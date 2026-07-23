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Lewis Porteous

Group 1 horses are forged in the heat of battle - and the O'Briens understand that much better than anyone else

Group 1 horses are forged in the heat of battle - and the O'Briens understand that much better than anyone else

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Lewis Porteous
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He might struggle to reach 200 winners but 40-1 is too big about this jockey causing an upset in the championship
He might struggle to reach 200 winners but 40-1 is too big about this jockey causing an upset in the championship
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Lewis Porteous
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Ballydoyle Classic pecking order unclear but everything points to more Derby glory for Aidan O'Brien
Ballydoyle Classic pecking order unclear but everything points to more Derby glory for Aidan O'Brien
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Lewis Porteous
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Dan Skelton might be setting the pace but the chasing pack are doing their bit to lift the fortunes of British jump racing
Dan Skelton might be setting the pace but the chasing pack are doing their bit to lift the fortunes of British jump racing
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Lewis Porteous
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I think I've worked out Constitution Hill's next jockey - but it would take some bottle to ride him in the Champion Hurdle
I think I've worked out Constitution Hill's next jockey - but it would take some bottle to ride him in the Champion Hurdle
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Lewis Porteous
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Shareholders’ profits over racing’s interests - racecourses need to look in the mirror before they do the sport real damage
Shareholders’ profits over racing’s interests - racecourses need to look in the mirror before they do the sport real damage
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Lewis Porteous
padlock
Kempton novice stakes could be as good as any race to get Constitution Hill back on track
Kempton novice stakes could be as good as any race to get Constitution Hill back on track
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Lewis Porteous
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We can't afford another Cheltenham Festival horror show - it's time to abolish standing starts now
We can't afford another Cheltenham Festival horror show - it's time to abolish standing starts now
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Lewis Porteous
padlock
British jumps trainers are up against it - but their ambition points to brighter days ahead
British jumps trainers are up against it - but their ambition points to brighter days ahead
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Lewis Porteous
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Dominant Sean Bowen proving why he is the real McCoy over jumps
Dominant Sean Bowen proving why he is the real McCoy over jumps
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Lewis Porteous
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Yes, the sprint division doesn't have a superstar - but racing would be a hell of a lot worse off without it
Yes, the sprint division doesn't have a superstar - but racing would be a hell of a lot worse off without it
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Lewis Porteous
padlock
Let's not forget the risks our jockeys are willing to take
Let's not forget the risks our jockeys are willing to take
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Lewis Porteous
padlock
Forget British racing's equine talent drain - it's losing more and more top jockeys that really worries me
Forget British racing's equine talent drain - it's losing more and more top jockeys that really worries me
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Another View
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Better late than never - this year's Sussex Stakes has the potential to deliver a fitting duel on the Downs
Better late than never - this year's Sussex Stakes has the potential to deliver a fitting duel on the Downs
icon
Another View
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Robbed of her champagne moment - Becky Smith's cruel wait underlines where British racing is still getting it wrong over the whip
Robbed of her champagne moment - Becky Smith's cruel wait underlines where British racing is still getting it wrong over the whip
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Lewis Porteous
padlock
The Derby has to reignite its flame - and reconnecting with the locals is the best place to start
The Derby has to reignite its flame - and reconnecting with the locals is the best place to start
icon
Lewis Porteous
padlock
Britain's supposed fightback was the worst false start at Cheltenham - and the data says Ireland's grip will only get stronger
Britain's supposed fightback was the worst false start at Cheltenham - and the data says Ireland's grip will only get stronger
icon
Lewis Porteous
padlock
Adonis mystery means there'll be 'what ifs' should Lulamba and Palladium come up short at Cheltenham
Adonis mystery means there'll be 'what ifs' should Lulamba and Palladium come up short at Cheltenham
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Lewis Porteous
padlock
Cheltenham's centrepiece is suddenly looking a little threadbare - just who will take on Galopin Des Champs?
Cheltenham's centrepiece is suddenly looking a little threadbare - just who will take on Galopin Des Champs?
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Lewis Porteous
padlock
Love thy neighbour! Racecourses must heed the lessons of the fabulous Berkshire Winter Million
Love thy neighbour! Racecourses must heed the lessons of the fabulous Berkshire Winter Million
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Lewis Porteous
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Happy holidays for dual-licence yards suggests training partnerships could be the way forward
Happy holidays for dual-licence yards suggests training partnerships could be the way forward
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Lewis Porteous
padlock
Il Est Francais lit up the King George - and he can inspire a new wave of French challengers on British shores
Il Est Francais lit up the King George - and he can inspire a new wave of French challengers on British shores
icon
Lewis Porteous
padlock
'I couldn't give a toss about who will win the Gold Cup' - it's time we took a leaf out of Ted Walsh's book and lived in the moment
'I couldn't give a toss about who will win the Gold Cup' - it's time we took a leaf out of Ted Walsh's book and lived in the moment
icon
Lewis Porteous
padlock
The traditional handicapping system is holding back jump racing - it's time for a radical overhaul
The traditional handicapping system is holding back jump racing - it's time for a radical overhaul
icon
Lewis Porteous
padlock
Group 1 horses are forged in the heat of battle - and the O'Briens understand that much better than anyone else

Group 1 horses are forged in the heat of battle - and the O'Briens understand that much better than anyone else

icon
Lewis Porteous
padlock
He might struggle to reach 200 winners but 40-1 is too big about this jockey causing an upset in the championship
He might struggle to reach 200 winners but 40-1 is too big about this jockey causing an upset in the championship
icon
Lewis Porteous
padlock
Ballydoyle Classic pecking order unclear but everything points to more Derby glory for Aidan O'Brien
icon
Lewis Porteous
padlock
Dan Skelton might be setting the pace but the chasing pack are doing their bit to lift the fortunes of British jump racing
icon
Lewis Porteous
padlock
Ballydoyle Classic pecking order unclear but everything points to more Derby glory for Aidan O'Brien
icon
Lewis Porteous
padlock
Dan Skelton might be setting the pace but the chasing pack are doing their bit to lift the fortunes of British jump racing
icon
Lewis Porteous
padlock
I think I've worked out Constitution Hill's next jockey - but it would take some bottle to ride him in the Champion Hurdle
I think I've worked out Constitution Hill's next jockey - but it would take some bottle to ride him in the Champion Hurdle
icon
Lewis Porteous
padlock
Shareholders’ profits over racing’s interests - racecourses need to look in the mirror before they do the sport real damage
Shareholders’ profits over racing’s interests - racecourses need to look in the mirror before they do the sport real damage
icon
Lewis Porteous
padlock
Kempton novice stakes could be as good as any race to get Constitution Hill back on track
Kempton novice stakes could be as good as any race to get Constitution Hill back on track
icon
Lewis Porteous
padlock
We can't afford another Cheltenham Festival horror show - it's time to abolish standing starts now
We can't afford another Cheltenham Festival horror show - it's time to abolish standing starts now
icon
Lewis Porteous
padlock
British jumps trainers are up against it - but their ambition points to brighter days ahead
British jumps trainers are up against it - but their ambition points to brighter days ahead
icon
Lewis Porteous
padlock
Dominant Sean Bowen proving why he is the real McCoy over jumps
Dominant Sean Bowen proving why he is the real McCoy over jumps
icon
Lewis Porteous
padlock
Yes, the sprint division doesn't have a superstar - but racing would be a hell of a lot worse off without it
Yes, the sprint division doesn't have a superstar - but racing would be a hell of a lot worse off without it
icon
Lewis Porteous
padlock
Let's not forget the risks our jockeys are willing to take
Let's not forget the risks our jockeys are willing to take
icon
Lewis Porteous
padlock
Forget British racing's equine talent drain - it's losing more and more top jockeys that really worries me
Forget British racing's equine talent drain - it's losing more and more top jockeys that really worries me
icon
Another View
padlock
Better late than never - this year's Sussex Stakes has the potential to deliver a fitting duel on the Downs
Better late than never - this year's Sussex Stakes has the potential to deliver a fitting duel on the Downs
icon
Another View
padlock
Robbed of her champagne moment - Becky Smith's cruel wait underlines where British racing is still getting it wrong over the whip
Robbed of her champagne moment - Becky Smith's cruel wait underlines where British racing is still getting it wrong over the whip
icon
Lewis Porteous
padlock
The Derby has to reignite its flame - and reconnecting with the locals is the best place to start
The Derby has to reignite its flame - and reconnecting with the locals is the best place to start
icon
Lewis Porteous
padlock
Britain's supposed fightback was the worst false start at Cheltenham - and the data says Ireland's grip will only get stronger
Britain's supposed fightback was the worst false start at Cheltenham - and the data says Ireland's grip will only get stronger
icon
Lewis Porteous
padlock
Adonis mystery means there'll be 'what ifs' should Lulamba and Palladium come up short at Cheltenham
Adonis mystery means there'll be 'what ifs' should Lulamba and Palladium come up short at Cheltenham
icon
Lewis Porteous
padlock
Cheltenham's centrepiece is suddenly looking a little threadbare - just who will take on Galopin Des Champs?
Cheltenham's centrepiece is suddenly looking a little threadbare - just who will take on Galopin Des Champs?
icon
Lewis Porteous
padlock
Love thy neighbour! Racecourses must heed the lessons of the fabulous Berkshire Winter Million
Love thy neighbour! Racecourses must heed the lessons of the fabulous Berkshire Winter Million
icon
Lewis Porteous
padlock
Happy holidays for dual-licence yards suggests training partnerships could be the way forward
Happy holidays for dual-licence yards suggests training partnerships could be the way forward
icon
Lewis Porteous
padlock
Il Est Francais lit up the King George - and he can inspire a new wave of French challengers on British shores
Il Est Francais lit up the King George - and he can inspire a new wave of French challengers on British shores
icon
Lewis Porteous
padlock
'I couldn't give a toss about who will win the Gold Cup' - it's time we took a leaf out of Ted Walsh's book and lived in the moment
'I couldn't give a toss about who will win the Gold Cup' - it's time we took a leaf out of Ted Walsh's book and lived in the moment
icon
Lewis Porteous
padlock
The traditional handicapping system is holding back jump racing - it's time for a radical overhaul
The traditional handicapping system is holding back jump racing - it's time for a radical overhaul
icon
Lewis Porteous
padlock
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