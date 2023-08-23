How to sign up for a Tote betting account

Signing up for a Tote account could not be easier. All you need to do is follow these simple steps and you will have your account up and running in a few minutes.

Sign up to Tote using this link and claim £30 in free bets Complete the sign-up by entering your details, address and contact details Sign in to your account by using your username and password

You will be able to bet, deposit and withdraw straight away. However, limits will be imposed on your account until you have confirmed your identity and completed the initial verification checks, which are standard to all betting operators in the UK.



How to claim your £30 Tote free bet

Claiming your £30 in free bets is easy. Follow these simple instructions:

Deposit £10 or more Place a bet on £10 or more on any racing pool market. This can be £10 on a horse to win/place, any exotic bet or on the Placepot/Jackpot (Ten To Follow, virtual racing, Fantasy and any other game are excluded and will not count towards claiming your free bet) Once your qualifying bet has been settled, you will receive your £30 in Tote credits

You do not need a promo code when signing up. As long as you sign up via the link, you will automatically be eligible for the bet £10 get £30 offer. Here are all the key details for this welcome offer:



Why bet with Tote

I find Tote free bet to be an excellent choice for my horse racing bets for several reasons. Firstly, the Tote specialises exclusively in horse racing, which means they have a wealth of expertise and tailored promotions. Their sign-up offer is particularly attractive, adding extra value to your initial bets.

The Tote app enhances the overall betting experience with its user-friendly interface. Placing bets is a breeze and I can swiftly navigate the platform, focusing on making informed wagers. One of the standout features offered by the Tote is the Placepot, known for its regular guarantees of £50k or £250k. This makes it an appealing option for anyone looking to get involved in horse racing betting. Moreover, the Tote often runs a Tote+ bonus alongside these pools, which can significantly boost winnings.

The Tote free bet goes beyond traditional betting with unique games like the Ten To Follow. This game, which runs twice a year for the jumps and Flat racing seasons, allows me to select ten horses I believe will perform well throughout the season. It’s an exciting addition to the horse racing experience, allowing me to watch my chosen horses accumulate points as they win races.

Additionally, they’ve introduced Tote Fantasy, which adds an extra layer of engagement. It involves assembling a stable of seven horses at a specific meeting while adhering to a budget. Points are earned based on how these horses perform in their respective races, making each race meeting more exciting and interactive.

Finally, the Tote allow me to watch races on their website or app for free, even if I don’t place a bet. This feature enhances my overall enjoyment, as I can immerse myself in the excitement of the race without any obligation.

In summary, the Tote’s exclusive focus on horse racing, user-friendly app, enticing promotions and unique betting options make it my top choice for horse racing bets. It adds depth and excitement to my betting experience and I highly recommend giving it a try.

How to sign up with Tote?

If you haven’t already opened a Tote account, now is the perfect time. The sign-up process is quick and easy, and there are a host of offers and enhanced odds to take advantage of. New users can grab £30 in free bets from Tote by following these simple steps:

Click here to open a Tote account and grab their enticing welcome offer Finish the registration process by providing your details – name, date of birth and email address After that, you’ll be prompted to verify your contact information. This typically involves receiving a verification email or SMS sent to the email address or phone number you provided during registration Once you’ve successfully verified your contact details, you can simply sign into your account using your chosen username and password These simple steps will have you up and running in no time



What to use your Tote free bets on during March?

If you’re unsure of how to best take advantage of the Tote free bets, then consider some of the biggest sporting highlights coming up this month.

12 – 15 March – Cheltenham Festival

23 March – Doncaster Lincoln

How to place a bet with Tote?

To place a win bet simply:

Log in to your tote account and click on Racing. You should see a list of all UK & Irish racing taking place underneath ‘Today’s Racecards’ Click on the race you want to have a bet in You will see all the runners for that race, then you can find the horse you want to bet on and click on the price in the ‘Tote win’ column Enter your stake (if you’re using your free bet, make sure you select the Use Tote Credits option, which will be just below where you enter your stake) Place bet

For Placepot bets:

Log in and click on Racing You will see all the meetings and races taking place in UK & Ireland, and next to each meeting you will see a button which says Placepot – click on the one for the meeting where you want to have a Placepot bet You will see the runners for the first race along with buttons for Leg 1 to Leg 6. You will need to select at least one horse from each race. You can select as many horses as you want Once you have selected your horses, you will need to enter a stake. It is important to remember that you are entering how much you want to bet per line, so for example if you wanted to do 96 lines at 50p each, that would cost you £48 in total If you want to use your free bet from the sign-up offer, press the Use Tote Credits button Place bet

Key features of the Tote welcome offer

You must bet at least £10 to receive the welcome offer. So if you place a £30 bet, you will still receive the £30 bonus in Tote credits

When you receive the free bets, you will have seven days to use them. If you don’t use them in that period, they will expire

Visa and Mastercard are accepted as deposit methods

Tote has a deposit requirement of at least £5 when making a deposit and £10 when making a withdrawal

Free bets can only be used on qualifying Tote racing bets

Qualifying Tote racing bets are Exacta, Trifecta, Swinger, Jackpot, Placepot, Placepot7, Quadpot, Scoop6, Survivor, win, place. £10 must be used on a win or place bet



Tote sign-up offer terms and conditions

This promotion is available to residents of the UK and Republic of Ireland aged 18 and over, redeemable once per customer

To qualify, place your first bet after registering a Tote customer account on Tote.co.uk or Tote.ie (excluding Ten to Follow, virtual or games events)

After settling your qualifying bet (see Clause 6 of T&Cs for details), you’ll receive £/€30 in Tote Credit – £/€10 for win/place bets, £/€10 for Exotics, and £/€10 for World Pool bets at Royal Ascot

The maximum Credit is £/€30. Subsequent bets do not contribute to Tote credit

Tote Credit expires in 7 days for racing and exotics, and on 24/06/23 for World Pool bets. It cannot be withdrawn or exchanged for cash

Tote Credit can be used for win/place racing bets, UK and Irish exotics, and Royal Ascot World Pool bets. It cannot be used in Ten to Follow, virtual or games sections

We may refuse Tote Credit if we suspect abuse or fraud

See Tote Credit FAQs and T&Cs for more details

We reserve the right to amend or withdraw the promotion with notice

Participants must be at least 18 years old; underage gambling is illegal

TDCO Limited, trading as “Tote,” may amend or withdraw terms and conditions at its discretion

Bet responsibly; visit begambleaware.org for guidance



Do you need a free bet to play at Tote?

No. You do not need a Tote free bet to play at Tote. Once you have signed up, you can bet what you want. The sign-up offer is exclusive to new customers, so you will not be eligible for the bonus if you already have a Tote account. If you don’t have an account, join today to claim the sign-up bonus. Once you have signed up, you can place a wide range of bets, from a Placepot to a Swinger bet.