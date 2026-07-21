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OpinionMartin Dixon
premium

My hot takes for the rest of 2026 - including a brilliant two-year-old to remain unbeaten and the three-year-old who’ll be Horse of the Year

The renowned punter takes stock at the midway point of the Flat season

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Punter and analyst

It seems like a long time ago that Urban Lion completed a big-race double for Jack Channon by landing the Lincoln, right?

A lot of water has gone under the bridge since then, but the good news for Flat fans is that last weekend marked only the midpoint between the Lincoln meeting and the November Handicap. So, where does the land lie in the divisions at this stage of the year and what next for some of the big names? 

The juvenile division is the most open to change for obvious reasons but Aidan O’Brien’s filly Victorious sits at the top of the two-year-old pile for me as it stands.

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