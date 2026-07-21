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OpinionTom Segal
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This British trainer is on the fast track to the top - and has an exciting young horse to help him get there

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James Owen:
James Owen: showing serious versatility across the Flat and jumpsCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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Aidan O'Brien, Willie Mullins, John Gosden and Nicky Henderson have been at the top of the training tree forever. However, it wasn't always thus and they all had to work extremely hard to get where they are today. I bet if you asked them they'd say they're always learning, with the aim to get even better.

None of them seems to be slowing down and I expect them to continue at the top for some time yet. 

But there are some highly impressive, hungry young trainers snapping at their heels and, given how most businesses improve and streamline over time as knowledge and technology evolve, the future looks rosy in the training ranks.

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