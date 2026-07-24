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OpinionDavid Jennings
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A 28-day ban for Rossa Ryan was absolutely right - and if you disagree you're a part of the problem

Our deputy Ireland editor has his say on the big incident at Sandown this week which fuelled huge debate

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Deputy Ireland editor
Rossa Ryan: handed a 28-day ban for his ride on Thunder Home in a 7f maiden at Sandown on Thursday
Rossa Ryan: handed a 28-day ban for his ride on Thunder Home in a 7f maiden at Sandown on ThursdayCredit: Edward Whitaker

Imagine Black Caviar had been caught. That Luke Nolen's nonchalance in the closing stages cruelly cost her victory. Let's say she was beaten a head rather than winning by a head. Moonlight Cloud is your 2012 Diamond Jubilee Stakes winner, not the greatest sprinter Australia has ever produced. The ramifications would have been behemothic. Even just writing that hypothetical nonsense makes me shiver.

"I just thought I could coast," Nolen said afterwards. "She's a relaxed mare and that was an error that every apprentice is taught not to do and I got away with it. I just let her idle at the finish and maybe the big engine just shut itself down. I duly s**t myself. It's quite unfortunate because it's going to overshadow what was a very good win. They're going to talk more about my brain fade than the horse's fantastic effort."

Damn right we were, Luke. We are still talking about the brain fade now and how it almost prevented one of the most monumental moments in the glorious history of Royal Ascot. You got lucky, mate. The word 'almost' has saved you and, quite possibly, it saved your career.  

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