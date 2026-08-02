- More
Bold, bullish and brilliant: George Boughey's not afraid to make the most of Bow Echo and Billy Loughnane
It must be one of the highest compliments a horse can be paid: to have Coolmore throwing all their talent and guile, their numbers and know-how, at you, and still leaving them trailing.
Last week, Bow Echo did it for a third time, staving off Gstaad – in fact, he blew him out of the water with an astonishing burst of speed, despite being hemmed in by a canny Christophe Soumillon at a crucial time and looking likely to earn that most frustrating and worthless of things: a moral victory.
He'll probably never be hailed as the new Frankel, because he doesn't have that same exuberant running style – and maybe he isn't as good; we'll see about that in time – but what he does have on his side, and what racing has on its side if it chooses to make the most of this undoubted superstar, is that he's trained and ridden by the right people.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inPeter Thomas
Last updated
- We can keep punishing jockeys' mistakes, but do not think it will make any difference - because it never has
- I backed Argentina and caused a family rift - but isn't that just having a punter's mentality?
- Don't worry, racing's not alone when it comes to irritating inconsistency and punting pandemonium
- Team tactics may be within the rules, but please don't make it look so clumsy
- Are there any jockeys hard enough to come and have a go at Aidan’s crew? There certainly weren't at Chantilly
- We can keep punishing jockeys' mistakes, but do not think it will make any difference - because it never has
- I backed Argentina and caused a family rift - but isn't that just having a punter's mentality?
- Don't worry, racing's not alone when it comes to irritating inconsistency and punting pandemonium
- Team tactics may be within the rules, but please don't make it look so clumsy
- Are there any jockeys hard enough to come and have a go at Aidan’s crew? There certainly weren't at Chantilly