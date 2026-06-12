Free Bets
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Log in
My Bookmakers
Free Bets
Subscribe
Home
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Royal Ascot
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Shop
Statistics
Pools
Casino
Ten To Follow
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
Raceday Live
Cheltenham Festival
Grand National
Guide to Racing
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Log in
Free Bets
next race off
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Statistics
RP Recommends
Casino
Shop
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Log in
My Bookmakers
Free Bets
Subscribe
Home
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Royal Ascot
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Shop
Statistics
Pools
Casino
Ten To Follow
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
Raceday Live
Cheltenham Festival
Grand National
Guide to Racing
More
Raceday Intel
Reports
Features
Opinion
Britain
Ireland
Betting Insight
International
Video
Betting offers
Racing Post at 40
Stable Tours
Raceday Intel
Reports
Features
Opinion
Britain
Ireland
Betting Insight
International
Video
Betting offers
Racing Post at 40
Stable Tours
Stable Tours
Home
News
Features
'I think stepping up to two and a half miles in the Gold Cup will suit him well'
Royal Ascot
'We think the world of her' - red-hot Aidan O'Brien's horse-by-horse guide to his awesome Royal Ascot team
Stable Tours
'It will take a very good horse to beat Ombudsman - but my horse is a champion'
Stable Tours
'There's no hiding place but we'll go there with a live chance - even if he is 50-1'
Stable Tours
40-1, 22-1, 12-1 - he's the king of big-priced Royal Ascot winners and now his team includes a 'superstar filly' and a 'definite Group 1 horse in the making'
Stable Tours
He landed one of the great Royal Ascot gambles last year - now he's got one 'on a nice mark' lined up for the same race
Stable Tours
'He's strengthened up a good bit and the main aim will be to get him to the Breeders’ Cup'
Stable Tours
'He's had a pretty extraordinary time and produced a big effort at the Breeders' Cup - you'd hope he's up to winning a Group 1'
Stable Tours
'She’ll come forward a lot and winning a Group 1 is the aim this season’
Stable Tours
'That's given us the right to be more audacious and she'll probably go for the 1,000 Guineas'
Stable Tours
'She's our best three-year-old filly and we'll work back from Royal Ascot'
Stable Tours
'It's all systems go for the Guineas and it's very exciting - he's undoubtedly the best colt we've trained'
Stable Tours
'You'd have to dream he's a Gold Cup horse and he's looking super'
Stable Tours
'My instinct is that she's an incredible filly' - Aidan O'Brien's exclusive horse-by-horse guide to his 2026 team
Stable Tours
'He's come back a beast of a horse and looks a real strong candidate for Group 1 sprints'
Stable Tours
'I know now he has a full armoury that makes him good enough to win a Champion Hurdle - he has a great chance'
Stable Tours
'We're good to go - and he has as good a chance as I’ve had in the race for some time'
Stable Tours
'He's rapid and we haven't had too many quicker than him at Cullentra over the years - it'll take a fair horse to beat him'
Stable Tours
'He's never missed a beat and he'll go with a big chance' - six key eyecatchers from our Cheltenham Stable Tours series
Stable Tours
'He’s come out of his run at Cheltenham well and he's taken a step forward from it. I expect a big run'
Stable Tours
'He's my best novice - and all season long I've thought he was a Supreme horse'
Stable Tours
'It's our biggest and strongest Cheltenham team by a country mile - and I wouldn't swap this horse for anything'
Stable Tours
'She's got bags of speed and she's very talented - hopefully we can have her in tip-top shape at Cheltenham'
Stable Tours
'He's going to run a fantastic race' - Willie Mullins' horse-by-horse guide to his Cheltenham Festival team
Stable Tours
Home
News
Features
'I think stepping up to two and a half miles in the Gold Cup will suit him well'
Royal Ascot
'We think the world of her' - red-hot Aidan O'Brien's horse-by-horse guide to his awesome Royal Ascot team
Stable Tours
'It will take a very good horse to beat Ombudsman - but my horse is a champion'
Stable Tours
'There's no hiding place but we'll go there with a live chance - even if he is 50-1'
Stable Tours
'It will take a very good horse to beat Ombudsman - but my horse is a champion'
Stable Tours
'There's no hiding place but we'll go there with a live chance - even if he is 50-1'
Stable Tours
40-1, 22-1, 12-1 - he's the king of big-priced Royal Ascot winners and now his team includes a 'superstar filly' and a 'definite Group 1 horse in the making'
Stable Tours
He landed one of the great Royal Ascot gambles last year - now he's got one 'on a nice mark' lined up for the same race
Stable Tours
'He's strengthened up a good bit and the main aim will be to get him to the Breeders’ Cup'
Stable Tours
'He's had a pretty extraordinary time and produced a big effort at the Breeders' Cup - you'd hope he's up to winning a Group 1'
Stable Tours
'She’ll come forward a lot and winning a Group 1 is the aim this season’
Stable Tours
'That's given us the right to be more audacious and she'll probably go for the 1,000 Guineas'
Stable Tours
'She's our best three-year-old filly and we'll work back from Royal Ascot'
Stable Tours
'It's all systems go for the Guineas and it's very exciting - he's undoubtedly the best colt we've trained'
Stable Tours
'You'd have to dream he's a Gold Cup horse and he's looking super'
Stable Tours
'My instinct is that she's an incredible filly' - Aidan O'Brien's exclusive horse-by-horse guide to his 2026 team
Stable Tours
'He's come back a beast of a horse and looks a real strong candidate for Group 1 sprints'
Stable Tours
'I know now he has a full armoury that makes him good enough to win a Champion Hurdle - he has a great chance'
Stable Tours
'We're good to go - and he has as good a chance as I’ve had in the race for some time'
Stable Tours
'He's rapid and we haven't had too many quicker than him at Cullentra over the years - it'll take a fair horse to beat him'
Stable Tours
'He's never missed a beat and he'll go with a big chance' - six key eyecatchers from our Cheltenham Stable Tours series
Stable Tours
'He’s come out of his run at Cheltenham well and he's taken a step forward from it. I expect a big run'
Stable Tours
'He's my best novice - and all season long I've thought he was a Supreme horse'
Stable Tours
'It's our biggest and strongest Cheltenham team by a country mile - and I wouldn't swap this horse for anything'
Stable Tours
'She's got bags of speed and she's very talented - hopefully we can have her in tip-top shape at Cheltenham'
Stable Tours
'He's going to run a fantastic race' - Willie Mullins' horse-by-horse guide to his Cheltenham Festival team
Stable Tours
1
2
3
4
...