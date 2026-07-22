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It's the hardest skill a punter has to master - so here's your handy guide to knowing when NOT to bet
The semi-pro punter with a key lesson
Next week sees two beautiful racecourses host intense and stamina-sapping festivals of equine excellence and I for one am . . . well, not ready for it.
I don’t know if it's the heat, two weeks of low-key racing or the usual high-summer mental exhaustion that following the bloated Flat season feels round about mid-July, but I'm not exactly chomping at the bit for a week of bad luck and bad trips.
This is fine. You can’t be excited for everything or you’re excited for nothing. Before I became host of the Racing Post show In The Know, I wouldn‘t have to gee myself up for Goodwood and Galway as when you’re mostly punting solo, you can pick and choose when to go big and when to go home.
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Published on inRoss Brierley
Last updated
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- Maybe I'm pushing my luck - but I think this proper Group 1 horse is a cracking price at 8-1 for York
- Richard Hannon’s handicappers are the backbone of my punting profit - this is how I make the most of them
- Some horses will always find a way - and I think this 25-1 shot for Sandown is one of them
- Royal Ascot form can be horribly misread - forget the obvious eyecatchers and focus on the forgotten trailblazers
- Golden rules for betting at Royal Ascot - including the jockey who’s mustard there and the high-profile sire who’s a total dud