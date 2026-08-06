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Catherine Macrae

Glorious Goodwood ends with a real whimper - and I'm not sure moving the Lennox is enough to fix it

Glorious Goodwood ends with a real whimper - and I'm not sure moving the Lennox is enough to fix it

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Catherine Macrae
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They're not Group 1 superstars - but horses like Sparks Fly deserve so much credit
They're not Group 1 superstars - but horses like Sparks Fly deserve so much credit
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Catherine Macrae
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Ka Ying Rising at the royal meeting would be a sight to behold - but the cards are massively stacked against Ascot
Ka Ying Rising at the royal meeting would be a sight to behold - but the cards are massively stacked against Ascot
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Catherine Macrae
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Patience is a virtue - just ask this trainer enjoying his best run of form after more than two and a half decades
Patience is a virtue - just ask this trainer enjoying his best run of form after more than two and a half decades
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Catherine Macrae
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Cherie DeVaux's Kentucky Derby triumph is a moment to savour - but also a reminder of how far we still have to go
Cherie DeVaux's Kentucky Derby triumph is a moment to savour - but also a reminder of how far we still have to go
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Catherine Macrae
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What was your race of the season? For me, one truly epic clash had it all . . .
What was your race of the season? For me, one truly epic clash had it all . . .
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Catherine Macrae
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The power of a single tweet - and a celebrity endorsement - on British racing
The power of a single tweet - and a celebrity endorsement - on British racing
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Catherine Macrae
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Why Sam Thomas is Britain's most effective trainer - and the milestone that would cap his ascent
Why Sam Thomas is Britain's most effective trainer - and the milestone that would cap his ascent
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Catherine Macrae
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Could British racing take a page out of France Galop's book to tackle jumping's weather woes?
Could British racing take a page out of France Galop's book to tackle jumping's weather woes?
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Catherine Macrae
padlock
Another Champion Hurdle-Gold Cup double seems almost impossible these days - but we'll always have Dawn Run
Another Champion Hurdle-Gold Cup double seems almost impossible these days - but we'll always have Dawn Run
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Catherine Macrae
padlock
Jump racing's je ne sais quoi enthralls us once again with all the season's big questions still to be answered
Jump racing's je ne sais quoi enthralls us once again with all the season's big questions still to be answered
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Catherine Macrae
padlock
The writing is on the wall for Andrew Balding's title bid - and it's hard not to feel sympathy
The writing is on the wall for Andrew Balding's title bid - and it's hard not to feel sympathy
icon
Catherine Macrae
padlock
Glorious Goodwood ends with a real whimper - and I'm not sure moving the Lennox is enough to fix it

Glorious Goodwood ends with a real whimper - and I'm not sure moving the Lennox is enough to fix it

icon
Catherine Macrae
padlock
They're not Group 1 superstars - but horses like Sparks Fly deserve so much credit
They're not Group 1 superstars - but horses like Sparks Fly deserve so much credit
icon
Catherine Macrae
padlock
Ka Ying Rising at the royal meeting would be a sight to behold - but the cards are massively stacked against Ascot
icon
Catherine Macrae
padlock
Patience is a virtue - just ask this trainer enjoying his best run of form after more than two and a half decades
icon
Catherine Macrae
padlock
Ka Ying Rising at the royal meeting would be a sight to behold - but the cards are massively stacked against Ascot
icon
Catherine Macrae
padlock
Patience is a virtue - just ask this trainer enjoying his best run of form after more than two and a half decades
icon
Catherine Macrae
padlock
Cherie DeVaux's Kentucky Derby triumph is a moment to savour - but also a reminder of how far we still have to go
Cherie DeVaux's Kentucky Derby triumph is a moment to savour - but also a reminder of how far we still have to go
icon
Catherine Macrae
padlock
What was your race of the season? For me, one truly epic clash had it all . . .
What was your race of the season? For me, one truly epic clash had it all . . .
icon
Catherine Macrae
padlock
The power of a single tweet - and a celebrity endorsement - on British racing
The power of a single tweet - and a celebrity endorsement - on British racing
icon
Catherine Macrae
padlock
Why Sam Thomas is Britain's most effective trainer - and the milestone that would cap his ascent
Why Sam Thomas is Britain's most effective trainer - and the milestone that would cap his ascent
icon
Catherine Macrae
padlock
Could British racing take a page out of France Galop's book to tackle jumping's weather woes?
Could British racing take a page out of France Galop's book to tackle jumping's weather woes?
icon
Catherine Macrae
padlock
Another Champion Hurdle-Gold Cup double seems almost impossible these days - but we'll always have Dawn Run
Another Champion Hurdle-Gold Cup double seems almost impossible these days - but we'll always have Dawn Run
icon
Catherine Macrae
padlock
Jump racing's je ne sais quoi enthralls us once again with all the season's big questions still to be answered
Jump racing's je ne sais quoi enthralls us once again with all the season's big questions still to be answered
icon
Catherine Macrae
padlock
The writing is on the wall for Andrew Balding's title bid - and it's hard not to feel sympathy
The writing is on the wall for Andrew Balding's title bid - and it's hard not to feel sympathy
icon
Catherine Macrae
padlock