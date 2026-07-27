Punters need to know there’s a clear Goodwood type - and it leads me to this well-handicapped filly as the best bet of day one

Glorious Goodwood is undoubtedly one of the great summer highlights – but for all the stunning setting and backdrop, the track doesn’t always make pretty viewing for punters.

At this meeting in particular, with the larger field sizes, there are frequently hard-luck stories and it’s crucial to consider race shape and positioning rather than simply focusing on the horse with the best form.

The statistics differ depending on race distances, but Goodwood is predominantly a prominent racers’ track, especially over sprint distances, which are all downhill on the straight.