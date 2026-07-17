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In a world Willie Mullins is taking over, Hewick was a glorious rick that might never be recreated
Do you know how much Hewick cost? Of course you do.
The world and his mother, grandmother and great-grandmother know exactly how much he cost, although the figure seemed to be getting smaller with every big win and had he kept going any longer it would have got to the stage where Shark was actually paid to take him all those years ago. Never let the truth get in the way of a real good story.
Anyway, the exact transaction according to our records was €850. You wouldn’t get a trailer and a tarpaulin for that these days.
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Published on inDavid Jennings
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