorner

icon
The Edge
padlock
'To win would be special' - rising Lincolnshire trainer chasing biggest victory of his career in £80,000 Windsor sprint
'To win would be special' - rising Lincolnshire trainer chasing biggest victory of his career in £80,000 Windsor sprint
icon
The Front Runner
A strong piece of form to follow on a Group 1 Sunday and a well-backed handicap debutant - The Edge with Graeme Rodway
icon
The Edge
padlock
Three talented Curragh runners bidding to bounce back on Sunday - including a Group 1-winning British raider
icon
Raceday Intel
A strong piece of form to follow on a Group 1 Sunday and a well-backed handicap debutant - The Edge with Graeme Rodway
icon
The Edge
padlock
Three talented Curragh runners bidding to bounce back on Sunday - including a Group 1-winning British raider
icon
Raceday Intel
4.00 Curragh: Sun Goddess a hot favourite for the Phoenix Stakes - but rival trainer warns his 'high-class' challenger can cause an upset
4.00 Curragh: Sun Goddess a hot favourite for the Phoenix Stakes - but rival trainer warns his 'high-class' challenger can cause an upset
icon
Raceday Intel
3.40 Deauville: old allies clash as Johnny Murtagh's 50-1 Royal Ascot runner-up takes on Aidan O'Brien's 1,000 Guineas winner in French speed test
3.40 Deauville: old allies clash as Johnny Murtagh's 50-1 Royal Ascot runner-up takes on Aidan O'Brien's 1,000 Guineas winner in French speed test
icon
Raceday Intel
2.40 Hoppegarten: 'He's a Group 1 winner and we're hoping that he can win again' - Saeed bin Suroor saddles two as he aims for fifth Grosser Preis von Berlin success
2.40 Hoppegarten: 'He's a Group 1 winner and we're hoping that he can win again' - Saeed bin Suroor saddles two as he aims for fifth Grosser Preis von Berlin success
icon
Raceday Intel
A red-hot trainer saddles just one runner plus the in-form jockeys to note at the Shergar Cup - The Edge with Harry Wilson
A red-hot trainer saddles just one runner plus the in-form jockeys to note at the Shergar Cup - The Edge with Harry Wilson
icon
The Edge
padlock
Five-time Group 1 winner makes return at Haydock - plus three more things to note across Saturday's cards
Five-time Group 1 winner makes return at Haydock - plus three more things to note across Saturday's cards
icon
Raceday Intel
Outspoken billionaire owner who claimed 'incompetence and poor leadership' behind US racing struggles sends first runner to Britain
Outspoken billionaire owner who claimed 'incompetence and poor leadership' behind US racing struggles sends first runner to Britain
icon
Raceday Intel
'Ryan riding anything around Ascot is a positive' - Moore joins the party and Shergar Cup trainers couldn't be happier
'Ryan riding anything around Ascot is a positive' - Moore joins the party and Shergar Cup trainers couldn't be happier
icon
The Big Story
padlock
Five trainers worth keeping on side at the Shergar Cup - including the stable operating at an eye-catching 75 per cent strike-rate
Five trainers worth keeping on side at the Shergar Cup - including the stable operating at an eye-catching 75 per cent strike-rate
icon
Raceday Intel
From a 57-year-old legend to the world's best jockey: Graeme Rodway's Shergar Cup jockey rankings revealed
From a 57-year-old legend to the world's best jockey: Graeme Rodway's Shergar Cup jockey rankings revealed
icon
Raceday Intel
All the inside info for Ascot's Shergar Cup card - including course winners who clash in £100,000 finale
All the inside info for Ascot's Shergar Cup card - including course winners who clash in £100,000 finale
icon
Raceday Intel
'He ran a massive race against some of the best sprinters on the planet' - see who our experts fancy for Saturday's racing
'He ran a massive race against some of the best sprinters on the planet' - see who our experts fancy for Saturday's racing
icon
The Punting Panel
Whitney Stakes runner-by-runner guide - James Willoughby takes you through all eight contenders for this year's race
Whitney Stakes runner-by-runner guide - James Willoughby takes you through all eight contenders for this year's race
icon
Raceday Intel
A sprinter halves in price at Thirsk and three Group 1-winning trainers on the coldlist - The Edge with Keith Melrose
A sprinter halves in price at Thirsk and three Group 1-winning trainers on the coldlist - The Edge with Keith Melrose
icon
The Edge
padlock
A 900,000gns Godolphin top lot and William Haggas saddles first runner for Irish Classic-winning owners - today at Newmarket
A 900,000gns Godolphin top lot and William Haggas saddles first runner for Irish Classic-winning owners - today at Newmarket
icon
Raceday Intel
WATCH: Graeme Rodway and Matt Rennie pick out their best weekend bets - including a 20-1 shot the whole panel agrees on
WATCH: Graeme Rodway and Matt Rennie pick out their best weekend bets - including a 20-1 shot the whole panel agrees on
icon
Racing Postcast
Juvenile report: the top two-year-olds this season - their next targets and likely big aims in 2027
Juvenile report: the top two-year-olds this season - their next targets and likely big aims in 2027
icon
Flat racing
Two eyecatchers at Southwell and an interesting tracker horse at Leopardstown - The Edge with Harry March
Two eyecatchers at Southwell and an interesting tracker horse at Leopardstown - The Edge with Harry March
icon
The Edge
padlock
Willie Mullins' Breeders' Cup winner returns and an exciting Godolphin colt debuts in star-making Sandown maiden
Willie Mullins' Breeders' Cup winner returns and an exciting Godolphin colt debuts in star-making Sandown maiden
icon
Raceday Intel
Everything you need to know about the Shergar Cup: teams, jockeys, format, how the points work and who to watch
Everything you need to know about the Shergar Cup: teams, jockeys, format, how the points work and who to watch
icon
Raceday Intel
An in-form trainer with one runner Brighton and an eyecatcher from Glorious Goodwood - The Edge with Harry March
An in-form trainer with one runner Brighton and an eyecatcher from Glorious Goodwood - The Edge with Harry March
icon
The Edge
padlock
1234...
chevron icon