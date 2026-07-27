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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Bill Barber
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
Select committee asks the right questions but response suggests the status quo will continue
Bill Barber
Comment: racing faces catastrophic £250m hit as Gambling Commission ignores affordability warnings
Racing Industry
Why there is no quick fix when it comes to reducing overall number of fixtures
Bill Barber
It could have been worse - but the budget heaps more pressure on British racing's leadership
Bill Barber
Gambling Commission must take heavy share of responsibility for misreporting of controversial survey figures
Bill Barber
Fred Done's full house of Classics shows that sometimes long shots do come in
Bill Barber
So many positions to be filled within British racing's leadership - and so few suitable people to fill them
Bill Barber
Choice of new Jockey Club chief is crucial for racing - and here are some of the key qualities they'll need
Bill Barber
Election came at just the wrong time for racing - and life is set to become more complicated afterwards
Bill Barber
No shame in trying Sunday evening racing and having to ditch it - but other strategic initiatives really need to deliver
Bill Barber
The Dante meeting means it's summertime - but the livin' is far from easy in racing's politics
Bill Barber
Furore over ill-advised 'casino' campaign should warn racing that scrutiny of gambling advertising isn't going away
Bill Barber
A year since the white paper was published and issues facing racing may yet be overtaken by events
Bill Barber
Listen to punters! Gambling Commission's cop-out on protecting customers' money highlights the need for change
Bill Barber
Britain's best races on the Flat badly need protecting - as prize-money warnings highlight
Bill Barber
It's not just the Cheltenham Festival - there are worrying signs for racing all around the globe
Bill Barber
Minister emerges from the lion's den at Cheltenham - but clarity for racing is still a few weeks away
Bill Barber
Clock is ticking over levy reform talks and minister's comments have increased the pressure
Bill Barber
Peter Savill's call for racecourse restructure unlikely to come to fruition - but this is a debate that isn't going away
Bill Barber
Debate has got people talking about affordability checks again - and it's clear racing still needs to challenge the Gambling Commission
Bill Barber
Cheltenham's Mares' Hurdle is not the problem - it's actually helping to paper over the cracks
Bill Barber
Time has come for gambling minister Stuart Andrew to bang some heads together to drive progress
Bill Barber
Premier racing may come riding to the rescue for the Flat - but it's not a model that's likely to work for the jumps
Bill Barber
Peter Savill's mystery project and Martin Cruddace's controversial comments are heating up the atmosphere in British racing
Bill Barber
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
Select committee asks the right questions but response suggests the status quo will continue
Bill Barber
Comment: racing faces catastrophic £250m hit as Gambling Commission ignores affordability warnings
Racing Industry
Why there is no quick fix when it comes to reducing overall number of fixtures
Bill Barber
It could have been worse - but the budget heaps more pressure on British racing's leadership
Bill Barber
Why there is no quick fix when it comes to reducing overall number of fixtures
Bill Barber
It could have been worse - but the budget heaps more pressure on British racing's leadership
Bill Barber
Gambling Commission must take heavy share of responsibility for misreporting of controversial survey figures
Bill Barber
Fred Done's full house of Classics shows that sometimes long shots do come in
Bill Barber
So many positions to be filled within British racing's leadership - and so few suitable people to fill them
Bill Barber
Choice of new Jockey Club chief is crucial for racing - and here are some of the key qualities they'll need
Bill Barber
Election came at just the wrong time for racing - and life is set to become more complicated afterwards
Bill Barber
No shame in trying Sunday evening racing and having to ditch it - but other strategic initiatives really need to deliver
Bill Barber
The Dante meeting means it's summertime - but the livin' is far from easy in racing's politics
Bill Barber
Furore over ill-advised 'casino' campaign should warn racing that scrutiny of gambling advertising isn't going away
Bill Barber
A year since the white paper was published and issues facing racing may yet be overtaken by events
Bill Barber
Listen to punters! Gambling Commission's cop-out on protecting customers' money highlights the need for change
Bill Barber
Britain's best races on the Flat badly need protecting - as prize-money warnings highlight
Bill Barber
It's not just the Cheltenham Festival - there are worrying signs for racing all around the globe
Bill Barber
Minister emerges from the lion's den at Cheltenham - but clarity for racing is still a few weeks away
Bill Barber
Clock is ticking over levy reform talks and minister's comments have increased the pressure
Bill Barber
Peter Savill's call for racecourse restructure unlikely to come to fruition - but this is a debate that isn't going away
Bill Barber
Debate has got people talking about affordability checks again - and it's clear racing still needs to challenge the Gambling Commission
Bill Barber
Cheltenham's Mares' Hurdle is not the problem - it's actually helping to paper over the cracks
Bill Barber
Time has come for gambling minister Stuart Andrew to bang some heads together to drive progress
Bill Barber
Premier racing may come riding to the rescue for the Flat - but it's not a model that's likely to work for the jumps
Bill Barber
Peter Savill's mystery project and Martin Cruddace's controversial comments are heating up the atmosphere in British racing
Bill Barber
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