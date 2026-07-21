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This British trainer is on the fast track to the top - and has an exciting young horse to help him get there
Aidan O'Brien, Willie Mullins, John Gosden and Nicky Henderson have been at the top of the training tree forever. However, it wasn't always thus and they all had to work extremely hard to get where they are today. I bet if you asked them they'd say they're always learning, with the aim to get even better.
None of them seems to be slowing down and I expect them to continue at the top for some time yet.
But there are some highly impressive, hungry young trainers snapping at their heels and, given how most businesses improve and streamline over time as knowledge and technology evolve, the future looks rosy in the training ranks.
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Published on inTom Segal
Last updated
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- Overthinking cost me a big Royal Ascot winner - and it's taught me a crucial punting lesson
- There's absolutely no sign of Aidan O'Brien slowing down any time soon - in fact, the signs strongly suggest his domination will increase
- Being born into a successful family is no guarantee you'll be a hit - that's why this pair of trainers are doing theirs proud
- Spain vs Argentina odds boost: get 50-1 on over 1.5 goals in the final with Ladbrokes
- Get 50-1 on the World Cup final to go to penalties with Coral
- Spain vs Argentina betting offers: get £500+ in free bets for the 2026 World Cup final
- Spain vs Argentina offer: get £40 BOYLE Sports free bets plus a Messi Super boost