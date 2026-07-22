Tiger Roll, Dayjur, Arazi - how are these names still fair game for any owner who wants them?

For many years, when interviewing people for a job at the Racing Post, I used to ask them to name Frankie Dettori's Magnificent Seven. If they could name at least three, the interviewee had passed the first test.

I was reminded of that this week when seeing Wall Street among the entries at Leopardstown. The Aidan O'Brien-trained son of Sea The Stars was not declared, but he could be worth waiting for.

Of course, those of you who might have passed my interview test will recognise the name as the first of Dettori's seven winners at Ascot on that famous day in September 1996.