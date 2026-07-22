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It's the hardest skill a punter has to master - so here's your handy guide to knowing when NOT to bet

The semi-pro punter with a key lesson

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In The Know presenter

Next week sees two beautiful racecourses host intense and stamina-sapping festivals of equine excellence and I for one am . . . well, not ready for it.

I don’t know if it's the heat, two weeks of low-key racing or the usual high-summer mental exhaustion that following the bloated Flat season feels round about mid-July, but I'm not exactly chomping at the bit for a week of bad luck and bad trips. 

This is fine. You can’t be excited for everything or you’re excited for nothing. Before I became host of the Racing Post show In The Know, I wouldn‘t have to gee myself up for Goodwood and Galway as when you’re mostly punting solo, you can pick and choose when to go big and when to go home. 

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Published on inRoss Brierley

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