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Group 1 horses are forged in the heat of battle - and the O'Briens understand that much better than anyone else
Lewis Porteous on a family dominating top-level sport like the Williams sisters used to do on the tennis court
Apart from the bleeding obvious, what do Aidan, Joseph and Donnacha O'Brien have in common? Or to put it another way, what is the common denominator that has helped all three of them repeatedly make their mark in Pattern races this year?
Between them they have dominated the Group 1 action in Britain and Ireland this month, starting with Aidan's Constitution River beating Donnacha's A Boy Named Susie in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on the first Saturday in July.
The following weekend Donnacha took his revenge when Comanche Brave landed the July Cup at Newmarket, and on the Saturday just gone, Donnacha's older brother Joseph beat four runners trained by their dad when Johanna Walsh strolled away with the Irish Oaks at the Curragh.
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Published on inLewis Porteous
Last updated
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- He might struggle to reach 200 winners but 40-1 is too big about this jockey causing an upset in the championship
- Ballydoyle Classic pecking order unclear but everything points to more Derby glory for Aidan O'Brien
- Dan Skelton might be setting the pace but the chasing pack are doing their bit to lift the fortunes of British jump racing
- I think I've worked out Constitution Hill's next jockey - but it would take some bottle to ride him in the Champion Hurdle
- Shareholders’ profits over racing’s interests - racecourses need to look in the mirror before they do the sport real damage