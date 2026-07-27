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Bill Barber

Select committee asks the right questions but response suggests the status quo will continue

Select committee asks the right questions but response suggests the status quo will continue

icon
Bill Barber
Comment: racing faces catastrophic £250m hit as Gambling Commission ignores affordability warnings
Comment: racing faces catastrophic £250m hit as Gambling Commission ignores affordability warnings
icon
Racing Industry
Why there is no quick fix when it comes to reducing overall number of fixtures
Why there is no quick fix when it comes to reducing overall number of fixtures
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
It could have been worse - but the budget heaps more pressure on British racing's leadership
It could have been worse - but the budget heaps more pressure on British racing's leadership
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
Gambling Commission must take heavy share of responsibility for misreporting of controversial survey figures
Gambling Commission must take heavy share of responsibility for misreporting of controversial survey figures
icon
Bill Barber
Fred Done's full house of Classics shows that sometimes long shots do come in
Fred Done's full house of Classics shows that sometimes long shots do come in
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
So many positions to be filled within British racing's leadership - and so few suitable people to fill them
So many positions to be filled within British racing's leadership - and so few suitable people to fill them
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
Choice of new Jockey Club chief is crucial for racing - and here are some of the key qualities they'll need
Choice of new Jockey Club chief is crucial for racing - and here are some of the key qualities they'll need
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
Election came at just the wrong time for racing - and life is set to become more complicated afterwards
Election came at just the wrong time for racing - and life is set to become more complicated afterwards
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
No shame in trying Sunday evening racing and having to ditch it - but other strategic initiatives really need to deliver
No shame in trying Sunday evening racing and having to ditch it - but other strategic initiatives really need to deliver
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
The Dante meeting means it's summertime - but the livin' is far from easy in racing's politics
The Dante meeting means it's summertime - but the livin' is far from easy in racing's politics
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
Furore over ill-advised 'casino' campaign should warn racing that scrutiny of gambling advertising isn't going away
Furore over ill-advised 'casino' campaign should warn racing that scrutiny of gambling advertising isn't going away
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
A year since the white paper was published and issues facing racing may yet be overtaken by events
A year since the white paper was published and issues facing racing may yet be overtaken by events
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
Listen to punters! Gambling Commission's cop-out on protecting customers' money highlights the need for change
Listen to punters! Gambling Commission's cop-out on protecting customers' money highlights the need for change
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
Britain's best races on the Flat badly need protecting - as prize-money warnings highlight
Britain's best races on the Flat badly need protecting - as prize-money warnings highlight
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
It's not just the Cheltenham Festival - there are worrying signs for racing all around the globe
It's not just the Cheltenham Festival - there are worrying signs for racing all around the globe
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
Minister emerges from the lion's den at Cheltenham - but clarity for racing is still a few weeks away
Minister emerges from the lion's den at Cheltenham - but clarity for racing is still a few weeks away
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
Clock is ticking over levy reform talks and minister's comments have increased the pressure
Clock is ticking over levy reform talks and minister's comments have increased the pressure
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
Peter Savill's call for racecourse restructure unlikely to come to fruition - but this is a debate that isn't going away
Peter Savill's call for racecourse restructure unlikely to come to fruition - but this is a debate that isn't going away
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
Debate has got people talking about affordability checks again - and it's clear racing still needs to challenge the Gambling Commission
Debate has got people talking about affordability checks again - and it's clear racing still needs to challenge the Gambling Commission
icon
Bill Barber
Cheltenham's Mares' Hurdle is not the problem - it's actually helping to paper over the cracks
Cheltenham's Mares' Hurdle is not the problem - it's actually helping to paper over the cracks
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
Time has come for gambling minister Stuart Andrew to bang some heads together to drive progress
Time has come for gambling minister Stuart Andrew to bang some heads together to drive progress
icon
Bill Barber
Premier racing may come riding to the rescue for the Flat - but it's not a model that's likely to work for the jumps
Premier racing may come riding to the rescue for the Flat - but it's not a model that's likely to work for the jumps
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
Peter Savill's mystery project and Martin Cruddace's controversial comments are heating up the atmosphere in British racing
Peter Savill's mystery project and Martin Cruddace's controversial comments are heating up the atmosphere in British racing
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
Select committee asks the right questions but response suggests the status quo will continue

Select committee asks the right questions but response suggests the status quo will continue

icon
Bill Barber
Comment: racing faces catastrophic £250m hit as Gambling Commission ignores affordability warnings
Comment: racing faces catastrophic £250m hit as Gambling Commission ignores affordability warnings
icon
Racing Industry
Why there is no quick fix when it comes to reducing overall number of fixtures
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
It could have been worse - but the budget heaps more pressure on British racing's leadership
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
Why there is no quick fix when it comes to reducing overall number of fixtures
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
It could have been worse - but the budget heaps more pressure on British racing's leadership
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
Gambling Commission must take heavy share of responsibility for misreporting of controversial survey figures
Gambling Commission must take heavy share of responsibility for misreporting of controversial survey figures
icon
Bill Barber
Fred Done's full house of Classics shows that sometimes long shots do come in
Fred Done's full house of Classics shows that sometimes long shots do come in
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
So many positions to be filled within British racing's leadership - and so few suitable people to fill them
So many positions to be filled within British racing's leadership - and so few suitable people to fill them
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
Choice of new Jockey Club chief is crucial for racing - and here are some of the key qualities they'll need
Choice of new Jockey Club chief is crucial for racing - and here are some of the key qualities they'll need
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
Election came at just the wrong time for racing - and life is set to become more complicated afterwards
Election came at just the wrong time for racing - and life is set to become more complicated afterwards
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
No shame in trying Sunday evening racing and having to ditch it - but other strategic initiatives really need to deliver
No shame in trying Sunday evening racing and having to ditch it - but other strategic initiatives really need to deliver
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
The Dante meeting means it's summertime - but the livin' is far from easy in racing's politics
The Dante meeting means it's summertime - but the livin' is far from easy in racing's politics
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
Furore over ill-advised 'casino' campaign should warn racing that scrutiny of gambling advertising isn't going away
Furore over ill-advised 'casino' campaign should warn racing that scrutiny of gambling advertising isn't going away
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
A year since the white paper was published and issues facing racing may yet be overtaken by events
A year since the white paper was published and issues facing racing may yet be overtaken by events
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
Listen to punters! Gambling Commission's cop-out on protecting customers' money highlights the need for change
Listen to punters! Gambling Commission's cop-out on protecting customers' money highlights the need for change
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
Britain's best races on the Flat badly need protecting - as prize-money warnings highlight
Britain's best races on the Flat badly need protecting - as prize-money warnings highlight
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
It's not just the Cheltenham Festival - there are worrying signs for racing all around the globe
It's not just the Cheltenham Festival - there are worrying signs for racing all around the globe
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
Minister emerges from the lion's den at Cheltenham - but clarity for racing is still a few weeks away
Minister emerges from the lion's den at Cheltenham - but clarity for racing is still a few weeks away
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
Clock is ticking over levy reform talks and minister's comments have increased the pressure
Clock is ticking over levy reform talks and minister's comments have increased the pressure
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
Peter Savill's call for racecourse restructure unlikely to come to fruition - but this is a debate that isn't going away
Peter Savill's call for racecourse restructure unlikely to come to fruition - but this is a debate that isn't going away
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
Debate has got people talking about affordability checks again - and it's clear racing still needs to challenge the Gambling Commission
Debate has got people talking about affordability checks again - and it's clear racing still needs to challenge the Gambling Commission
icon
Bill Barber
Cheltenham's Mares' Hurdle is not the problem - it's actually helping to paper over the cracks
Cheltenham's Mares' Hurdle is not the problem - it's actually helping to paper over the cracks
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
Time has come for gambling minister Stuart Andrew to bang some heads together to drive progress
Time has come for gambling minister Stuart Andrew to bang some heads together to drive progress
icon
Bill Barber
Premier racing may come riding to the rescue for the Flat - but it's not a model that's likely to work for the jumps
Premier racing may come riding to the rescue for the Flat - but it's not a model that's likely to work for the jumps
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
Peter Savill's mystery project and Martin Cruddace's controversial comments are heating up the atmosphere in British racing
Peter Savill's mystery project and Martin Cruddace's controversial comments are heating up the atmosphere in British racing
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
123
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