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David Jennings

Tony Martin is winning big handicaps again with a horse whose form figures are 9800078 - it's just like old times

Tony Martin is winning big handicaps again with a horse whose form figures are 9800078 - it's just like old times

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David Jennings
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A 28-day ban for Rossa Ryan was absolutely right - and if you disagree you're a part of the problem
A 28-day ban for Rossa Ryan was absolutely right - and if you disagree you're a part of the problem
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David Jennings
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In a world Willie Mullins is taking over, Hewick was a glorious rick that might never be recreated
In a world Willie Mullins is taking over, Hewick was a glorious rick that might never be recreated
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David Jennings
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Half-pregnant Christophe Soumillon forced to hand over the Ballydoyle baton - and it couldn't be in safer hands
Half-pregnant Christophe Soumillon forced to hand over the Ballydoyle baton - and it couldn't be in safer hands
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David Jennings
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There's no doubt that Joseph O'Brien is an exceptional talent - but now he has to make the hardest transition of all
There's no doubt that Joseph O'Brien is an exceptional talent - but now he has to make the hardest transition of all
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David Jennings
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Welcome to the weird and wacky world of British racing - where common sense has become a non-runner
Welcome to the weird and wacky world of British racing - where common sense has become a non-runner
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David Jennings
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Is Aidan O'Brien a dreamer or a spoofer? Johnny Murtagh's amazing tale provides us with the emphatic answer
Is Aidan O'Brien a dreamer or a spoofer? Johnny Murtagh's amazing tale provides us with the emphatic answer
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David Jennings
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David Jennings' 25 most exciting Flat horses this summer - including a 6-1 shot for Royal Ascot who could go off 6-4
David Jennings' 25 most exciting Flat horses this summer - including a 6-1 shot for Royal Ascot who could go off 6-4
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Features
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It's funny how courses can adapt when they really want to - now there's no excuse not to have shorter gaps between races
It's funny how courses can adapt when they really want to - now there's no excuse not to have shorter gaps between races
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David Jennings
padlock
The knives are already being sharpened for Harry Cobden - but don't join the ludicrous knee-jerk reaction
The knives are already being sharpened for Harry Cobden - but don't join the ludicrous knee-jerk reaction
icon
David Jennings
padlock
What’s wrong with Barry Connell dissing Jonbon or not rating Il Etait Temps? Absolutely nothing!
What’s wrong with Barry Connell dissing Jonbon or not rating Il Etait Temps? Absolutely nothing!
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David Jennings
padlock
No more waiting, no more excuses - this nonsense of delayed disqualifications has to stop right now
No more waiting, no more excuses - this nonsense of delayed disqualifications has to stop right now
icon
David Jennings
padlock
Dan Skelton is getting pelters for the monster midweek plunge - but great gambles help racing to stay relevant
Dan Skelton is getting pelters for the monster midweek plunge - but great gambles help racing to stay relevant
icon
David Jennings
padlock
'Lightning, frightening, a freak' - we're about to find out the truth about Albert Einstein and it's only March!
'Lightning, frightening, a freak' - we're about to find out the truth about Albert Einstein and it's only March!
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David Jennings
padlock
Fixes, flaws and fine margins: my ten ways to improve the Cheltenham Festival
Fixes, flaws and fine margins: my ten ways to improve the Cheltenham Festival
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David Jennings
padlock
David Jennings’ dirty dozen: the 12 fancied horses to avoid at the Cheltenham Festival
David Jennings’ dirty dozen: the 12 fancied horses to avoid at the Cheltenham Festival
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David Jennings
padlock
Come on, JP! It's now or never for Fact To File in the Gold Cup - and never would be an absolute travesty
Come on, JP! It's now or never for Fact To File in the Gold Cup - and never would be an absolute travesty
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David Jennings
padlock
Introducing the most underrated rider in the game - this guy has got the lot and should surely be Paul Nicholls' big target
Introducing the most underrated rider in the game - this guy has got the lot and should surely be Paul Nicholls' big target
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David Jennings
padlock
'If Patrick doesn't ride him in the bumper I'll buy you all a pint' - reading the mind of Willie Mullins when it comes to Cheltenham
'If Patrick doesn't ride him in the bumper I'll buy you all a pint' - reading the mind of Willie Mullins when it comes to Cheltenham
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David Jennings
padlock
Gordon Elliott has been slashed to 2-1 to be champion trainer - but is that a brilliant price or a brutal one?
Gordon Elliott has been slashed to 2-1 to be champion trainer - but is that a brilliant price or a brutal one?
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David Jennings
padlock
I've predicted the future of the top ten novices - and I reckon I've found your 2027 Champion Hurdle winner
I've predicted the future of the top ten novices - and I reckon I've found your 2027 Champion Hurdle winner
icon
David Jennings
padlock
How has Nicky Henderson stood the test of time? Let's hear some secrets from Geraghty, Fitzgerald and McGrath about the evergreen trainer
How has Nicky Henderson stood the test of time? Let's hear some secrets from Geraghty, Fitzgerald and McGrath about the evergreen trainer
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David Jennings
padlock
Racing's TV pictures are stuck in the past - and they're leaving punters in the dark
Racing's TV pictures are stuck in the past - and they're leaving punters in the dark
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David Jennings
padlock
This is a seriously shrewd piece of business - Harry Cobden is the closest thing to Ruby Walsh we have seen since he retired
This is a seriously shrewd piece of business - Harry Cobden is the closest thing to Ruby Walsh we have seen since he retired
icon
David Jennings
padlock
Tony Martin is winning big handicaps again with a horse whose form figures are 9800078 - it's just like old times

Tony Martin is winning big handicaps again with a horse whose form figures are 9800078 - it's just like old times

icon
David Jennings
padlock
A 28-day ban for Rossa Ryan was absolutely right - and if you disagree you're a part of the problem
A 28-day ban for Rossa Ryan was absolutely right - and if you disagree you're a part of the problem
icon
David Jennings
padlock
In a world Willie Mullins is taking over, Hewick was a glorious rick that might never be recreated
icon
David Jennings
padlock
Half-pregnant Christophe Soumillon forced to hand over the Ballydoyle baton - and it couldn't be in safer hands
icon
David Jennings
padlock
In a world Willie Mullins is taking over, Hewick was a glorious rick that might never be recreated
icon
David Jennings
padlock
Half-pregnant Christophe Soumillon forced to hand over the Ballydoyle baton - and it couldn't be in safer hands
icon
David Jennings
padlock
There's no doubt that Joseph O'Brien is an exceptional talent - but now he has to make the hardest transition of all
There's no doubt that Joseph O'Brien is an exceptional talent - but now he has to make the hardest transition of all
icon
David Jennings
padlock
Welcome to the weird and wacky world of British racing - where common sense has become a non-runner
Welcome to the weird and wacky world of British racing - where common sense has become a non-runner
icon
David Jennings
padlock
Is Aidan O'Brien a dreamer or a spoofer? Johnny Murtagh's amazing tale provides us with the emphatic answer
Is Aidan O'Brien a dreamer or a spoofer? Johnny Murtagh's amazing tale provides us with the emphatic answer
icon
David Jennings
padlock
David Jennings' 25 most exciting Flat horses this summer - including a 6-1 shot for Royal Ascot who could go off 6-4
David Jennings' 25 most exciting Flat horses this summer - including a 6-1 shot for Royal Ascot who could go off 6-4
icon
Features
padlock
It's funny how courses can adapt when they really want to - now there's no excuse not to have shorter gaps between races
It's funny how courses can adapt when they really want to - now there's no excuse not to have shorter gaps between races
icon
David Jennings
padlock
The knives are already being sharpened for Harry Cobden - but don't join the ludicrous knee-jerk reaction
The knives are already being sharpened for Harry Cobden - but don't join the ludicrous knee-jerk reaction
icon
David Jennings
padlock
What’s wrong with Barry Connell dissing Jonbon or not rating Il Etait Temps? Absolutely nothing!
What’s wrong with Barry Connell dissing Jonbon or not rating Il Etait Temps? Absolutely nothing!
icon
David Jennings
padlock
No more waiting, no more excuses - this nonsense of delayed disqualifications has to stop right now
No more waiting, no more excuses - this nonsense of delayed disqualifications has to stop right now
icon
David Jennings
padlock
Dan Skelton is getting pelters for the monster midweek plunge - but great gambles help racing to stay relevant
Dan Skelton is getting pelters for the monster midweek plunge - but great gambles help racing to stay relevant
icon
David Jennings
padlock
'Lightning, frightening, a freak' - we're about to find out the truth about Albert Einstein and it's only March!
'Lightning, frightening, a freak' - we're about to find out the truth about Albert Einstein and it's only March!
icon
David Jennings
padlock
Fixes, flaws and fine margins: my ten ways to improve the Cheltenham Festival
Fixes, flaws and fine margins: my ten ways to improve the Cheltenham Festival
icon
David Jennings
padlock
David Jennings’ dirty dozen: the 12 fancied horses to avoid at the Cheltenham Festival
David Jennings’ dirty dozen: the 12 fancied horses to avoid at the Cheltenham Festival
icon
David Jennings
padlock
Come on, JP! It's now or never for Fact To File in the Gold Cup - and never would be an absolute travesty
Come on, JP! It's now or never for Fact To File in the Gold Cup - and never would be an absolute travesty
icon
David Jennings
padlock
Introducing the most underrated rider in the game - this guy has got the lot and should surely be Paul Nicholls' big target
Introducing the most underrated rider in the game - this guy has got the lot and should surely be Paul Nicholls' big target
icon
David Jennings
padlock
'If Patrick doesn't ride him in the bumper I'll buy you all a pint' - reading the mind of Willie Mullins when it comes to Cheltenham
'If Patrick doesn't ride him in the bumper I'll buy you all a pint' - reading the mind of Willie Mullins when it comes to Cheltenham
icon
David Jennings
padlock
Gordon Elliott has been slashed to 2-1 to be champion trainer - but is that a brilliant price or a brutal one?
Gordon Elliott has been slashed to 2-1 to be champion trainer - but is that a brilliant price or a brutal one?
icon
David Jennings
padlock
I've predicted the future of the top ten novices - and I reckon I've found your 2027 Champion Hurdle winner
I've predicted the future of the top ten novices - and I reckon I've found your 2027 Champion Hurdle winner
icon
David Jennings
padlock
How has Nicky Henderson stood the test of time? Let's hear some secrets from Geraghty, Fitzgerald and McGrath about the evergreen trainer
How has Nicky Henderson stood the test of time? Let's hear some secrets from Geraghty, Fitzgerald and McGrath about the evergreen trainer
icon
David Jennings
padlock
Racing's TV pictures are stuck in the past - and they're leaving punters in the dark
Racing's TV pictures are stuck in the past - and they're leaving punters in the dark
icon
David Jennings
padlock
This is a seriously shrewd piece of business - Harry Cobden is the closest thing to Ruby Walsh we have seen since he retired
This is a seriously shrewd piece of business - Harry Cobden is the closest thing to Ruby Walsh we have seen since he retired
icon
David Jennings
padlock
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