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On The Money

Jockey Club departure from RCA comes at a critical moment for British racing with funding model under pressure

Jockey Club departure from RCA comes at a critical moment for British racing with funding model under pressure

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On The Money
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A familiar name returns as prediction markets continue to challenge the established order in the gambling industry
A familiar name returns as prediction markets continue to challenge the established order in the gambling industry
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On The Money
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Are you a man aged 55 or older? If so, the Gambling Commission could be about to come after you in particular
Are you a man aged 55 or older? If so, the Gambling Commission could be about to come after you in particular
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On The Money
The Gambling Commission has form when it comes to burying inconvenient evidence – it can't be given free rein over affordability checks
The Gambling Commission has form when it comes to burying inconvenient evidence – it can't be given free rein over affordability checks
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On The Money
British racing is almost completely ignored in key report - and the damage could be catastrophic
British racing is almost completely ignored in key report - and the damage could be catastrophic
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On The Money
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'I'm not convinced we've done the best to communicate' – Dunshea concedes BHA growth strategy lost in translation as 2027 fixture plans take shape
'I'm not convinced we've done the best to communicate' – Dunshea concedes BHA growth strategy lost in translation as 2027 fixture plans take shape
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On The Money
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A rare win for gambling as minister backs industry growth and refuses to bow to advertising pressure
A rare win for gambling as minister backs industry growth and refuses to bow to advertising pressure
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On The Money
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'We don't exist as we are without betting' - but key racing figures are now discussing its place in the sport
'We don't exist as we are without betting' - but key racing figures are now discussing its place in the sport
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On The Money
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Big punters have already been 'displaced' to the black market - the danger is that more may follow
Big punters have already been 'displaced' to the black market - the danger is that more may follow
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On The Money
Government washes its hands of responsibility as uncertainty over affordability checks continues
Government washes its hands of responsibility as uncertainty over affordability checks continues
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On The Money
Frustration as regulator struggles to get a grip on ballooning black market and social media advertising
Frustration as regulator struggles to get a grip on ballooning black market and social media advertising
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On The Money
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Chaos, compromise or change? Ascot has gone rogue once more - now racing faces its reckoning
Chaos, compromise or change? Ascot has gone rogue once more - now racing faces its reckoning
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On The Money
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Small attendance, big contradictions: key takeouts from the Westminster debate on gambling advertising
Small attendance, big contradictions: key takeouts from the Westminster debate on gambling advertising
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On The Money
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The Gambling Commission has not resolved this crucial issue - and ministers must not let them off the hook
The Gambling Commission has not resolved this crucial issue - and ministers must not let them off the hook
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On The Money
It should be obvious that affordability checks will not do what they're supposed to - it is vital racing helps the government realise that
It should be obvious that affordability checks will not do what they're supposed to - it is vital racing helps the government realise that
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On The Money
The unintended consequences of government intervention in gambling have started - and they will just keep coming
The unintended consequences of government intervention in gambling have started - and they will just keep coming
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On The Money
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Why a little knowledge could be a dangerous thing as new threat looms for British racing
Why a little knowledge could be a dangerous thing as new threat looms for British racing
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On The Money
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There is a constant clamour for fixture list reform - and this bold proposal from trainers should not be ignored
There is a constant clamour for fixture list reform - and this bold proposal from trainers should not be ignored
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On The Money
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The daunting task and overflowing in-tray facing Brant Dunshea as he takes on the BHA hotseat
The daunting task and overflowing in-tray facing Brant Dunshea as he takes on the BHA hotseat
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On The Money
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'We want to see it thrive, not just survive' - BGC chief Grainne Hurst on the thawing relations between betting and racing
'We want to see it thrive, not just survive' - BGC chief Grainne Hurst on the thawing relations between betting and racing
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On The Money
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Prediction markets are challenging the big US betting firms - and could have their sights set on this side of the Atlantic
Prediction markets are challenging the big US betting firms - and could have their sights set on this side of the Atlantic
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On The Money
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Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges warns global racing is 'under threat' as Britain seeks answers
Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges warns global racing is 'under threat' as Britain seeks answers
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On The Money
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As a key figure departs, can the success story of British Champions Day be a template for more bold change in racing?
As a key figure departs, can the success story of British Champions Day be a template for more bold change in racing?
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On The Money
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Shock Coral Cup decision shows bookmakers are drawing a line - now racing waits nervously to see where it will fall
Shock Coral Cup decision shows bookmakers are drawing a line - now racing waits nervously to see where it will fall
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On The Money
padlock
Jockey Club departure from RCA comes at a critical moment for British racing with funding model under pressure

Jockey Club departure from RCA comes at a critical moment for British racing with funding model under pressure

icon
On The Money
padlock
A familiar name returns as prediction markets continue to challenge the established order in the gambling industry
A familiar name returns as prediction markets continue to challenge the established order in the gambling industry
icon
On The Money
padlock
Are you a man aged 55 or older? If so, the Gambling Commission could be about to come after you in particular
icon
On The Money
The Gambling Commission has form when it comes to burying inconvenient evidence – it can't be given free rein over affordability checks
icon
On The Money
Are you a man aged 55 or older? If so, the Gambling Commission could be about to come after you in particular
icon
On The Money
The Gambling Commission has form when it comes to burying inconvenient evidence – it can't be given free rein over affordability checks
icon
On The Money
British racing is almost completely ignored in key report - and the damage could be catastrophic
British racing is almost completely ignored in key report - and the damage could be catastrophic
icon
On The Money
padlock
'I'm not convinced we've done the best to communicate' – Dunshea concedes BHA growth strategy lost in translation as 2027 fixture plans take shape
'I'm not convinced we've done the best to communicate' – Dunshea concedes BHA growth strategy lost in translation as 2027 fixture plans take shape
icon
On The Money
padlock
A rare win for gambling as minister backs industry growth and refuses to bow to advertising pressure
A rare win for gambling as minister backs industry growth and refuses to bow to advertising pressure
icon
On The Money
padlock
'We don't exist as we are without betting' - but key racing figures are now discussing its place in the sport
'We don't exist as we are without betting' - but key racing figures are now discussing its place in the sport
icon
On The Money
padlock
Big punters have already been 'displaced' to the black market - the danger is that more may follow
Big punters have already been 'displaced' to the black market - the danger is that more may follow
icon
On The Money
Government washes its hands of responsibility as uncertainty over affordability checks continues
Government washes its hands of responsibility as uncertainty over affordability checks continues
icon
On The Money
Frustration as regulator struggles to get a grip on ballooning black market and social media advertising
Frustration as regulator struggles to get a grip on ballooning black market and social media advertising
icon
On The Money
padlock
Chaos, compromise or change? Ascot has gone rogue once more - now racing faces its reckoning
Chaos, compromise or change? Ascot has gone rogue once more - now racing faces its reckoning
icon
On The Money
padlock
Small attendance, big contradictions: key takeouts from the Westminster debate on gambling advertising
Small attendance, big contradictions: key takeouts from the Westminster debate on gambling advertising
icon
On The Money
padlock
The Gambling Commission has not resolved this crucial issue - and ministers must not let them off the hook
The Gambling Commission has not resolved this crucial issue - and ministers must not let them off the hook
icon
On The Money
It should be obvious that affordability checks will not do what they're supposed to - it is vital racing helps the government realise that
It should be obvious that affordability checks will not do what they're supposed to - it is vital racing helps the government realise that
icon
On The Money
The unintended consequences of government intervention in gambling have started - and they will just keep coming
The unintended consequences of government intervention in gambling have started - and they will just keep coming
icon
On The Money
padlock
Why a little knowledge could be a dangerous thing as new threat looms for British racing
Why a little knowledge could be a dangerous thing as new threat looms for British racing
icon
On The Money
padlock
There is a constant clamour for fixture list reform - and this bold proposal from trainers should not be ignored
There is a constant clamour for fixture list reform - and this bold proposal from trainers should not be ignored
icon
On The Money
padlock
The daunting task and overflowing in-tray facing Brant Dunshea as he takes on the BHA hotseat
The daunting task and overflowing in-tray facing Brant Dunshea as he takes on the BHA hotseat
icon
On The Money
padlock
'We want to see it thrive, not just survive' - BGC chief Grainne Hurst on the thawing relations between betting and racing
'We want to see it thrive, not just survive' - BGC chief Grainne Hurst on the thawing relations between betting and racing
icon
On The Money
padlock
Prediction markets are challenging the big US betting firms - and could have their sights set on this side of the Atlantic
Prediction markets are challenging the big US betting firms - and could have their sights set on this side of the Atlantic
icon
On The Money
padlock
Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges warns global racing is 'under threat' as Britain seeks answers
Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges warns global racing is 'under threat' as Britain seeks answers
icon
On The Money
padlock
As a key figure departs, can the success story of British Champions Day be a template for more bold change in racing?
As a key figure departs, can the success story of British Champions Day be a template for more bold change in racing?
icon
On The Money
padlock
Shock Coral Cup decision shows bookmakers are drawing a line - now racing waits nervously to see where it will fall
Shock Coral Cup decision shows bookmakers are drawing a line - now racing waits nervously to see where it will fall
icon
On The Money
padlock
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