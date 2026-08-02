Bold, bullish and brilliant: George Boughey's not afraid to make the most of Bow Echo and Billy Loughnane

It must be one of the highest compliments a horse can be paid: to have Coolmore throwing all their talent and guile, their numbers and know-how, at you, and still leaving them trailing.

Last week, Bow Echo did it for a third time, staving off Gstaad – in fact, he blew him out of the water with an astonishing burst of speed, despite being hemmed in by a canny Christophe Soumillon at a crucial time and looking likely to earn that most frustrating and worthless of things: a moral victory.

He'll probably never be hailed as the new Frankel, because he doesn't have that same exuberant running style – and maybe he isn't as good; we'll see about that in time – but what he does have on his side, and what racing has on its side if it chooses to make the most of this undoubted superstar, is that he's trained and ridden by the right people.