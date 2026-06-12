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Stable Tours

'I think stepping up to two and a half miles in the Gold Cup will suit him well'

'I think stepping up to two and a half miles in the Gold Cup will suit him well'

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Royal Ascot
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'We think the world of her' - red-hot Aidan O'Brien's horse-by-horse guide to his awesome Royal Ascot team
'We think the world of her' - red-hot Aidan O'Brien's horse-by-horse guide to his awesome Royal Ascot team
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Stable Tours
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'It will take a very good horse to beat Ombudsman - but my horse is a champion'
'It will take a very good horse to beat Ombudsman - but my horse is a champion'
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Stable Tours
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'There's no hiding place but we'll go there with a live chance - even if he is 50-1'
'There's no hiding place but we'll go there with a live chance - even if he is 50-1'
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Stable Tours
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40-1, 22-1, 12-1 - he's the king of big-priced Royal Ascot winners and now his team includes a 'superstar filly' and a 'definite Group 1 horse in the making'
40-1, 22-1, 12-1 - he's the king of big-priced Royal Ascot winners and now his team includes a 'superstar filly' and a 'definite Group 1 horse in the making'
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Stable Tours
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He landed one of the great Royal Ascot gambles last year - now he's got one 'on a nice mark' lined up for the same race
He landed one of the great Royal Ascot gambles last year - now he's got one 'on a nice mark' lined up for the same race
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Stable Tours
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'He's strengthened up a good bit and the main aim will be to get him to the Breeders’ Cup'
'He's strengthened up a good bit and the main aim will be to get him to the Breeders’ Cup'
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Stable Tours
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'He's had a pretty extraordinary time and produced a big effort at the Breeders' Cup - you'd hope he's up to winning a Group 1'
'He's had a pretty extraordinary time and produced a big effort at the Breeders' Cup - you'd hope he's up to winning a Group 1'
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Stable Tours
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'She’ll come forward a lot and winning a Group 1 is the aim this season’
'She’ll come forward a lot and winning a Group 1 is the aim this season’
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Stable Tours
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'That's given us the right to be more audacious and she'll probably go for the 1,000 Guineas'
'That's given us the right to be more audacious and she'll probably go for the 1,000 Guineas'
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Stable Tours
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'She's our best three-year-old filly and we'll work back from Royal Ascot'
'She's our best three-year-old filly and we'll work back from Royal Ascot'
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Stable Tours
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'It's all systems go for the Guineas and it's very exciting - he's undoubtedly the best colt we've trained'
'It's all systems go for the Guineas and it's very exciting - he's undoubtedly the best colt we've trained'
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Stable Tours
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'You'd have to dream he's a Gold Cup horse and he's looking super'
'You'd have to dream he's a Gold Cup horse and he's looking super'
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Stable Tours
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'My instinct is that she's an incredible filly' - Aidan O'Brien's exclusive horse-by-horse guide to his 2026 team
'My instinct is that she's an incredible filly' - Aidan O'Brien's exclusive horse-by-horse guide to his 2026 team
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Stable Tours
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'He's come back a beast of a horse and looks a real strong candidate for Group 1 sprints'
'He's come back a beast of a horse and looks a real strong candidate for Group 1 sprints'
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Stable Tours
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'I know now he has a full armoury that makes him good enough to win a Champion Hurdle - he has a great chance'
'I know now he has a full armoury that makes him good enough to win a Champion Hurdle - he has a great chance'
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Stable Tours
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'We're good to go - and he has as good a chance as I’ve had in the race for some time'
'We're good to go - and he has as good a chance as I’ve had in the race for some time'
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Stable Tours
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'He's rapid and we haven't had too many quicker than him at Cullentra over the years - it'll take a fair horse to beat him'
'He's rapid and we haven't had too many quicker than him at Cullentra over the years - it'll take a fair horse to beat him'
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Stable Tours
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'He's never missed a beat and he'll go with a big chance' - six key eyecatchers from our Cheltenham Stable Tours series
'He's never missed a beat and he'll go with a big chance' - six key eyecatchers from our Cheltenham Stable Tours series
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Stable Tours
'He’s come out of his run at Cheltenham well and he's taken a step forward from it. I expect a big run'
'He’s come out of his run at Cheltenham well and he's taken a step forward from it. I expect a big run'
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Stable Tours
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'He's my best novice - and all season long I've thought he was a Supreme horse'
'He's my best novice - and all season long I've thought he was a Supreme horse'
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Stable Tours
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'It's our biggest and strongest Cheltenham team by a country mile - and I wouldn't swap this horse for anything'
'It's our biggest and strongest Cheltenham team by a country mile - and I wouldn't swap this horse for anything'
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Stable Tours
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'She's got bags of speed and she's very talented - hopefully we can have her in tip-top shape at Cheltenham'
'She's got bags of speed and she's very talented - hopefully we can have her in tip-top shape at Cheltenham'
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Stable Tours
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'He's going to run a fantastic race' - Willie Mullins' horse-by-horse guide to his Cheltenham Festival team
'He's going to run a fantastic race' - Willie Mullins' horse-by-horse guide to his Cheltenham Festival team
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Stable Tours
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'I think stepping up to two and a half miles in the Gold Cup will suit him well'

'I think stepping up to two and a half miles in the Gold Cup will suit him well'

icon
Royal Ascot
padlock
'We think the world of her' - red-hot Aidan O'Brien's horse-by-horse guide to his awesome Royal Ascot team
'We think the world of her' - red-hot Aidan O'Brien's horse-by-horse guide to his awesome Royal Ascot team
icon
Stable Tours
padlock
'It will take a very good horse to beat Ombudsman - but my horse is a champion'
icon
Stable Tours
padlock
'There's no hiding place but we'll go there with a live chance - even if he is 50-1'
icon
Stable Tours
padlock
'It will take a very good horse to beat Ombudsman - but my horse is a champion'
icon
Stable Tours
padlock
'There's no hiding place but we'll go there with a live chance - even if he is 50-1'
icon
Stable Tours
padlock
40-1, 22-1, 12-1 - he's the king of big-priced Royal Ascot winners and now his team includes a 'superstar filly' and a 'definite Group 1 horse in the making'
40-1, 22-1, 12-1 - he's the king of big-priced Royal Ascot winners and now his team includes a 'superstar filly' and a 'definite Group 1 horse in the making'
icon
Stable Tours
padlock
He landed one of the great Royal Ascot gambles last year - now he's got one 'on a nice mark' lined up for the same race
He landed one of the great Royal Ascot gambles last year - now he's got one 'on a nice mark' lined up for the same race
icon
Stable Tours
padlock
'He's strengthened up a good bit and the main aim will be to get him to the Breeders’ Cup'
'He's strengthened up a good bit and the main aim will be to get him to the Breeders’ Cup'
icon
Stable Tours
padlock
'He's had a pretty extraordinary time and produced a big effort at the Breeders' Cup - you'd hope he's up to winning a Group 1'
'He's had a pretty extraordinary time and produced a big effort at the Breeders' Cup - you'd hope he's up to winning a Group 1'
icon
Stable Tours
padlock
'She’ll come forward a lot and winning a Group 1 is the aim this season’
'She’ll come forward a lot and winning a Group 1 is the aim this season’
icon
Stable Tours
padlock
'That's given us the right to be more audacious and she'll probably go for the 1,000 Guineas'
'That's given us the right to be more audacious and she'll probably go for the 1,000 Guineas'
icon
Stable Tours
padlock
'She's our best three-year-old filly and we'll work back from Royal Ascot'
'She's our best three-year-old filly and we'll work back from Royal Ascot'
icon
Stable Tours
padlock
'It's all systems go for the Guineas and it's very exciting - he's undoubtedly the best colt we've trained'
'It's all systems go for the Guineas and it's very exciting - he's undoubtedly the best colt we've trained'
icon
Stable Tours
padlock
'You'd have to dream he's a Gold Cup horse and he's looking super'
'You'd have to dream he's a Gold Cup horse and he's looking super'
icon
Stable Tours
padlock
'My instinct is that she's an incredible filly' - Aidan O'Brien's exclusive horse-by-horse guide to his 2026 team
'My instinct is that she's an incredible filly' - Aidan O'Brien's exclusive horse-by-horse guide to his 2026 team
icon
Stable Tours
padlock
'He's come back a beast of a horse and looks a real strong candidate for Group 1 sprints'
'He's come back a beast of a horse and looks a real strong candidate for Group 1 sprints'
icon
Stable Tours
padlock
'I know now he has a full armoury that makes him good enough to win a Champion Hurdle - he has a great chance'
'I know now he has a full armoury that makes him good enough to win a Champion Hurdle - he has a great chance'
icon
Stable Tours
padlock
'We're good to go - and he has as good a chance as I’ve had in the race for some time'
'We're good to go - and he has as good a chance as I’ve had in the race for some time'
icon
Stable Tours
padlock
'He's rapid and we haven't had too many quicker than him at Cullentra over the years - it'll take a fair horse to beat him'
'He's rapid and we haven't had too many quicker than him at Cullentra over the years - it'll take a fair horse to beat him'
icon
Stable Tours
padlock
'He's never missed a beat and he'll go with a big chance' - six key eyecatchers from our Cheltenham Stable Tours series
'He's never missed a beat and he'll go with a big chance' - six key eyecatchers from our Cheltenham Stable Tours series
icon
Stable Tours
'He’s come out of his run at Cheltenham well and he's taken a step forward from it. I expect a big run'
'He’s come out of his run at Cheltenham well and he's taken a step forward from it. I expect a big run'
icon
Stable Tours
padlock
'He's my best novice - and all season long I've thought he was a Supreme horse'
'He's my best novice - and all season long I've thought he was a Supreme horse'
icon
Stable Tours
padlock
'It's our biggest and strongest Cheltenham team by a country mile - and I wouldn't swap this horse for anything'
'It's our biggest and strongest Cheltenham team by a country mile - and I wouldn't swap this horse for anything'
icon
Stable Tours
padlock
'She's got bags of speed and she's very talented - hopefully we can have her in tip-top shape at Cheltenham'
'She's got bags of speed and she's very talented - hopefully we can have her in tip-top shape at Cheltenham'
icon
Stable Tours
padlock
'He's going to run a fantastic race' - Willie Mullins' horse-by-horse guide to his Cheltenham Festival team
'He's going to run a fantastic race' - Willie Mullins' horse-by-horse guide to his Cheltenham Festival team
icon
Stable Tours
padlock
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