H2: How to claim your £30 in Sky Bet free bets

Opening a new account with is easy and to claim the Sky Bet sign up offer, simply head to skybet.com and follow these steps:

Click and sign up for a Sky Bet account and enter your details, including address and email. When your new account has been created, sign in using your username and password. Place any qualifying bet and receive 3 x £10 Sky Bet free bet tokens.

You are then able to take full advantage of your Sky Bet free bets, which can be used on any market in any sport.

Once you have used the Sky Bet welcome offer, you will be able to enjoy the full benefits of one of the UK’s leading bookmakers, which also includes access to Sky Poker, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino and Sky Super 6. The Sky Bet new customer offer also grants access to a number of potential bonuses for both new and existing customers.

Below is a table of all the key details for the Sky Bet sign-up offer:

Welcome Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 Minimum Stake: £10 Maximum Stake: N/A Offer Expiry: Free Bets expire 30 days after crediting. Last updated: 11th March2024



How to use your Sky Bet sign-up offer

After signing up for an account and placing a qualifying bet your account will be awarded with 3 x £10 free bet tokens and you have 30 days to use your Sky Bet joining offer.



Why bet with Sky Bet?

Sky Bet is popular with both serious punters and more novice bettors due and is incredibly easy to navigate and use, both in terms of its website and app.

The site is particularly popular with football bettors due to a wide variety of markets on offer and some unique and bespoke betting opportunities. There are regular price Boosts for the biggest fixtures, including Premier League games and international fixtures, and the RequestABet feature allows users to engage with the bookmaker and have their own selections priced up.

The price Boosts are not simply limited to football and are available across a wide variety of sports including racing, American football, basketball, tennis, cricket and golf among many others.

The Sky Bet Club allows customers to take advantage of various bonuses and promotions, as well as providing opportunities to claim Sky Bet free bets.



What to use your Sky Bet free bets on in March?

There are a number of high-profile sporting events taking place which represent the perfect opportunity to use your Sky Bet free bets. These include, but are not limited to the following:

12 – 15 March – Cheltenham Festival

21 March – Wales v Finland – Euro’s qualifying play-off semi-finals

Feb 2 – Mar 16 – Rugby Six Nations

Premier League Football

How to place a bet on Sky Bet

Once you have created an account using the Sky Bet sign-up offer, head to the Sky Bet site or download and open the mobile app to start placing your bets using the following steps:

Choose a sport from the featured or A-Z sports menu

Select your market

Click the price/selection you wish to take which adds the selection to your bet slip

Enter your stake

Click ‘Done’ to place your bet, which can then be tracked in the ‘My Bets’ section

Key features of the Sky Bet welcome offer

There are a number of key considerations which customers should be aware of when using the Sky Bet new customer offer.

The Sky Bet sign-up offer is available to new customers only.

Customers must make an initial deposit of £5 and place a 5p single or e/w bet to claim the Sky Bet new customer offer.

Must contain odds of 1/1 or greater.

Free bet stakes not included in returns.

Free bets exclude virtuals.

Free bets are non withdrawable.

Free bets expire after 30 days



Sky Bet sign-up offer: full terms and conditions

This place any bet, get £30 in free bets promotion is only available to individuals aged 18 years and over, who have registered as new customers of Sky Betting and Gaming. For the avoidance of doubt, any customers who currently or have previously held an account with Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo or Sky Poker will be considered existing customers.

Customers who are, or become, self-excluded from Sky Betting and Gaming products or have had restrictions placed on their account during the Promotional Period may not be eligible to participate in this promotion.

In order to qualify for this “place any bet, get £30 in free bets” promotion, new customers must register an account by clicking on the promotion - , place a minimum deposit of £5 and then place a bet with a minimum stake of 5p on Sky Bet, (the “Staking Requirements”). Please note- 5p is the minimum stake required when placing any bet on Sky Bet.

, place a minimum deposit of £5 and then place a bet with a minimum stake of 5p on Sky Bet, (the “Staking Requirements”). Please note- 5p is the minimum stake required when placing any bet on Sky Bet. This promotion will run from 09:00 on Monday, 12th June 2023 until 23:59 on Monday, 10th June 2024, (“Promotional Period”).

Only your first bet with Sky Bet will count towards this offer. Any subsequent bets will not be eligible.

To meet the Staking Requirement, you must bet a minimum of 5p in a single bet. An accumulation of smaller stakes will not count.

Your free bets will be credited as three £10 free bet tokens (the “Free Bets”).

Free bets are non-withdrawable and free bet stakes are not included in any returns.

Free bets can be redeemed against any single or each-way market, excluding virtuals, and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

Free Bets expire 30 days after crediting.

In order to qualify for this promotion and receive any associated free bets, bonuses or rewards, all staking requirements must be met within 30 days of the account registration date.

This offer can only be claimed once per customer.

Customers using Neteller or Skrill will not qualify.

Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right acting reasonably to withhold, restrict or cancel this offer from individual account holders in accordance with its eligibility, promotion abuse and internal risk policies at its reasonable discretion.

All Sky Betting and Gaming general rules and terms apply.

For customers using Euros, the Staking Requirements and Free Bets will be at an exchange rate of £1/€1.

Sky Betting and Gaming General Promotion Terms apply to this promotion and can be viewed here

Do you need a free bet to play at Sky Bet?

No. You do not need a free bet to play at Sky Bet but only new customers can claim the Sky Bet joining offer. New and existing customers are free to bet as they please with Sky Bet, as long as they have a fully verified account.

