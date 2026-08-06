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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Catherine Macrae
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
Glorious Goodwood ends with a real whimper - and I'm not sure moving the Lennox is enough to fix it
Catherine Macrae
They're not Group 1 superstars - but horses like Sparks Fly deserve so much credit
Catherine Macrae
Ka Ying Rising at the royal meeting would be a sight to behold - but the cards are massively stacked against Ascot
Catherine Macrae
Patience is a virtue - just ask this trainer enjoying his best run of form after more than two and a half decades
Catherine Macrae
Cherie DeVaux's Kentucky Derby triumph is a moment to savour - but also a reminder of how far we still have to go
Catherine Macrae
What was your race of the season? For me, one truly epic clash had it all . . .
Catherine Macrae
The power of a single tweet - and a celebrity endorsement - on British racing
Catherine Macrae
Why Sam Thomas is Britain's most effective trainer - and the milestone that would cap his ascent
Catherine Macrae
Could British racing take a page out of France Galop's book to tackle jumping's weather woes?
Catherine Macrae
Another Champion Hurdle-Gold Cup double seems almost impossible these days - but we'll always have Dawn Run
Catherine Macrae
Jump racing's je ne sais quoi enthralls us once again with all the season's big questions still to be answered
Catherine Macrae
The writing is on the wall for Andrew Balding's title bid - and it's hard not to feel sympathy
Catherine Macrae
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
Glorious Goodwood ends with a real whimper - and I'm not sure moving the Lennox is enough to fix it
Catherine Macrae
They're not Group 1 superstars - but horses like Sparks Fly deserve so much credit
Catherine Macrae
Ka Ying Rising at the royal meeting would be a sight to behold - but the cards are massively stacked against Ascot
Catherine Macrae
Patience is a virtue - just ask this trainer enjoying his best run of form after more than two and a half decades
Catherine Macrae
Ka Ying Rising at the royal meeting would be a sight to behold - but the cards are massively stacked against Ascot
Catherine Macrae
Patience is a virtue - just ask this trainer enjoying his best run of form after more than two and a half decades
Catherine Macrae
Cherie DeVaux's Kentucky Derby triumph is a moment to savour - but also a reminder of how far we still have to go
Catherine Macrae
What was your race of the season? For me, one truly epic clash had it all . . .
Catherine Macrae
The power of a single tweet - and a celebrity endorsement - on British racing
Catherine Macrae
Why Sam Thomas is Britain's most effective trainer - and the milestone that would cap his ascent
Catherine Macrae
Could British racing take a page out of France Galop's book to tackle jumping's weather woes?
Catherine Macrae
Another Champion Hurdle-Gold Cup double seems almost impossible these days - but we'll always have Dawn Run
Catherine Macrae
Jump racing's je ne sais quoi enthralls us once again with all the season's big questions still to be answered
Catherine Macrae
The writing is on the wall for Andrew Balding's title bid - and it's hard not to feel sympathy
Catherine Macrae