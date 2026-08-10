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Betting Insight

'I needed those life-changing bets' - meet the former Pricewise who got out on top after an incredible Jackpot win
NEW

'I needed those life-changing bets' - meet the former Pricewise who got out on top after an incredible Jackpot win

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40 Years of Expertise
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A 2.9 million gns Godolphin filly in action at an unusual venue and Tim Easterby finds his Ayr Gold Cup horse - what we learned this week
A 2.9 million gns Godolphin filly in action at an unusual venue and Tim Easterby finds his Ayr Gold Cup horse - what we learned this week
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What We Learned
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A surface-switching handicap debutante and a horse that's halved in price - The Edge with Henry Thorner
A surface-switching handicap debutante and a horse that's halved in price - The Edge with Henry Thorner
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The Edge
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A pro punter, Pricewise and the Racing Post's sharpest minds reveal the key to backing winners - and exactly how they find them
A pro punter, Pricewise and the Racing Post's sharpest minds reveal the key to backing winners - and exactly how they find them
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The Fundamentals of Betting
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A strong piece of form to follow on a Group 1 Sunday and a well-backed handicap debutant - The Edge with Graeme Rodway
A strong piece of form to follow on a Group 1 Sunday and a well-backed handicap debutant - The Edge with Graeme Rodway
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The Edge
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A red-hot trainer saddles just one runner plus the in-form jockeys to note at the Shergar Cup - The Edge with Harry Wilson
A red-hot trainer saddles just one runner plus the in-form jockeys to note at the Shergar Cup - The Edge with Harry Wilson
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The Edge
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A sprinter halves in price at Thirsk and three Group 1-winning trainers on the coldlist - The Edge with Keith Melrose
A sprinter halves in price at Thirsk and three Group 1-winning trainers on the coldlist - The Edge with Keith Melrose
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The Edge
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I love the Shergar Cup - and grumpy punters need to learn to love it too
I love the Shergar Cup - and grumpy punters need to learn to love it too
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The Form Hacker
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Why betting early in the morning needs a clear head
Why betting early in the morning needs a clear head
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Quintessential Kealy
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Two eyecatchers at Southwell and an interesting tracker horse at Leopardstown - The Edge with Harry March
Two eyecatchers at Southwell and an interesting tracker horse at Leopardstown - The Edge with Harry March
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The Edge
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An in-form trainer with one runner Brighton and an eyecatcher from Glorious Goodwood - The Edge with Harry March
An in-form trainer with one runner Brighton and an eyecatcher from Glorious Goodwood - The Edge with Harry March
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The Edge
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The daft jockey booking I called right and the sprint where I let myself down - the lessons from my good and bad punting decisions at Goodwood
The daft jockey booking I called right and the sprint where I let myself down - the lessons from my good and bad punting decisions at Goodwood
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Ross Brierley
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Why a French campaign could seal Bow Echo's place in the hall of fame
Why a French campaign could seal Bow Echo's place in the hall of fame
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Betting Insight
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Harry Wilson nailed 12-1 and 8-1 winners in his last ante-post column - find out his six fancies for Saturday's action
Harry Wilson nailed 12-1 and 8-1 winners in his last ante-post column - find out his six fancies for Saturday's action
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Weekend Focus - Harry Wilson
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A lightly raced Glorious Goodwood winner who has plenty more to give - our handicappers' picks of last week
A lightly raced Glorious Goodwood winner who has plenty more to give - our handicappers' picks of last week
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Ahead Of The Handicapper
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Newmarket trainer bids for fourth winner in a row and two tracker horses at Catterick - The Edge with Harry March
Newmarket trainer bids for fourth winner in a row and two tracker horses at Catterick - The Edge with Harry March
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The Edge
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Why Opera Ballo is the one to take from the Sussex and a target trainer in the Akehurst mould - what we learned last week
Why Opera Ballo is the one to take from the Sussex and a target trainer in the Akehurst mould - what we learned last week
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What We Learned
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Two eyecatchers at Ripon and an old favourite is being backed - The Edge with Harry March
Two eyecatchers at Ripon and an old favourite is being backed - The Edge with Harry March
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The Edge
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An in-form trainer with one runner and a couple of eyecatchers at Chester - The Edge with Harry Wilson
An in-form trainer with one runner and a couple of eyecatchers at Chester - The Edge with Harry Wilson
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The Edge
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Goodwood going analysis and a JP McManus gamble in the works - The Edge with Robbie Wilders
Goodwood going analysis and a JP McManus gamble in the works - The Edge with Robbie Wilders
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The Edge
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A big-name trainer out of form and a Royal Ascot eyecatcher at a tasty price - The Edge with Keith Melrose
A big-name trainer out of form and a Royal Ascot eyecatcher at a tasty price - The Edge with Keith Melrose
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The Edge
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Two eyecatchers in the same Goodwood maiden and a well-supported Wathnan runner to note - The Edge with Robbie Wilders
Two eyecatchers in the same Goodwood maiden and a well-supported Wathnan runner to note - The Edge with Robbie Wilders
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The Edge
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Bow Echo is no Frankel - but he's good enough to give Ballydoyle a head start and still beat them
Bow Echo is no Frankel - but he's good enough to give Ballydoyle a head start and still beat them
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Betting Insight
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A progressive tracker horse at Goodwood and an in-form trainer with one runner at Sandown - The Edge with Harry March
A progressive tracker horse at Goodwood and an in-form trainer with one runner at Sandown - The Edge with Harry March
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The Edge
padlock
'I needed those life-changing bets' - meet the former Pricewise who got out on top after an incredible Jackpot win
NEW

'I needed those life-changing bets' - meet the former Pricewise who got out on top after an incredible Jackpot win

icon
40 Years of Expertise
padlock
A 2.9 million gns Godolphin filly in action at an unusual venue and Tim Easterby finds his Ayr Gold Cup horse - what we learned this week
A 2.9 million gns Godolphin filly in action at an unusual venue and Tim Easterby finds his Ayr Gold Cup horse - what we learned this week
icon
What We Learned
padlock
A surface-switching handicap debutante and a horse that's halved in price - The Edge with Henry Thorner
icon
The Edge
padlock
A pro punter, Pricewise and the Racing Post's sharpest minds reveal the key to backing winners - and exactly how they find them
icon
The Fundamentals of Betting
padlock
A surface-switching handicap debutante and a horse that's halved in price - The Edge with Henry Thorner
icon
The Edge
padlock
A pro punter, Pricewise and the Racing Post's sharpest minds reveal the key to backing winners - and exactly how they find them
icon
The Fundamentals of Betting
padlock
A strong piece of form to follow on a Group 1 Sunday and a well-backed handicap debutant - The Edge with Graeme Rodway
A strong piece of form to follow on a Group 1 Sunday and a well-backed handicap debutant - The Edge with Graeme Rodway
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The Edge
padlock
A red-hot trainer saddles just one runner plus the in-form jockeys to note at the Shergar Cup - The Edge with Harry Wilson
A red-hot trainer saddles just one runner plus the in-form jockeys to note at the Shergar Cup - The Edge with Harry Wilson
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The Edge
padlock
A sprinter halves in price at Thirsk and three Group 1-winning trainers on the coldlist - The Edge with Keith Melrose
A sprinter halves in price at Thirsk and three Group 1-winning trainers on the coldlist - The Edge with Keith Melrose
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The Edge
padlock
I love the Shergar Cup - and grumpy punters need to learn to love it too
I love the Shergar Cup - and grumpy punters need to learn to love it too
icon
The Form Hacker
padlock
Why betting early in the morning needs a clear head
Why betting early in the morning needs a clear head
icon
Quintessential Kealy
padlock
Two eyecatchers at Southwell and an interesting tracker horse at Leopardstown - The Edge with Harry March
Two eyecatchers at Southwell and an interesting tracker horse at Leopardstown - The Edge with Harry March
icon
The Edge
padlock
An in-form trainer with one runner Brighton and an eyecatcher from Glorious Goodwood - The Edge with Harry March
An in-form trainer with one runner Brighton and an eyecatcher from Glorious Goodwood - The Edge with Harry March
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The Edge
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The daft jockey booking I called right and the sprint where I let myself down - the lessons from my good and bad punting decisions at Goodwood
The daft jockey booking I called right and the sprint where I let myself down - the lessons from my good and bad punting decisions at Goodwood
icon
Ross Brierley
padlock
Why a French campaign could seal Bow Echo's place in the hall of fame
Why a French campaign could seal Bow Echo's place in the hall of fame
icon
Betting Insight
padlock
Harry Wilson nailed 12-1 and 8-1 winners in his last ante-post column - find out his six fancies for Saturday's action
Harry Wilson nailed 12-1 and 8-1 winners in his last ante-post column - find out his six fancies for Saturday's action
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Weekend Focus - Harry Wilson
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A lightly raced Glorious Goodwood winner who has plenty more to give - our handicappers' picks of last week
A lightly raced Glorious Goodwood winner who has plenty more to give - our handicappers' picks of last week
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Ahead Of The Handicapper
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Newmarket trainer bids for fourth winner in a row and two tracker horses at Catterick - The Edge with Harry March
Newmarket trainer bids for fourth winner in a row and two tracker horses at Catterick - The Edge with Harry March
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The Edge
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Why Opera Ballo is the one to take from the Sussex and a target trainer in the Akehurst mould - what we learned last week
Why Opera Ballo is the one to take from the Sussex and a target trainer in the Akehurst mould - what we learned last week
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What We Learned
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Two eyecatchers at Ripon and an old favourite is being backed - The Edge with Harry March
Two eyecatchers at Ripon and an old favourite is being backed - The Edge with Harry March
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The Edge
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An in-form trainer with one runner and a couple of eyecatchers at Chester - The Edge with Harry Wilson
An in-form trainer with one runner and a couple of eyecatchers at Chester - The Edge with Harry Wilson
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The Edge
padlock
Goodwood going analysis and a JP McManus gamble in the works - The Edge with Robbie Wilders
Goodwood going analysis and a JP McManus gamble in the works - The Edge with Robbie Wilders
icon
The Edge
padlock
A big-name trainer out of form and a Royal Ascot eyecatcher at a tasty price - The Edge with Keith Melrose
A big-name trainer out of form and a Royal Ascot eyecatcher at a tasty price - The Edge with Keith Melrose
icon
The Edge
padlock
Two eyecatchers in the same Goodwood maiden and a well-supported Wathnan runner to note - The Edge with Robbie Wilders
Two eyecatchers in the same Goodwood maiden and a well-supported Wathnan runner to note - The Edge with Robbie Wilders
icon
The Edge
padlock
Bow Echo is no Frankel - but he's good enough to give Ballydoyle a head start and still beat them
Bow Echo is no Frankel - but he's good enough to give Ballydoyle a head start and still beat them
icon
Betting Insight
padlock
A progressive tracker horse at Goodwood and an in-form trainer with one runner at Sandown - The Edge with Harry March
A progressive tracker horse at Goodwood and an in-form trainer with one runner at Sandown - The Edge with Harry March
icon
The Edge
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