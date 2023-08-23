How to claim your £60 in William Hill free bets

It really is simple to take advantage of the William Hill sign-up offer and you don’t even need a promotional code to claim your £60 of free bets.

The offer is open to both mobile and website customers and it’s simple to secure your £60 of free bets.

Click this link to sign up for a William Hill account

Fill in the required and relevant information to open an account such as your name, date of birth and email address

Create your account

Deposit and place of a bet of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5 decimal) or greater on the sportsbook (excluding virtual markets)

When your first qualifying bet is settled, 4 x £10 worth of free tokens (for mobile and tablet customers, 3 x £10 for website users) will be added to your account balance. This cannot be cashed out and will not be included in returns.

Your William Hill free bet tokens can be redeemed on a whole host of sporting events. Be it football, cricket, golf, tennis, darts, NFL, snooker, horse or greyhound racing or whatever your interest.

The William Hill free bet sign-up offer not only opens the door to a wealth of sports betting opportunities and markets, it gives you access to one of the world’s leading online gaming platforms.

Here are all the noteworthy details for the William Hill sign up offer.

Welcome Offer: Bet £10 and get £60 free bets Minimum Stake: £10 Maximum Stake: £10 Offer Expiry: 13th March 2024 Last updated: 11th March 2024 Racing Post Rating: 4.8/5 See Review.

How to use your William Hill sign up offer

It couldn’t be easier to use your William Hill free bets. Once the qualifying bet has been settled, the credits will be added to your account and ready to use. See the guide below to using your William Hill free bets.

Once you have opened an account, qualified for the free bet offer and placed your opening £10 wager 4 x £10 free bet tokens will be added to your account.

Pick the sport you want to place your free bet on and then find the relevant competition or fixture. You will then see a list of available betting markets with prices attached.

Make your selection and it will be automatically added to your bet slip.

Once you have your desired wager in the bet slip click the bonus tab and select ‘use free bet’.

The bet will be placed using funds from the bonus free bet balance, not the main account balance, this bet will now be live and cannot be changed.

It is also important to be aware that any returns from successful wagers placed using the William Hill free bets sign up offer will exclude the original free bet stake.

Why bet with William Hill?

How to sign up for a William Hill betting account

Click here to open a William Hill account and make use of the fantastic welcome offer

Complete the simple registration progress by inputting your name, date of birth and email address

You will then be asked to verify your contact details. This will take the form of a verification email or SMS sent to your registered email address or telephone number.

Once you have verified your contact details, simply sign into your account using your username and password



How to place a bet on William Hill



Once your William Hill account is up and running, using the William Hill free bets offer, mosey on down to the William Hill website or mobile app to make your sports betting plays.

Once you have logged into your account, it’s a simple task to start enjoying the sporting action and placing bets following these simple steps.

Choose a sport from the sports navigation menu down on the left hand side of the page Pick your event and betting market Click the price on the selection you wish to take back and this will be automatically added to your betslip Enter your stake, using your free bet credits, if appropriate, by clicking the yellow bonus tab and hitting ‘use free bet’. Select place bet

Once your bet has been placed you can track it using the ‘my bets’ section of the bet slip or account page.

Key features of the William Hill welcome offer

When opening a William Hill account and signing up to the free bets offer there are a number of considerations that punters need to be aware of.

The William sign-up offer is available to new customers only.

You must place a minimum stake of £10 (the minimum stake), from your main balance, to opt in to the promotion and the initial wager must be placed at odds of 1/2 or greater.

The £40 of Free Bets will be credited to your account once the qualifying bet has settled and will expire if not used within 30 days

The bonus is non-refundable and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

See below for further terms and conditions

William Hill sign-up offer full terms and conditions

The promotion runs from 00:01:00 (UK time) on Saturday 25th June, 2022 until otherwise cancelled by us in accordance with these promotional terms (the promotion period).

The promotion is only available to new customers in the United Kingdom that open an online account in pound sterling via the William Hill website and pass all necessary verification checks. If you take part in the promotion, you will not be eligible for any other new customer promotion.

The promotion is only available to customers accessing services through our website. It is not available in shop, through our tele betting service or through our mobile app.

This promotion is not available to new accounts which funds are paid into by PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay or William Hill PLUS Card

This promotion is only available on: 25000 Talons, 9 Pots Of Gold, Cash N Riches Megaways, Cat Clans, Dragon’s Cache, Fishin’ Pots of Gold, Gold Collector: Diamond Edition, Squealin’ Riches LocknWin, Wildfire Wins & William Hill Gold (the promotion games).

The maximum bonus is £60. The bonus is awarded as follows: a £20 Free Bet (credited as 1 x £20 denominations into your account) to be redeemed on the promotion games only (the Vegas Bonus); and a further £40 of Free Bets (credited as 4 x £10 denominations into your account) to be redeemed on sportsbook excluding Virtual markets (Virtual horse racing, Virtual greyhound racing, Virtual football and any other Virtual product(s) launched by William Hill from time to time) (the Sportsbook Bonus).

The Free Bet is non-refundable and cannot be withdrawn as cash or partially redeemed.

The Vegas bonus must be redeemed within 72 hours from issue (the Vegas Bonus Period). The wagering requirement must be met within the Vegas Bonus Period. You cannot withdraw your bonus, or any winnings from bonus you have used, until you have met the wagering requirement.

The Sportsbook Bonus must be redeemed within 7 days from issue (the Sportsbook Bonus Period).

Any bonus that has not been redeemed before the end of the bonus period will be deleted.

Your winnings from wagers placed using your Free Bet are calculated as the total returns less the amount staked (including the amount of the Free Bet staked). The value of your Free Bet is therefore not included in, and cannot be withdrawn as part of, any winnings you make from your Free Bet.

The full value of each bonus should be redeemed in one stake. Any portion of the bonus that is not staked will be voided. A bonus can only be used once.

If your bonus balance falls below (£0.09) at any time, the funds in it will be deleted.

A wagering requirement of 30 x £20 applies to the Vegas Bonus. Any stake qualifying for this promotion that is taken from your bonus balance will be taken off the wagering requirement. Any amount of stake taken from your main balance will not be taken off the wagering requirement.

The percentage of the total stake that must be contributed from your bonus balance to meet the wagering requirement is the stake contribution. The stake contributions for this promotion are set out in the table below.

